SAG Nominations And A Precursor Update



This morning, the Screen Actors Guild handed out their nominations. The first of the guilds to announce, this is a pivotal moment in the awards season, and a perfect time to take early stock of the precursors. To that end, in addition to SAG nominees, below you’ll also see a handful of the precursor announcements that have been announced in the past few days. The various critics prizes, combined with the other precursors, help to create a general sense of what’s going on with the hopeful films and performances. No one thing makes an Academy Award nominee, but it all combines to inform prognosticators like myself.

SAG’s nominations were led today by Bombshell, which scored four citations. The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood each got three nominations, thought Marriage Story was snubbed in Best Ensemble. Jojo Rabbit was next in line with two nominees here. Interestingly, films like Dolemite Is My Name, The Farewell, Honey Boy, Knives Out, Little Women, Richard Jewell, The Two Popes, and Waves were shut out, hurting those movies in the Best Picture race.

Here now are the Screen Actors Guild nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

“Bombshell” (Lionsgate)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”)

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Cristina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchman”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Behold the ACE Eddie nominations:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA):

“Ford v Ferrari”

Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman”

Thelma Schoonmaker

“Joker”

Jeff Groth

“Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lame

“Parasite”

Jinmo Yang

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

“Dolemite Is My Name”

Billy Fox

“The Farewell”

Michael Taylor. Matthew Friedman

“Jojo Rabbit”

Tom Eagles

“Knives Out”

Bob Ducsay

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Fred Raskin

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“Frozen 2”

Jeff Draheim

“I Lost My Body”

Benjamin Massoubre

“Toy Story 4”

Axel Geddes

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

“American Factory”

Lindsay Utz

“Apollo 11”

Todd Douglas Miller

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”

Jake Pushinsky, Heidi Scharfe

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

David J. Turner, Thomas G. Miller

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Abducted in Plain Sight”

James Cude

“Bathtubs Over Broadway”

Dava Whisenant

“Leaving Neverland”

Jules Cornell

“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”

Jake Pushinsky

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Better Things”: “Easter”

Janet Weinberg

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend:” “I Need To Find My Frenemy”

Nena Erb

“The Good Place”: “Pandemonium”

Eric Kissack

“Schitt’s Creek”: “Life is a Cabaret”

Trevor Ambrose

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Barry”: “Berkman”

Kyle Reiter

“Dead to Me”: Pilot

Liza Cardinale

“Fleabag”: “Episode 2.1”

Gary Dollner

“Russian Doll”: “The Way Out”

Todd Downing

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Chicago Med”: “Never Going Back To Normal”

David J. Siegel

“Killing Eve”: “Desperate Times”

Dan Crinnion

“Killing Eve”: “Smell Ya Later”

Al Morrow

“Mr. Robot”: “Unauthorized”

Rosanne Tan

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

“Euphoria”: Pilot

Julio C. Perez IV

“Game of Thrones”: “The Long Night”

Tim Porter

“Mindhunter”: Episode 2

Kirk Baxter

“Watchmen”: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

David Eisenberg

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

“Chernobyl”: “Vichnaya Pamyat”

Jinx Godfrey, Simon Smith

“Fosse/Verdon”: “Life is a Cabaret”

Tim Streeto

“When They See Us: Part 1”

Terilyn A. Shropshire

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

“Deadliest Catch”: “Triple Jeopardy”

Ben Bulatao, Rob Butler, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan

“Surviving R. Kelly”: “All The Missing Girls”

Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi

Matsuda, Kyle Schadt

“Vice Investigates”: “Amazon on Fire”

Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

Next we have the Art Directors Guild:

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:

1. PERIOD FILM

Ford v Ferrari

Production Designer: François Audouy

The Irishman

Production Designer: Bob Shaw

Jojo Rabbit

Production Designer: Ra Vincent

Joker

Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

1917

Production Designer: Dennis Gassner

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Production Designer: Barbara Ling

2. FANTASY FILM

Ad Astra

Production Designer: Kevin Thompson

Aladdin

Production Designer: Gemma Jackson

Avengers: Endgame

Production Designer: Charles Wood

Dumbo

Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

3. CONTEMPORARY FILM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Production Designer: Jade Healy

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

Knives Out

Production Designer: David Crank

Parasite

Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun

Us

Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

4. ANIMATED FILM

Abominable

Production Designer: Max Boas

Frozen II

Production Designer: Michael Giaimo

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent

The Lion King

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Toy Story 4

Production Designer: Bob Pauley

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION ARE:

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”

Production Designer: Bo Welch

The Crown: “Aberfan”

Production Designer: Martin Childs

Game of Thrones: “The Bells”

Production Designer: Deborah Riley

The Mandalorian: “Chapter One”

Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308”

Production Designer: Bill Groom

6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Big Little Lies: “What Have They Done?” “The Bad Mother,” “I Want

to Know”

Production Designer: John Paino

The Boys: “The Female of the Species”

Production Designer: Dave Blass

Euphoria: “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,”

“And Salt the Earth Behind You”

Production Designer: Kay Lee

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Mayday”

Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams

The Umbrella Academy: “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and

Funerals”

Production Designer: Mark Worthington

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Black Mirror: “Striking Vipers”

Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp

Catch-22

Production Designer: David Gropman

Chernobyl

Production Designer: Luke Hull

Deadwood

Production Designer: Maria Caso

Fosse/Verdon

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Barry: “ronny/lily”

Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson

Fleabag: “Ep. 5”

Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green

GLOW: “Up, Up, Up”

Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

The Good Place: “Employee of the Bearimy,” “Help Is Other People”

Production Designer: Ian Phillips

Russian Doll: “Nothing in This World is Easy”

Production Designer: Michael Bricker

9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

The Big Bang Theory: “The Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Conference

Valuation,” “The Propagation Proposition”

Production Designer: John Shaffner

The Cool Kids: “Vegas, Baby!”

Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Family Reunion: “Remember Black Elvis?”

Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter

No Good Nick: “The Italian Job”

Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

Will & Grace: “Family, Trip,” “The Things We Do for Love,” “Conscious

Coupling”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

10. SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Apple: “It’s Tough Out There”

Production Designer: Quito Cooksey

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel”

Production Designer: Emma Fairley

MedMen: “The New Normal”

Production Designer: James Chinlund

Portal for Facebook: “A Very Muppet Portal Launch”

Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

Taylor Swift: “Lover”

Production Designer: Kurt Gefke

11. VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

Drunk History: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”

Production Designer: Monica Sotto

91st Oscars

Production Designer: David Korins

Rent: Live

Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

Saturday Night Live: “1764 Emma Stone,” “1762 Sandra Oh,” “1760 John

Mulaney”

Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio,

Eugene Lee

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour

Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin

Now we have the nominees from the Cinema Audio Society:

NOMINATIONS FOR THE 56th CAS AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING FOR 2019

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Ford v Ferrari

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Joker

Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS

Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin

Rocketman

Production Mixer – John Hayes

Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge

ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard

The Irishman

Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Abominable

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

Foley Mixer – David Jobe

Frozen II

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS

Song Mixer – David Boucher

Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis

Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

The Lion King

Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

Toy Story 4

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

Apollo 11

Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano

Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer

Echo in the Canyon

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Production Mixer – David J. Turner

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers

Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck

Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury

Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon CAS

Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer

iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match

Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3

Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post

Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3

Finally, check out the Costume Designers Guild nominations:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin

Hustlers – Mitchell Travers

Knives Out – Jenny Eagan

The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick

Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini

Excellence in Period Film

Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter

Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Rocketman – Julian Day

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson

Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky

Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Big Little Lies: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg

Fleabag: “2.1” – Ray Holman

Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell

Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien

Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux

The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts

Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte

GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure

Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman

A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers

Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Dancing with the Stars: “First Elimination” – Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul

Saturday Night Live: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video – Phoenix Mellow

Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial – Ami Goodheart

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video – Catherine Hahn

Madonna: “God Control” music video – B. Åkerlund

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence

—

