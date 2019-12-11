SAG Nominations And A Precursor Update
This morning, the Screen Actors Guild handed out their nominations. The first of the guilds to announce, this is a pivotal moment in the awards season, and a perfect time to take early stock of the precursors. To that end, in addition to SAG nominees, below you’ll also see a handful of the precursor announcements that have been announced in the past few days. The various critics prizes, combined with the other precursors, help to create a general sense of what’s going on with the hopeful films and performances. No one thing makes an Academy Award nominee, but it all combines to inform prognosticators like myself.
SAG’s nominations were led today by Bombshell, which scored four citations. The Irishman, Marriage Story, and Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood each got three nominations, thought Marriage Story was snubbed in Best Ensemble. Jojo Rabbit was next in line with two nominees here. Interestingly, films like Dolemite Is My Name, The Farewell, Honey Boy, Knives Out, Little Women, Richard Jewell, The Two Popes, and Waves were shut out, hurting those movies in the Best Picture race.
Here now are the Screen Actors Guild nominations:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
“Bombshell” (Lionsgate)
“The Irishman” (Netflix)
“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)
“Parasite” (Neon)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”)
Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”)
Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)
Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)
Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)
Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)
Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)
Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)
Joey King (“The Act”)
Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)
Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)
Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)
David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
Bill Hader (“Barry”)
Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)
Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Cristina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
“Big Little Lies” (HBO)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things” (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
“Barry” (HBO)
“Fleabag” (Amazon)
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
“Game of Thrones”
“GLOW”
“Stranger Things”
“The Walking Dead”
“Watchman”
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
“Avengers: Endgame”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Behold the ACE Eddie nominations:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA):
“Ford v Ferrari”
Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland
“The Irishman”
Thelma Schoonmaker
“Joker”
Jeff Groth
“Marriage Story”
Jennifer Lame
“Parasite”
Jinmo Yang
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
“Dolemite Is My Name”
Billy Fox
“The Farewell”
Michael Taylor. Matthew Friedman
“Jojo Rabbit”
Tom Eagles
“Knives Out”
Bob Ducsay
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Fred Raskin
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
“Frozen 2”
Jeff Draheim
“I Lost My Body”
Benjamin Massoubre
“Toy Story 4”
Axel Geddes
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
“American Factory”
Lindsay Utz
“Apollo 11”
Todd Douglas Miller
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”
Jake Pushinsky, Heidi Scharfe
“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”
David J. Turner, Thomas G. Miller
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
“Abducted in Plain Sight”
James Cude
“Bathtubs Over Broadway”
Dava Whisenant
“Leaving Neverland”
Jules Cornell
“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali”
Jake Pushinsky
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
“Better Things”: “Easter”
Janet Weinberg
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend:” “I Need To Find My Frenemy”
Nena Erb
“The Good Place”: “Pandemonium”
Eric Kissack
“Schitt’s Creek”: “Life is a Cabaret”
Trevor Ambrose
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
“Barry”: “Berkman”
Kyle Reiter
“Dead to Me”: Pilot
Liza Cardinale
“Fleabag”: “Episode 2.1”
Gary Dollner
“Russian Doll”: “The Way Out”
Todd Downing
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
“Chicago Med”: “Never Going Back To Normal”
David J. Siegel
“Killing Eve”: “Desperate Times”
Dan Crinnion
“Killing Eve”: “Smell Ya Later”
Al Morrow
“Mr. Robot”: “Unauthorized”
Rosanne Tan
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
“Euphoria”: Pilot
Julio C. Perez IV
“Game of Thrones”: “The Long Night”
Tim Porter
“Mindhunter”: Episode 2
Kirk Baxter
“Watchmen”: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
David Eisenberg
BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:
“Chernobyl”: “Vichnaya Pamyat”
Jinx Godfrey, Simon Smith
“Fosse/Verdon”: “Life is a Cabaret”
Tim Streeto
“When They See Us: Part 1”
Terilyn A. Shropshire
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
“Deadliest Catch”: “Triple Jeopardy”
Ben Bulatao, Rob Butler, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan
“Surviving R. Kelly”: “All The Missing Girls”
Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi
Matsuda, Kyle Schadt
“Vice Investigates”: “Amazon on Fire”
Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami
Next we have the Art Directors Guild:
NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:
1. PERIOD FILM
Ford v Ferrari
Production Designer: François Audouy
The Irishman
Production Designer: Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit
Production Designer: Ra Vincent
Joker
Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
1917
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Production Designer: Barbara Ling
2. FANTASY FILM
Ad Astra
Production Designer: Kevin Thompson
Aladdin
Production Designer: Gemma Jackson
Avengers: Endgame
Production Designer: Charles Wood
Dumbo
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins
3. CONTEMPORARY FILM
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Production Designer: Jade Healy
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
Knives Out
Production Designer: David Crank
Parasite
Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun
Us
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
4. ANIMATED FILM
Abominable
Production Designer: Max Boas
Frozen II
Production Designer: Michael Giaimo
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
The Lion King
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Toy Story 4
Production Designer: Bob Pauley
NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION ARE:
5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 1”
Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Crown: “Aberfan”
Production Designer: Martin Childs
Game of Thrones: “The Bells”
Production Designer: Deborah Riley
The Mandalorian: “Chapter One”
Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308”
Production Designer: Bill Groom
6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Big Little Lies: “What Have They Done?” “The Bad Mother,” “I Want
to Know”
Production Designer: John Paino
The Boys: “The Female of the Species”
Production Designer: Dave Blass
Euphoria: “The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,”
“And Salt the Earth Behind You”
Production Designer: Kay Lee
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Mayday”
Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams
The Umbrella Academy: “We Only See Each Other at Weddings and
Funerals”
Production Designer: Mark Worthington
7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Black Mirror: “Striking Vipers”
Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp
Catch-22
Production Designer: David Gropman
Chernobyl
Production Designer: Luke Hull
Deadwood
Production Designer: Maria Caso
Fosse/Verdon
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Barry: “ronny/lily”
Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson
Fleabag: “Ep. 5”
Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green
GLOW: “Up, Up, Up”
Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
The Good Place: “Employee of the Bearimy,” “Help Is Other People”
Production Designer: Ian Phillips
Russian Doll: “Nothing in This World is Easy”
Production Designer: Michael Bricker
9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
The Big Bang Theory: “The Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Conference
Valuation,” “The Propagation Proposition”
Production Designer: John Shaffner
The Cool Kids: “Vegas, Baby!”
Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Family Reunion: “Remember Black Elvis?”
Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter
No Good Nick: “The Italian Job”
Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
Will & Grace: “Family, Trip,” “The Things We Do for Love,” “Conscious
Coupling”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
10. SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
Apple: “It’s Tough Out There”
Production Designer: Quito Cooksey
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel”
Production Designer: Emma Fairley
MedMen: “The New Normal”
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Portal for Facebook: “A Very Muppet Portal Launch”
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Taylor Swift: “Lover”
Production Designer: Kurt Gefke
11. VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL
Drunk History: “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”
Production Designer: Monica Sotto
91st Oscars
Production Designer: David Korins
Rent: Live
Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
Saturday Night Live: “1764 Emma Stone,” “1762 Sandra Oh,” “1760 John
Mulaney”
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio,
Eugene Lee
Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour
Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin
Now we have the nominees from the Cinema Audio Society:
NOMINATIONS FOR THE 56th CAS AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING FOR 2019
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Ford v Ferrari
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Joker
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS
Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin
Rocketman
Production Mixer – John Hayes
Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge
ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
The Irishman
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Abominable
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
Foley Mixer – David Jobe
Frozen II
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
Song Mixer – David Boucher
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis
Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
The Lion King
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
Toy Story 4
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
Apollo 11
Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano
Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer
Echo in the Canyon
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Production Mixer – David J. Turner
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury
Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon CAS
Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer
iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match
Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3
Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post
Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3
Finally, check out the Costume Designers Guild nominations:
Excellence in Contemporary Film
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Arjun Bhasin
Hustlers – Mitchell Travers
Knives Out – Jenny Eagan
The Laundromat – Ellen Mirojnick
Queen & Slim – Shiona Turini
Excellence in Period Film
Dolemite is My Name – Ruth E. Carter
Downton Abbey – Anna Mary Scott Robbins
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Rocketman – Julian Day
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Aladdin – Michael Wilkinson
Avengers: Endgame – Judianna Makovsky
Captain Marvel – Sanja M. Hays
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Ellen Mirojnick
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Michael Kaplan
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Big Little Lies: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg
Fleabag: “2.1” – Ray Holman
Killing Eve: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell
Russian Doll: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien
Schitt’s Creek: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson
Excellence in Period Television
Chernobyl: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux
The Crown: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts
Fosse/Verdon: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte
GLOW: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
Carnival Row: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure
Game of Thrones: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman
A Series of Unfortunate Events: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers
Watchmen: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: “First Elimination” – Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
The Late Late Show with James Corden: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro
The Masked Singer: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul
Saturday Night Live: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video – Phoenix Mellow
Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial – Ami Goodheart
Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video – Catherine Hahn
Madonna: “God Control” music video – B. Åkerlund
United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence
Stay tuned to see who and what win these precursor prizes!