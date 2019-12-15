Box Office Report For December 13-15



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week, a number of new titles entered the marketplace. Wide release saw Jumanji: The Next Level and Richard Jewell duking it out with the remake of Black Christmas. Then, on a smaller scale, we had the likes of Bombshell, A Hidden Life, and Uncut Gems. How did they all do? Read on to see how the weekend turned outâ€¦

Taking the top spot was Jumanji: The Next Level, opening way beyond expectations with $60.1 million. This action sequel now is a full blown franchise, one fit for families as well. Expect it to have good legs too, potentially even passing $200 million domestically before all is said and done. Competition will come from Star Wars, but other than that, it could be smooth sailing for this one.

Frozen II fell to number two, though still took in almost $19.2 million. Getting to a domestic total of $400 million shouldn’t be too tall an order for this sequel, making it a great weekend for follow ups to unexpected family hits. Go figure…

Disappointingly opening at number four, we have Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell. Despite solid reviews and some awards buzz, the biopic/drama only managed to scrounge up $5 million. Why did this one fail? Eastwood may not be the huge draw he once was, but it should have done better. Would Warner Bros. have been better off opening this one in a platform release?

Black Christmas also failed to find an audience. Generating only about $4.4 million, this horror remake couldn’t drum up enough business, sunk by poor reviews. A more modern update of the story had potential, but theater goers just stayed away.

Launching with one of the best independent debuts of the year was Uncut Gems. The Adam Sandler awards vehicle made over $525K, good for fourteenth place, while making for a per theater average of over $105K. That’s pretty phenomenal, showing that the Oscar buzz is really having an effect. Look for it to expand in the weeks to come. We could have an indie hit!

On just four screens, Bombshell also impressed. About $312K meant a per theater average of around $78K, also showing that the Academy Award speculation drew audiences to this one. Again, expect it to expand and continue to find viewers as the month progresses.

Finally, A Hidden Life opened on five screens and scored decent, yet unspectacular business. Terrence Malick’s latest made around $52K. Time will tell if it benefits with an expansion, but Fox Searchlight is likely satisfied with this initial haul…

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Jumanji: The Next Level â€“ $60,100,000

2. Frozen II â€“ $19,182,000

3. Knives Out â€“ $9,250,000

4. Richard Jewell â€“ $5,000,000

5. Black Christmas â€“ $4,420,000

6. Ford v Ferrari â€“ $4,143,000

7. Queen & Slim â€“ $3,600,000

8. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood â€“ $3,355,000

9. Dark Waters â€“ $2,000,000

10. 21 Bridges â€“ $1,190,000

Beyond the top ten, hereâ€™s some further results at the box office:

11. Midway â€“ $880,000

12. Playing with Fire â€“ $670,000

13. Parasite â€“ $632,500

14. Uncut Gems â€“ $525,498

15. Joker â€“ $465,000

16. Harriet â€“ $450,000

17. Last Christmas â€“ $450,000

18. Jojo Rabbit â€“ $375,000

19. Bombshell â€“ $312,100

20. Honey Boy â€“ $235,776

21. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil â€“ $185,000

22. Playmobil: The Movie â€“ $170,000

23. Terminator: Dark Fate â€“ $130,000

24. No Safe Spaces â€“ $101,686

25. Abominable â€“ $77,000

26. En Brazos de un Asesino â€“ $63,000

27. Panipat â€“ $56,593

28. A Hidden Life â€“ $52,000

29. Pain and Glory â€“ $50,225

30. 63 Up â€“ $43,250

Until next weekend!