HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > Listen To The Hollywood News Podcast!
Sun, Dec 15 2019 | Published in *NEWS, AWARDS, CELEBS, HEADLINES, MOVIES, MUSIC, TV

Listen To The Hollywood News Podcast!

By: Joey Magidson

Hollywood News Podcast


If you haven’t already noticed, we’ve launched the Hollywood News Podcast! On the right side of the home page, you’ll see an image that will take you to all of the new episodes. So far, we’ve been doing Hollywood in Ten, which is a quick, ten minute long episode, dealing with something awards season related. Going forward, this will continue, while also featuring news stories, interviews with talent, expanding reviews, and anything else you might find interesting.

Here is a link to the SoundCloud page for Hollywood News and all of the Hollywood News Podcast episodes so far:

Enjoy the podcast and stay tuned for more episodes soon!

About Joey Magidson

A graduate of Stony Brook University (where he studied Cinema and Cultural Studies), resides in Brooklyn, New York. He contributes to several other film-related websites and is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.
View all articles by Joey Magidson
Send Email |Website

Follow us

Breaking Hollywood NewsÂ Â Â 


UPDATES BY EMAIL

Comments are closed.