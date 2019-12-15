Listen To The Hollywood News Podcast!

If you haven’t already noticed, we’ve launched the Hollywood News Podcast! On the right side of the home page, you’ll see an image that will take you to all of the new episodes. So far, we’ve been doing Hollywood in Ten, which is a quick, ten minute long episode, dealing with something awards season related. Going forward, this will continue, while also featuring news stories, interviews with talent, expanding reviews, and anything else you might find interesting.

Here is a link to the SoundCloud page for Hollywood News and all of the Hollywood News Podcast episodes so far:

Enjoy the podcast and stay tuned for more episodes soon!