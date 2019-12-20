Christopher Nolan Releases A Mysterious Trailer For His Next Film “Tenet”



Yesterday, the cinematic world was given an early present for the holidays, as filmmaker Christopher Nolan unleashed onto the internet the first real look at his next project, the action epic Tenet. Easily one of the most hotly anticipated titles of 2020, it appears to be the director once again telling a unique story on a gigantic canvas. Next year can’t come soon enough, suffice it to say. You’ll be able to see this Trailer at the end of the piece, of course. Trust me, it’s one you’ll want to watch again and again. Nolan appears to be cooking up something potentially very special here.

The film is still a big mystery, but the vague IMDb synopsis is as follows: “The plot is currently unknown. The project is described as an action epic revolving around international espionage, time travel, and evolution.” Judging by the Teaser Trailer, that is fairly accurate, though at the very least it does seem to follow John David Washington as he attempts to prevent some sort of global catastrophe. The catch is, this isn’t just some spy flick, as time is a heavy factor, in ways the genre has likely never seen before. Nolan writes and directs, with cinematography once again by Hoyte Van Hoytema, while Ludwig GÃ¶ransson composed the score. Comprising the cast, in addition to Washington, are Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in major roles, as well as the likes of Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Martin Donovan, Himesh Patel, ClÃ©mence PoÃ©sy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, among others.

As I’ve said before, without knowing much about the movie, itâ€™s hard to say if itâ€™s going to be an awards player, but Nolan is certainly due to be in the running again for Oscar glory. Few directors tell stories and work on such an epic yet singular scale as Nolan. Thatâ€™s made him not just a fanboy darling, but also a critical one as well. His career is one that seems very much on track for an Academy Award at some point.

You can see the Trailer for Tenet next, but I will just say that having watched it a few times, I still don’t fully know what’s going on, though I’m supremely confident that Nolan does. It all appears to just be the work of a master at the top of their craft. If this is some sort of hybrid work between The Dark Knight/The Dark Knight Trilogy, Dunkirk, and Inception, there’s no doubt that the filmmaker is about to reveal something special to us. For now, we’ll just have to wait until next summer and pour over the Trailer. Give it a look below and sit tight for lots more on the movie when we have it…

Here now is the Tenet Trailer. Take a gander at the film’s big unveiling and enjoy:



Stay tuned for more on Tenet between now and its July 17th release date in 2020!