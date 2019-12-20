Golden Globe Predictions After The Nominations



With the Golden Globe Awards having announced their nominations earlier this month, the time has come to update predictions and try to figure out just who and what are in line to win awards. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (or HFPA) will be chiming in at a vital point in this Oscar season. Voters will be making up their minds at a time more central than normal, so the Golden Globes could easily play a bigger part in the race for Academy Award glory than we usually see.

Right now, I see the HFPA going big for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In all likelihood, it has Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in the bag, so it’ll come down to how it fares in the combined categories. There, it will do constant battle with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which is the odds on favorite to take the Best Motion Picture – Drama category. Perhaps they’ll split and it’ll be a good showing for them both? Watch out for Bong Joon-Ho and his film Parasite to play spoiler in Best Director and Best Screenplay, since the movie itself isn’t eligible in the Motion Picture categories, though it’ll easily take Best Foreign Language Feature. There are numerous possibilities to consider, that’s for sure…

Here are my updated Globe predictions:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1. The Irishman

2. Marriage Story

3. Joker

4. 1917

5. The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

1. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2. Jojo Rabbit

3. Rocketman

4. Dolemite Is My Name

5. Knives Out

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

1. Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

2. Adam Driver – Marriage Story

3. Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

4. Johnathan Pryce – The Two Popes

5. Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

1. Renee Zellweger – Judy

2. Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

2. Charlize Theron – Bombshell

4. Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

5. Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

1. Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2. Taron Egerton – Rocketman

3. Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

4. Daniel Craig – Knives Out

5. Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

1. Awkwafina – The Farewell

2. Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

3. Ana de Armas – Knives Out

4. Emma Thompson – Late Night

5. Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

1. Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2. Joe Pesci – The Irishman

3. Al Pacino – The Irishman

4. Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

5. Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

1. Laura Dern – Marriage Story

2. Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

3. Margot Robbie – Bombshell

4. Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

5. Annette Bening – The Report

Best Director – Motion Picture

1. Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2. Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

3. Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

4. Sam Mendes – 1917

5. Todd Phillips – Joker

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

1. Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

2. Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

3. Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han – Parasite

4. Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

5. Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

1. Thomas Newman – 1917

2. Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

3. Randy Newman – Marriage Story

4. Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

5. Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

1. “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

2. “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

3. “Spirit” from The Lion King — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

4. “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

5. “Stand Up” from Harriet — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Animated Feature Film

1. Toy Story 4

2. Frozen 2

3. The Lion King

4. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

5. Missing Link

Best Foreign-Language Film

1. Parasite

2. The Farewell

3. Pain and Glory

4. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

5. Les Miserables

Stay tuned for another Golden Globe prediction update soon!