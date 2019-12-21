An Updated Ranking Of The “Star Wars” Franchise Now That The Saga Is Complete



Well, it’s a big weekend for Star Wars fans. The conclusion of the Saga is here in Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker. So, what better time is there to go back and once again re-rank the films in the Star Wars universe? None at all, frankly, so thatâ€™s just what Iâ€™ll be doing right now. Plus, this isnâ€™t just slotting in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker either. I took a few days and reconsidered the list fully. So, even if thereâ€™s again only minimal changes this time around, the potential was definitely there. Take a look and be sure to check out the latest (and for a bit, final0 Star Wars offering this weekendâ€¦

Here now is how I would rank all eleven Star Wars films so far:

11. Attack of the Clones (Episode II) â€“ This is the only installment so far that I think can be safely dismissed out of hand, this is a very mediocre action flick that fills in backstory we didnâ€™t need. The prequels all did that, but this one just seems the most empty and useless. None of the characters introduced do much, the romance between Anakin and Padme is laughable, and George Lucas almost seems disinterested. Thatâ€™s the part that rubs you the wrong way too, as this is his vision. Not a full on bad movie, but the one that you can skip and not lose anything from doing so.

10. The Phantom Menace (Episode I) â€“ For my money, what saves this one from being in the basement is the admittedly very cool pod racing sequence, along with Darth Maul. Itâ€™s the most overt installment aimed at younger kids, though the droning on about trade routes and such is a bore no matter who you are. This is a very flawed flick, but itâ€™s not a complete waste of time, so thatâ€™s a plus.

9. Solo: A Star Wars Story â€“ Up until now the latest Star Wars outing, here is what I wrote when I initially reviewed the film: it represents the highs and lows of the series. The movie is at its best when weâ€™re just on adventures throughout the galaxy. In some cases, had these just been completely original characters, that would have made it even more fun. Ehrenreich takes some getting used to as Han, but he wins you over before long. Glover is terrific as Lando and probably deserved more screen time. The moments of humor work, and itâ€™s often thrilling. On the other hand, if the prequels taught us anything, itâ€™s that this franchise doesnâ€™t need to answer questions. The fill in the blank moments for this characterâ€™s backstory are the weakest parts of the film. More with the world, less with the history of these icons would have made this good movie into a great one.

8. Revenge of the Sith (Episode III) â€“ Hereâ€™s another change to be found in this update. As Iâ€™ve mentioned, this prequel, which is the best of that bunch, is basically tied with Rogue One and Solo, quality wise, but something else has joined it in that bunch, as you’ll see next. I do really like getting to see the birth of Darth Vader, even if his first words do leave a lot to be desired. Seeing how we got to the original trilogy has a lot of charm though, even if filling in blanks is a Star Wars weakness, so I remain at least a little bit under its spell.

7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker â€“ It’s still fresh in my head from the press screening at the start of the week, but this conclusion to the Saga is good, but wasted an opportunity to be great. From the review posted a few days ago on the site: Maybe it was always going to be impossible to wrap this story up in a fully satisfying manner? Star Wars means so much to so many people, and often different things, after all. Look no further to the differing receptions in some parts of the fandom that J.J. Abrams received for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rian Johnson got for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Now, Abrams returns, stepping in for Colin Trevorrow, to conclude a new trilogy, as well as the full Saga, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The result, while entertaining, is certainly the weakest of the new installments. Despite some high points, the lows are pronounced, leading to at least a mild sense of disappointment…Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still clearly worth seeing. Fans of the franchise wonâ€™t be completely let down, and plenty will unabashedly love it. The Rise of Skywalker probably will wind up being as divisive as The Last Jedi, just with opposing sides being drawn from that one. Maybe thatâ€™s just where this series is going?

6. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story â€“ This is what I said a few years ago: In contrast to the prequels, this flick is managing to fill in the blanks and answer questions about the original trilogy without feeling superfluous. One big reason seems to be the tone. While this feels like Star Wars, it also puts the emphasis truly on war for the first time. Not just space battles either, but true land warfare, guerrilla style. Thereâ€™s certainly fan service, including the appearance of Darth Vader, and itâ€™s mainly made for fans of the franchise, but itâ€™s deigned to be a gritty war film at the same time. For the first time, itâ€™s a movie in the franchise that stands out from the pack.

5. Return of the Jedi (Episode VI) â€“ Once again, we have more or less a tie going on here, as we get to the real good stuff. Thereâ€™s iconic things here, including Jabba the Hut and the Ewoks. It might not be perfect, but it wraps up wonderfully, bringing the story of Luke and (as we know now) Anakin Skywalker to at least a momentary conclusion. It drops us off where The Force Awakens will soon pick us up. Everything to follow is a cut above though, that much is clear.

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Episode VII) â€“ A definite chunk of what makes this film so successful is the nostalgia factor at play. From my take at the time of release: It captures everything that I loved about the original three installments, bringing me right back to my childhood. With ease, itâ€™s way better than the prequels, and if itâ€™s certainly not an instant classic like A New Hope or The Empire Strikes Back, itâ€™s more or less already on the level of Return of the Jedi, which is no small achievement (and above it, as you can see here). Seeing old heroes is wonderful, for sure, but the big success here is weâ€™re already in love with our new heroes, setting the stage for some wonderful new adventures to come.

3. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII) â€“ I wrote about this newest installment when it hit last year, so itâ€™s all still fresh in my mind. Subsequent viewings may very well move this one up a notch or two. To reiterate: In some ways, this is the best Star Wars has to offer. Johnson crafts something different, full of surprises, yet also chock full of homages. Nearly a half dozen moments at the press screening I attended last night resulted in cheers and/or standing ovations. Thatâ€™s rare too, in case you were wondering. Without spoiling anything, this is also the best turn for Hamill as Luke Skywalker to date. One other thing I will mention is that the movie is dedicated to Fisher, and how they phrase that over the end credits will put a lump in your throat. The less said about what happens, the better, but just know that itâ€™s great.

2. The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V) â€“ Folks, is this technically the best film of the bunch? Yes. So why isnâ€™t it in the top spot? Iâ€™ll explain more below, but this is another tie, so itâ€™s more 1B than 2. Itâ€™s nearly as iconic as Episode IV, especially with the introduction of Yoda and the big reveal during the climax. Itâ€™s an absolute classic, for sure, something that will undoubtedly stand the test of time. If you asked me again next week, who knows, I might swap these two around, but for nowâ€¦this is where I put Episode VI.

1. Star Wars (Episode IV: A New Hope) â€“ Here we are. The one that started it all gets the top spot in a tight race, just due to how much of an impact it had on me as a young boy. The first time you see Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and company on their adventure, it changes you. Itâ€™s hard to explain, really, but this is a special film. We all have our thoughts on whether A New Hope or The Empire Strikes Back is superior, and while the latter is probably the better movie, the former is the more important and more special oneâ€¦



