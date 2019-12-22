Awards Season/Precursor Update: USC Scripter Nominees, Oscar Spotlight: Documentaries, And More
We haven’t updated the precursors in a little bit, so that’s what we’re going to do today. Most recently, the USC Scripter nominations were announced, but that comes after a rave of announcements that included a number of guilds that hold major sway over who and what will receive Academy Award nominations next month. In addition, a few days ago the Academy announced the return of their program Oscar Spotlight: Documentaries, an endeavor meant to allow a wider array of folks to see the docs hoping to be nominated. We’ve got the rest of the precursors you haven’t seen yet, guild wise, alongside those announcements. You can see all of that below, so why don’t we run that all down for you now?
First up, the nominees for the 32nd-Annual USC Libraries Scripter Award:
FILM
Dark Waters
(Focus Features)
Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich
The Irishman
(Netflix)
Steven Zaillian, based on the nonfiction work I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt
Jojo Rabbit
(Fox Searchlight)
Taika Waititi, based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
Little Women
(Sony Pictures)
Author Louisa May Alcott and screenwriter Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes
(Netflix)
Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope
TELEVISION
Fleabag
(Amazon Prime)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for the first episode, based on her one-woman play of the same name
Fosse/Verdon
(FX)
Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, for the episode “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson
Killing Eve
(BBC America)
Emerald Fennell, for the episode “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings
Unbelieveable
(Netflix)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong
Watchmen
(HBO)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons
Next, we have the Motion Picture Sound Editors and their Golden Reel nominations:
Feature – Dialogue / ADR
1917
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE
Avengers: Endgame
Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Shannon Mills
Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Brad Semenoff
Ford v Ferrari
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon
The Irishman
Supervising Sound Editors: Phil Stockton,MPSE, Eugene Gearty
ADR Editor: Marissa Littfield
Dialogue Editor: Phil Stockton, MPSE
JoJo Rabbit
Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Tobias Poppe
Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes
Dialogue Editors: Helen Luttrell, David V. Butler
Joker
Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray
Supervising ADR Editor: Kira Roessler, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Carmeron Steenhagen
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Lindsey Alvarez, Michael Hertlein, MPSE
ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Zach Goheen
Rocketman
Supervising Sound Editor: Danny Sheehan
Feature – Sound Effects / Foley
1917
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, James Harrison
Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King
Avengers: Endgame
Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie
Sound Designer: Nia Hansen, David Farmer, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, Samson Neslund, Steve Orlando
Foley Artists: John Roesch,MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
Foley Editor: Christopher Flick, Jim Likowski
Ford v Ferrari
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE
Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie
A Hidden Life
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Engleking
Sound Effects Editors: Robert Kellough, MPSE David Forshee
Foley Artists: Dusty Albertz, Bastien Benkhelil
John Wick 3
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger, MPSE
Sound Designers: Alan Rankin, Martyn Zub,MPSE Luke Gibleon
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
Joker
Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray
Sound Designer: Tom Ozanich, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: John Joseph Thomas, Darren Maynard, MPSE Christian Wenger
Foley Editor: Michael Dressel, Willard Overstreet, Kevin R.W. Murray
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE
Sound Designer: Harry Cohen,MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur
Foley Artists: Rick Owens, MPSE, Gary Hecker, MPSE, Kyle Rochlin
Star Wars
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Designer: David Acord
Sound Effects Editors: Addison Teague, Justin Doyle, Coya Elliott, Steve Slanec
Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley
Feature – Music Underscore
Ad Astra
Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller, MPSE
Music Editor: Lena Glikson, Terry Wilson, Will Kaplan, Philip Tallman
Scoring Editor: Sam Zines, Rick Zeigler
Dolemite Is My Name
Music Editor: Philip Tallman
Joker
Music Editors: Lena Gilkson, Daniel Waldman
JoJo Rabbit
Music Editor: Paul Apelgren
Little Women
Scoring Editor: Xavier Faricolli
Music Editor: Suzana Peric
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Music Editor: Jim Schultz
Queen & Slim
Music Editor: Joseph S. DeBeasi
Waves
Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Trey Edward Shults, and Johnnie Burn
Feature – Documentary
Apollo 11
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Eric Milano
Foley Artist: Eric Milano
The Cave
Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Lars Ginzel
Sound Effects Editors: Rana Eid, Mikkel Nielsen, Thomas Pape
Dialogue Editor: Theodora Flygt
Supervising Music Editor: Graeme Stewart
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE
Foley Editors: Lars Halvorsen, Anne Tolkinnen
Echo in the Canyon
Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Supervising Sound Editor: Milos Zivkovic
Supervising Music Editors: John Boylan, Julian Raymod, Bennett Salvay
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Supervising Sound Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang
Dialogue Editor: Sung Rok Choi
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
Supervising Sound Editor: Phillip Stockton, MPSE
Sea of Shadows
Sound Designer: Bernhard Zorzi
Dialogue Editor: Michael Pioderl
Foley Editor: Bernd Dormayer
Feature – Foreign Language
Atlantics
Supervising Sound Editor: Benoit de Clerck
Dialogue Editor: Claude Gillet
Foley Editor: Thomas Ferrando
Foley Artists: Bertrand Boudaud
The Fall of the American Empire
Supervising ADR Editor: Nathalie Fleurant, MPSE
Sound Designer: Marie-Claude Gagne
Dialogue Editor: Claire Pochon
Sound Effects Editors: Jean-Philippe Savard, Marie-Claude Gagne
Foley Artist: Nicolas Gagnon
Gully Boy
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ayush Ahuja
Music Editor: Nakul Kamte
Parasite
Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young
Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young
Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In
Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young
Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu
Foley Editor: Shin I Na
Shadow
Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang, MPSE, Zhao Nan, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Li Xinghui, Liu Ye
Sound Effects Editors: Skip Lievsay, MPSE, Yang Jiang, Blake Leyh, Larry Zipf
Foley Editor: Ning Wei
Foley Artists: Han Jun Sheng
The Sound Story
Supervising Sound Editor: Resul Pookutty, MPSE
Sound Designer: Mahadevaiah Vijayakumar
Sound Effects Editors: Krishnanunny Kj
Foley Artists: Karan Arjun Singh, Shankar Sing, Anil Pawar
Foley Editor: Ram Kishan Nath
Feature – Musical
Cats
Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst, Nina Harstone
Music Editors: Victor Chaga, Cecile Tournesac, James Shirley
Echo in the Canyon
Music Editor: Robby Stambler, MPSE
Frozen II
Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari
Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest
Judy
Music Editor: Paul John Chandler
Rocketman
Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese
Music Editor: John M. Davis
Western Stars
Music Editor: Brandon Duncan
Feature – Animation
Abominable
Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE
Sound Designers: Rick Hromadka, Malte Bieler
Sound Effects Editors: Jason W. Jennings, Tim Walston, MPSE, Goeun Lee
Frozen II
Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Jeff A. Sawyer, Stephen Robinson, MPSE Angelo Palazzo, Eliot Connors, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Russell Topal
Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis
Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari
Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
Foley Editor: Scott Curtis
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts
Supervising Sound Designer: Randy Thom
Sound Designers: Al Nelson, Rick Hromadka
Sound Effects Editors: Jon Borland, Malcolm Fife
Foley Editor: Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Geoff Vaughan
The Lion King
Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner
Sound Designer: Christopher Boyes
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Pascal Garneau
Dialogue Editor: Marshall Winn
Foley Editor: Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown
Missing Link
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Chau, MPSE
Sound Designers: Clayton Weber, MPSE, Tim Chau, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Thomas O’Neil Younkman, Terry Rodman,MPSE, Jessie Pariseau
Dialogue Editor: Fred Paragano
Foley Editor: Travis Crotts
Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE, Katherine Rose,MPSE, Amy Kane
Spies in Disguise
Supervising Sound Editors: Leff Lefferts, Jeremy Bowker
Sound Designer: Randy Thom
Supervising ADR Editor: Bjorn Ole Schroeder
Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David Farmer
Dialogue Editor: Michael Silvers
Foley Editors: Larry Oatfield, Chris Manning
Foley Artists: Shelly Roden,MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE
Toy Story 4
Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer
Foley Artists: John Roesch,MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
White Snake
Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Chen
Sound Effects Editors: Shuangshuang Wang, Mei He, Irene Sun, Sam Fan, Emily Ding, Silence Lu
Dialogue Editor: Emily Ding
ADR Editor: Sandra Sun
Foley Artists: Ziwei Wang, Yin Miao
Foley Editors: Sandra Sun, Mei He
Finally, here is the official press release for the Oscar Spotlight: Documentaries program:
LOS ANGELES, CA – Following yesterday’s announcement of the shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards®, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced details for its upcoming “Oscars® Spotlight: Documentaries” screening initiative leading up to the 92nd Oscars. The program, which debuted last year, highlights the Oscar® shortlisted Documentary Feature films by holding screenings at theaters across the country and offering moviegoers a chance to see these documentaries on the big screen. The films will screen theatrically in 20 cities nationwide starting December 25, 2019. Participating theaters include AMC Theatres®, Alamo Drafthouse, Harkins, IFC Center, Landmark Theatres, Laemmle Theatres and the Smithsonian.
“We are so happy to be able to bring the Academy’s Oscars Spotlight series back for another year,” said Rory Kennedy, Academy Documentary Branch Governor. “By working together with theaters across the country, we will bring greater visibility to these exceptional shortlisted films, reach new audiences and help further the Academy’s mission to support all forms of filmmaking.”
The full list of participating theaters and corresponding locations are below. Please check local listings for show times. Theaters and show times are subject to change:
ATLANTA Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema
AUSTIN Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lakeline
BOSTON AMC Boston Common 19
CHICAGO AMC River East 21
DENVER Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Westminster
LOS ANGELES Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles
AMC Burbank 16
AMC Sunset 5
Laemmle Monica Film Center
Laemmle Playhouse 7
MIAMI AMC Aventura 24
MINNEAPOLIS Landmark’s Edina Cinema
NEW YORK AMC Empire 25
IFC Center
PHILADELPHIA AMC Neshaminy 24
Landmark’s Ritz at the Bourse
PHOENIX Harkins Valley Art
RALEIGH Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Raleigh
SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas
SAN FRANCISCO AMC Bay Street 16 – Emeryville
Landmark’s Opera Plaza Cinema
SANTA BARBARA SBIFF Riviera Theatre
SEATTLE-TACOMA AMC Pacific Place 11
ST. LOUIS Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre
TAMPA-ST PETE (Sarasota) AMC Veterans Expressway 24
VIRGINIA AMC Tysons Corner Center 16
WASHINGTON, DC Warner Bros. Theater at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of
American History
Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards® will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.
The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars will also be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.
Stay tuned for lots more this season!