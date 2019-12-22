Awards Season/Precursor Update: USC Scripter Nominees, Oscar Spotlight: Documentaries, And More



We haven’t updated the precursors in a little bit, so that’s what we’re going to do today. Most recently, the USC Scripter nominations were announced, but that comes after a rave of announcements that included a number of guilds that hold major sway over who and what will receive Academy Award nominations next month. In addition, a few days ago the Academy announced the return of their program Oscar Spotlight: Documentaries, an endeavor meant to allow a wider array of folks to see the docs hoping to be nominated. We’ve got the rest of the precursors you haven’t seen yet, guild wise, alongside those announcements. You can see all of that below, so why don’t we run that all down for you now?

First up, the nominees for the 32nd-Annual USC Libraries Scripter Award:

FILM

Dark Waters

(Focus Features)

Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich

The Irishman

(Netflix)

Steven Zaillian, based on the nonfiction work I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight)

Taika Waititi, based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens

Little Women

(Sony Pictures)

Author Louisa May Alcott and screenwriter Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes

(Netflix)

Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope

TELEVISION

Fleabag

(Amazon Prime)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for the first episode, based on her one-woman play of the same name

Fosse/Verdon

(FX)

Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, for the episode “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson

Killing Eve

(BBC America)

Emerald Fennell, for the episode “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings

Unbelieveable

(Netflix)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong

Watchmen

(HBO)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons

Next, we have the Motion Picture Sound Editors and their Golden Reel nominations:

Feature – Dialogue / ADR

1917

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE

Avengers: Endgame

Supervising Sound Editors: Daniel Laurie, Shannon Mills

Dialogue Editors: Jacob Riehle, Brad Semenoff

Ford v Ferrari

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Dialogue Editor: Polly McKinnon

The Irishman

Supervising Sound Editors: Phil Stockton,MPSE, Eugene Gearty

ADR Editor: Marissa Littfield

Dialogue Editor: Phil Stockton, MPSE

JoJo Rabbit

Supervising Sound Editors: Ai-Ling Lee, Tobias Poppe

Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes

Dialogue Editors: Helen Luttrell, David V. Butler

Joker

Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray

Supervising ADR Editor: Kira Roessler, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Carmeron Steenhagen

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Lindsey Alvarez, Michael Hertlein, MPSE

ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Zach Goheen

Rocketman

Supervising Sound Editor: Danny Sheehan

Feature – Sound Effects / Foley

1917

Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Sound Designers: Michael Fentum, James Harrison

Foley Editor: Hugo Adams

Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King

Avengers: Endgame

Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Sound Designer: Nia Hansen, David Farmer, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, Samson Neslund, Steve Orlando

Foley Artists: John Roesch,MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

Foley Editor: Christopher Flick, Jim Likowski

Ford v Ferrari

Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco

Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE

Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie

A Hidden Life

Supervising Sound Editor: Brad Engleking

Sound Effects Editors: Robert Kellough, MPSE David Forshee

Foley Artists: Dusty Albertz, Bastien Benkhelil

John Wick 3

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Stoeckinger, MPSE

Sound Designers: Alan Rankin, Martyn Zub,MPSE Luke Gibleon

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

Joker

Supervising Sound Editor: Alan Robert Murray

Sound Designer: Tom Ozanich, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: John Joseph Thomas, Darren Maynard, MPSE Christian Wenger

Foley Editor: Michael Dressel, Willard Overstreet, Kevin R.W. Murray

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Supervising Sound Editor: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Sound Designer: Harry Cohen,MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur

Foley Artists: Rick Owens, MPSE, Gary Hecker, MPSE, Kyle Rochlin

Star Wars

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Designer: David Acord

Sound Effects Editors: Addison Teague, Justin Doyle, Coya Elliott, Steve Slanec

Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley

Feature – Music Underscore

Ad Astra

Supervising Music Editor: Katrina Schiller, MPSE

Music Editor: Lena Glikson, Terry Wilson, Will Kaplan, Philip Tallman

Scoring Editor: Sam Zines, Rick Zeigler

Dolemite Is My Name

Music Editor: Philip Tallman

Joker

Music Editors: Lena Gilkson, Daniel Waldman

JoJo Rabbit

Music Editor: Paul Apelgren

Little Women

Scoring Editor: Xavier Faricolli

Music Editor: Suzana Peric

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Music Editor: Jim Schultz

Queen & Slim

Music Editor: Joseph S. DeBeasi

Waves

Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Trey Edward Shults, and Johnnie Burn

Feature – Documentary

Apollo 11

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Eric Milano

Foley Artist: Eric Milano

The Cave

Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Lars Ginzel

Sound Effects Editors: Rana Eid, Mikkel Nielsen, Thomas Pape

Dialogue Editor: Theodora Flygt

Supervising Music Editor: Graeme Stewart

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE

Foley Editors: Lars Halvorsen, Anne Tolkinnen

Echo in the Canyon

Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

Supervising Sound Editor: Milos Zivkovic

Supervising Music Editors: John Boylan, Julian Raymod, Bennett Salvay

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Supervising Sound Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang

Dialogue Editor: Sung Rok Choi

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Supervising Sound Editor: Phillip Stockton, MPSE

Sea of Shadows

Sound Designer: Bernhard Zorzi

Dialogue Editor: Michael Pioderl

Foley Editor: Bernd Dormayer

Feature – Foreign Language

Atlantics

Supervising Sound Editor: Benoit de Clerck

Dialogue Editor: Claude Gillet

Foley Editor: Thomas Ferrando

Foley Artists: Bertrand Boudaud

The Fall of the American Empire

Supervising ADR Editor: Nathalie Fleurant, MPSE

Sound Designer: Marie-Claude Gagne

Dialogue Editor: Claire Pochon

Sound Effects Editors: Jean-Philippe Savard, Marie-Claude Gagne

Foley Artist: Nicolas Gagnon

Gully Boy

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Ayush Ahuja

Music Editor: Nakul Kamte

Parasite

Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young

Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young

Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In

Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young

Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu

Foley Editor: Shin I Na

Shadow

Supervising Sound Editors: Yang Jiang, MPSE, Zhao Nan, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Li Xinghui, Liu Ye

Sound Effects Editors: Skip Lievsay, MPSE, Yang Jiang, Blake Leyh, Larry Zipf

Foley Editor: Ning Wei

Foley Artists: Han Jun Sheng

The Sound Story

Supervising Sound Editor: Resul Pookutty, MPSE

Sound Designer: Mahadevaiah Vijayakumar

Sound Effects Editors: Krishnanunny Kj

Foley Artists: Karan Arjun Singh, Shankar Sing, Anil Pawar

Foley Editor: Ram Kishan Nath

Feature – Musical

Cats

Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst, Nina Harstone

Music Editors: Victor Chaga, Cecile Tournesac, James Shirley

Echo in the Canyon

Music Editor: Robby Stambler, MPSE

Frozen II

Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari

Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest

Judy

Music Editor: Paul John Chandler

Rocketman

Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsese

Music Editor: John M. Davis

Western Stars

Music Editor: Brandon Duncan

Feature – Animation

Abominable

Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE

Sound Designers: Rick Hromadka, Malte Bieler

Sound Effects Editors: Jason W. Jennings, Tim Walston, MPSE, Goeun Lee

Frozen II

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Jeff A. Sawyer, Stephen Robinson, MPSE Angelo Palazzo, Eliot Connors, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Russell Topal

Supervising Foley Editor: Christopher Bonis

Supervising Music Editor: Earl Ghaffari

Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Kendall Demarest

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

Foley Editor: Scott Curtis

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Supervising Sound Editors: Brian Chumney, Leff Lefferts

Supervising Sound Designer: Randy Thom

Sound Designers: Al Nelson, Rick Hromadka

Sound Effects Editors: Jon Borland, Malcolm Fife

Foley Editor: Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Geoff Vaughan

The Lion King

Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner

Sound Designer: Christopher Boyes

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Doyle, Pascal Garneau

Dialogue Editor: Marshall Winn

Foley Editor: Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown

Missing Link

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Chau, MPSE

Sound Designers: Clayton Weber, MPSE, Tim Chau, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Thomas O’Neil Younkman, Terry Rodman,MPSE, Jessie Pariseau

Dialogue Editor: Fred Paragano

Foley Editor: Travis Crotts

Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE, Katherine Rose,MPSE, Amy Kane

Spies in Disguise

Supervising Sound Editors: Leff Lefferts, Jeremy Bowker

Sound Designer: Randy Thom

Supervising ADR Editor: Bjorn Ole Schroeder

Sound Effects Editors: Samson Neslund, David Farmer

Dialogue Editor: Michael Silvers

Foley Editors: Larry Oatfield, Chris Manning

Foley Artists: Shelly Roden,MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE

Toy Story 4

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer

Foley Artists: John Roesch,MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

White Snake

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Chen

Sound Effects Editors: Shuangshuang Wang, Mei He, Irene Sun, Sam Fan, Emily Ding, Silence Lu

Dialogue Editor: Emily Ding

ADR Editor: Sandra Sun

Foley Artists: Ziwei Wang, Yin Miao

Foley Editors: Sandra Sun, Mei He

Finally, here is the official press release for the Oscar Spotlight: Documentaries program:

LOS ANGELES, CA – Following yesterday’s announcement of the shortlists in consideration for the 92nd Academy Awards®, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced details for its upcoming “Oscars® Spotlight: Documentaries” screening initiative leading up to the 92nd Oscars. The program, which debuted last year, highlights the Oscar® shortlisted Documentary Feature films by holding screenings at theaters across the country and offering moviegoers a chance to see these documentaries on the big screen. The films will screen theatrically in 20 cities nationwide starting December 25, 2019. Participating theaters include AMC Theatres®, Alamo Drafthouse, Harkins, IFC Center, Landmark Theatres, Laemmle Theatres and the Smithsonian.

“We are so happy to be able to bring the Academy’s Oscars Spotlight series back for another year,” said Rory Kennedy, Academy Documentary Branch Governor. “By working together with theaters across the country, we will bring greater visibility to these exceptional shortlisted films, reach new audiences and help further the Academy’s mission to support all forms of filmmaking.”

The full list of participating theaters and corresponding locations are below. Please check local listings for show times. Theaters and show times are subject to change:

ATLANTA Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema

AUSTIN Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lakeline

BOSTON AMC Boston Common 19

CHICAGO AMC River East 21

DENVER Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Westminster

LOS ANGELES Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles

AMC Burbank 16

AMC Sunset 5

Laemmle Monica Film Center

Laemmle Playhouse 7

MIAMI AMC Aventura 24

MINNEAPOLIS Landmark’s Edina Cinema

NEW YORK AMC Empire 25

IFC Center

PHILADELPHIA AMC Neshaminy 24

Landmark’s Ritz at the Bourse

PHOENIX Harkins Valley Art

RALEIGH Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Raleigh

SALT LAKE CITY Salt Lake City Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas

SAN FRANCISCO AMC Bay Street 16 – Emeryville

Landmark’s Opera Plaza Cinema

SANTA BARBARA SBIFF Riviera Theatre

SEATTLE-TACOMA AMC Pacific Place 11

ST. LOUIS Landmark’s Tivoli Theatre

TAMPA-ST PETE (Sarasota) AMC Veterans Expressway 24

VIRGINIA AMC Tysons Corner Center 16

WASHINGTON, DC Warner Bros. Theater at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of

American History

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards® will be announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars will also be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.



Stay tuned for lots more this season!