Reminder: Listen To The Hollywood News Podcast!

Just a friendly reminder about our podcast, ladies and gentlemen. For those of you who haven’t already noticed, a few weeks ago we launched the Hollywood News Podcast once again! On the right side of the home page, you’ll see an image that will take you to all of the new episodes. So far, we’ve been doing Hollywood in Ten episodes. What are those, you might ask? Well, that would be a quick, ten minute long episode, dealing with something awards season related (predictions, reviews, etc). Going forward, this will continue on into the new year (as well as the decade), while also expanding. Plan on hearing episodes featuring news stories, interviews with talent, longer reviews, and anything else you might find interesting. We’re certainly open to suggestions!

Once again, here is a link to the SoundCloud page for Hollywood News and all of the Hollywood News Podcast episodes so far:

We hope you enjoy the podcast and stay tuned for more episodes coming very soon!