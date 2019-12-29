Box Office Report For December 27-29



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week (our final one of the year, as well as the decade), our last crop of new releases goes up against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Competing against that blockbuster? The likes of 1917, Just Mercy, Little Women, and Spies in Disguise. How did they all do? Read on to see how the weekend turned outâ€¦

Surprising no one this weekend, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains in the top spot. After somewhat of a soft opening, the conclusion to the Star Wars Saga continues to make more money than almost anything else this year, though again, at a smaller clip than would have been expected. This time around, it was a $72 million haul. $361 million and counting is no small potatoes, but everyone involved had to be hoping for a higher gross as the year comes to a close.

Little Women, on the other hand, has started off with a real bang. The latest film version of the classic tale took in about $16.5 million, good for third place, and giving it a full week total of $29 million. Look for Greta Gerwig’s adaptation to continue to be a hit, potentially even boosting its Oscar contention here at the eleventh hour.

Opening at five was Spies in Disguise, an animated flick able to bring in a solid $13.2 million. Nothing to go crazy over, but it wasn’t pummeled by Star Wars or anything, so that’s at least somewhat of a win, right?

Expanding and doing some more great business for A24 was Uncut Gems. Hitting the top ten with another $9.5 million, the independent hit is now at $20 million domestically, and counting. The Adam Sandler vehicle is peaking right at the perfect time in awards season too, so watch out!

In limited release, 1917 and Just Mercy had solid openings. The former took in $570K from eleven screens (taking fifteenth place), while the latter has done $111K worth of business on only four screens. Clemency also begin its run, taking in $37K from two screens. Look for each of the movies to expand early on next year…

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker â€“ $72,000,000

2. Jumanji: The Next Level â€“ $35,300,000

3. Little Women â€“ $16,525,000

4. Frozen II â€“ $16,500,000

5. Spies in Disguise â€“ $13,200,000

6. Knives Out â€“ $9,725,000

7. Uncut Gems â€“ $9,552,812

8. Cats â€“ $4,830,000

9. Bombshell â€“ $4,700,000

10. Richard Jewell â€“ $3,010,000

Beyond the top ten, hereâ€™s some further results at the box office:

11. Ford v Ferrari â€“ $1,800,000

12. Queen & Slim â€“ $1,760,000

13. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood â€“ $1,445,000

14. Black Christmas â€“ $910,000

15. 1917 â€“ $570,000

16. Parasite â€“ $552,956

17. Jojo Rabbit â€“ $250,000

18. A Hidden Life â€“ $208,000

19. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil â€“ $178,000

20. Dark Waters â€“ $175,000

21. Playing with Fire â€“ $165,000

22. Midway â€“ $142,000

23. Harriet â€“ $129,000

24. Just Mercy â€“ $111,000

25. Last Christmas â€“ $72,000

26. Abominable â€“ $61,000

27. Pain and Glory â€“ $47,899

28. The Song of Names â€“ $41,156

29. Clemency â€“ $37,078

30. 63 Up â€“ $33,810

Until next weekend!