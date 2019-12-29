Updated Oscar Predictions For The End Of December



We’re only about two weeks away from the Academy Award nominations being announced. Then, all will be revealed. Until then, we’re just guessing, since almost all of the precursors that a voter could look towards have already said their piece. So, until the big morning, we’re just tossing around ideas and trying desperately to figure out what Oscar voters might do. Today, we have my latest two cents on how the Academy could see their nominations go down…

No commentary necessary today (though in a week or so we’ll have more). Just the good stuff. Here are the final set of Oscar predictions for the year:

BEST PICTURE

1. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

2. The Irishman

3. Parasite

4. 1917

5. Marriage Story

6. Jojo Rabbit

7. Joker

8. Bombshell

9. Little Women

10. Ford v Ferrari

Next in line: 11. The Farewell 12. The Two Popes 13. Uncut Gems 14. Knives Out 15. Rocketman 16. Judy 17. Hustlers 18. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 19. Just Mercy 20. Richard Jewell 21. Dolemite Is My Name 22. Honey Boy 23. Waves 24. A Hidden Life 25. Dark Waters 26. Harriet 27. Avengers: Endgame 28. The Peanut Butter Falcon 29. Booksmart 30. Cats

BEST DIRECTOR

1. Quentin Tarantino â€“ Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

2. Martin Scorsese â€“ The Irishman

3. Bong Joon-Ho â€“ Parasite

4. Sam Mendes â€“ 1917

5. Noah Baumbach â€“ Marriage Story

Next in line: 6. Todd Phillips â€“ Joker 7. James Mangold â€“ Ford v Ferrari 8. Taika Waititi â€“ Jojo Rabbit 9. Greta Gerwig â€“ Little Women 10. Ben Safdie and Josh Safdie â€“ Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

1. Adam Driver â€“ Marriage Story

2. Joaquin Phoenix â€“ Joker

3. Leonardo DiCaprio â€“ Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

4. Christian Bale â€“ Ford v Ferrari

5. Antonio Banderas â€“ Pain and Glory

Next in line: 6. Eddie Murphy â€“ Dolemite Is My Name 7. Jonathan Pryce â€“ The Two Popes 8. Adam Sandler â€“ Uncut Gems 9. Taron Egerton â€“ Rocketman 10. Robert De Niro â€“ The Irishman

BEST ACTRESS

1. RenÃ©e Zellweger â€“ Judy

2. Scarlett Johansson â€“ Marriage Story

3. Charlize Theron â€“ Bombshell

4. Saoirse Ronan â€“ Little Women

5. Lupita Nyongâ€™o â€“ Us

Next in line: 6. Cynthia Erivo â€“ Harriet 7. Awkwafina â€“ The Farewell 8. Alfre Woodard â€“ Clemency 9. Ana de Armas â€“ Knives Out 10. Beanie Feldstein â€“ Booksmart

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Joe Pesci â€“ The Irishman

2. Brad Pitt â€“ Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

3. Al Pacino â€“ The Irishman

4. Tom Hanks â€“ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

5. Jamie Foxx â€“ Just Mercy

Next in line: 6. Anthony Hopkins â€“ The Two Popes 7. Song Kang-ho â€“ Parasite 8. Sam Rockwell â€“ Richard Jewell 9. Willem Dafoe â€“ The Lighthouse 10. Alan Alda â€“ Marriage Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Laura Dern â€“ Marriage Story

2. Scarlett Johansson â€“ Jojo Rabbit

3. Jennifer Lopez â€“ Hustlers

4. Margot Robbie â€“ Bombshell (or Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood)

5. Florence Pugh â€“ Little Women

Next in line: 6. Annette Bening â€“ The Report 7. Kathy Bates â€“ Richard Jewell 8. Zhao Shuzhen â€“ The Farewell 9. Nicole Kidman â€“ Bombshell 10. Taylor Russell â€“ Waves

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. Marriage Story

2. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

3. Parasite

4. Knives Out

5. Uncut Gems

Next in line: 6. The Farewell 7. 1917 8. Honey Boy 9. Bombshell 10. Ford v Ferrari

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. The Irishman

2. The Two Popes

3. Jojo Rabbit

4. Little Women

5. Joker

Next in line: 6. Hustlers 7. Just Mercy 8. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood 9. Judy 10. Dark Waters

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Toy Story 4

2. I Lost My Body

3. Frozen 2

4. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

5. Missing Link

Next in line: 6. Klaus 7. Abominable 8. Weathering with You 9. Spies in Disguise 10. Funan

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

2. 1917

3. Parasite

4. The Irishman

5. Joker

Next in line: 6. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 7. The Two Popes 8. Little Women 9. Dolemite Is My Name 10. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. 1917

2. The Irishman

3. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

4. Ford v Ferrari

5. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Next in line: 6. Joker 7. Parasite 8. A Hidden Life 9. Jojo Rabbit 10. Ad Astra

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

2. Downton Abbey

3. Dolemite Is My Name

4. Rocketman

5. Little Women

Next in line: 6. Judy 7. Harriet 8. Aladdin 9. Dumbo 10. The Irishman

BEST FILM EDITING

1. The Irishman

2. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

3. Ford v Ferrari

4. Marriage Story

5. Parasite

Next in line: 6. Uncut Gems 7. 1917 8. Joker 9. Jojo Rabbit 10. Avengers: Endgame

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. Bombshell

2. Rocketman

3. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

4. Downton Abbey

5. Judy

Next in line: 6. Joker 7. 1917 8. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil 9. Dolemite Is My Name 10. Little Women

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. 1917

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

4. Ad Astra

5. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

Next in line: 6. Avengers: Endgame 7. Cats 8. Rocketman 9. The Irishman 10. The Lion King

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. 1917

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

4. Ad Astra

5. Avengers: Endgame

Next in line: 6. Cats 7. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood 8. Rocketman 9. The Irishman 10. Spider-Man: Far From Home

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. The Irishman

2. The Lion King

3. Avengers: Endgame

4. 1917

5. Gemini Man

Next in line: 6. Alita: Battle Angel 7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 8. Cats 9. Captain Marvel 10. Terminator: Dark Fate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. 1917

2. Marriage Story

3. Little Women

4. Joker

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Next in line: 6. Motherless Brooklyn 7. Ford v Ferrari 8. Us 9. Jojo Rabbit 10. Avengers: Endgame

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. Rocketman (Iâ€™m Gonna Love Me Again)

2. Harriet (Stand Up)

3. Frozen 2 (Into the Unknown)

4. Wild Rose (Glasgow (No Place Like Home))

5. Breakthrough (Iâ€™m Standing With You)

Next in line: 6. The Black Godfather (Letter To My Godfather) 7. The Lion King (Spirit) 8. Motherless Brooklyn (Daily Battles) 9. Aladdin (Speechless) 10. Toy Story 4 (I Canâ€™t Let You Throw Yourself Away)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. Apollo 11

2. American Factory

3. For Sama

4. Maiden

5. The Biggest Little Farm

Next in line: 6. One Child Nation 7. Knock Down the House 8. The Cave 9. The Great Hack 10. The Edge of Democracy

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Parasite

2. Pain and Glory

3. Les Miserables

4. Atlantics

5. Corpus Christi

Next in line: 6. Beanpole 7. Honeyland 8. The Painted Bird 9. Truth and Justice 10. Those Who Remained

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

1. Kitbull

2. Hair Love

3. Sister

4. The Physics of Sorrow

5. Memorable

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

1. Fire in Paradise

2. Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If Youâ€™re a Girl)

3. Stay Close

4. The Nightcrawlers

5. In the Absence

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

1. Little Hands

2. Brotherhood

3. Refugee

4. Sometimes, I Think about Dying

5. Miller & Son

Stay tuned for another update early next year!