“No Time To Die” and “Tenet”: 100 Movies To Look Forward To In 2020



Tomorrow is the last day of 2019, which means that we’re about to enter an entirely new decade. Fingers crossed that 2020 is something special. With a whole new year about to be upon us, and as such, there’s a ton of new films to anticipate. Fun times, right? Today will be a day to look forward, which is a little different than most are doing here in the final days of December, when looking back is all the rage. Indeed, there’s a whole slate of titles emerging in the weeks and months to come, so that’s what we’ll be focusing on. Even just in the coming days, we’ll see 2020 releases begin to overtake the current 2019 expansions. There will be some rather rough times as studios dump their lesser projects, but look to the independent flicks for saving graces until the bigger films begin to come out, many of which are on the list I present to you today!

Next, you will be able to see a rather heavy dose of 2020 releases that are well worth keeping an eye out for. As always, there’s a bunch of indies (Zola especially stands out there), a ton of blockbusters (No Time to Die and Tenet, to name two), and plenty in between, including some major Academy Award hopefuls (Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7 spring to mind). It’s not an exhaustive list, obviously, and it’s no more than the 100 I put out last year (and in years past), but I did the best that I could. Give it a close look and enjoy:

Here are 100 films to look forward to this year:

1. Tenet

2. No Time to Die

3. Mank

4. Zola

5. The Trial of the Chicago 7

6. King of Staten Island

7. I’m Thinking of Ending Things

8. Halloween Kills

9. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

10. Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Project

11. Soul

12. Da 5 Bloods

13. Black Widow

14. Last Night in Soho

15. Wonder Woman 1984

16. Blonde

17. Top Gun: Maverick

18. Buffaloed

19. Onward

20. The Personal History Of David Copperfield

21. Birds of Prey

22. The French Dispatch

23. Dune

24. The Eternals

25. West Side Story

26. The Assistant

27. Untitled Saw Project

28. Antlers

29. The Last Thing He Wanted

30. The Rhythm Section

31. Impractical Jokers: The Movie

32. A Quiet Place: Part 2

33. Downhill

34. The Last Duel

35. Godzilla vs Kong

36. The Way Back

37. Greyhound

38. The King’s Man

39. Coming 2 America

40. Barbie

41. News of the World

42. Wendy

43. The Witches

44. Free Guy

45. The Whistlers

46. Miss Americana

47. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

48. Without Remorse

49. The Women in the Window

50. Rifkin’s Festival

51. The Nest

52. The Tomorrow War

53. Kajillionaire

54. Uncharted

55. Ironbark

56. Four Good Days

57. Venom 2

58. Happy Happy Joy Joy – The Ren & Stimpy Story

59. The Many Saints Of Newark

60. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

61. Tesla

62. In the Heights

63. The Last Shift

64. Death on the Nile

65. Uncle Frank

66. Malignant

67. Hillary

68. Zombi Child

69. Snake Eyes

70. The New Mutants

71. Bacurau

72. The Glorias

73. Bill & Ted Face the Music

74. Untitled Kirby Dick/Amy Ziering Film

75. Clifford the Big Red Dog

76. Sometimes Always Never

77. Jungle Cruise

78. Morbius

79. Greed

80. Let Him Go

81. Candyman

82. The Lovebirds

83. Lost Girls

84. Fast & Furious 9

85. Promising Young Woman

86. Legally Blonde 3

87. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

88. Covers

89. Fonzo

90. Tom and Jerry

91. Trolls World Tour

92. Saint Maud

93. Burden

94. Infinite

95. The Call of the Wild

96. First Cow

97. Mulan

98. Fantasy Island

99. Bad Hair

100. A Rainy Day in New York

Stay tuned to see how 2020 goes for all of these titles!