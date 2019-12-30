“No Time To Die” and “Tenet”: 100 Movies To Look Forward To In 2020
Tomorrow is the last day of 2019, which means that we’re about to enter an entirely new decade. Fingers crossed that 2020 is something special. With a whole new year about to be upon us, and as such, there’s a ton of new films to anticipate. Fun times, right? Today will be a day to look forward, which is a little different than most are doing here in the final days of December, when looking back is all the rage. Indeed, there’s a whole slate of titles emerging in the weeks and months to come, so that’s what we’ll be focusing on. Even just in the coming days, we’ll see 2020 releases begin to overtake the current 2019 expansions. There will be some rather rough times as studios dump their lesser projects, but look to the independent flicks for saving graces until the bigger films begin to come out, many of which are on the list I present to you today!
Next, you will be able to see a rather heavy dose of 2020 releases that are well worth keeping an eye out for. As always, there’s a bunch of indies (Zola especially stands out there), a ton of blockbusters (No Time to Die and Tenet, to name two), and plenty in between, including some major Academy Award hopefuls (Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7 spring to mind). It’s not an exhaustive list, obviously, and it’s no more than the 100 I put out last year (and in years past), but I did the best that I could. Give it a close look and enjoy:
Here are 100 films to look forward to this year:
1. Tenet
2. No Time to Die
3. Mank
4. Zola
5. The Trial of the Chicago 7
6. King of Staten Island
7. I’m Thinking of Ending Things
8. Halloween Kills
9. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
10. Untitled Paul Thomas Anderson Project
11. Soul
12. Da 5 Bloods
13. Black Widow
14. Last Night in Soho
15. Wonder Woman 1984
16. Blonde
17. Top Gun: Maverick
18. Buffaloed
19. Onward
20. The Personal History Of David Copperfield
21. Birds of Prey
22. The French Dispatch
23. Dune
24. The Eternals
25. West Side Story
26. The Assistant
27. Untitled Saw Project
28. Antlers
29. The Last Thing He Wanted
30. The Rhythm Section
31. Impractical Jokers: The Movie
32. A Quiet Place: Part 2
33. Downhill
34. The Last Duel
35. Godzilla vs Kong
36. The Way Back
37. Greyhound
38. The King’s Man
39. Coming 2 America
40. Barbie
41. News of the World
42. Wendy
43. The Witches
44. Free Guy
45. The Whistlers
46. Miss Americana
47. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
48. Without Remorse
49. The Women in the Window
50. Rifkin’s Festival
51. The Nest
52. The Tomorrow War
53. Kajillionaire
54. Uncharted
55. Ironbark
56. Four Good Days
57. Venom 2
58. Happy Happy Joy Joy – The Ren & Stimpy Story
59. The Many Saints Of Newark
60. Never Rarely Sometimes Always
61. Tesla
62. In the Heights
63. The Last Shift
64. Death on the Nile
65. Uncle Frank
66. Malignant
67. Hillary
68. Zombi Child
69. Snake Eyes
70. The New Mutants
71. Bacurau
72. The Glorias
73. Bill & Ted Face the Music
74. Untitled Kirby Dick/Amy Ziering Film
75. Clifford the Big Red Dog
76. Sometimes Always Never
77. Jungle Cruise
78. Morbius
79. Greed
80. Let Him Go
81. Candyman
82. The Lovebirds
83. Lost Girls
84. Fast & Furious 9
85. Promising Young Woman
86. Legally Blonde 3
87. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
88. Covers
89. Fonzo
90. Tom and Jerry
91. Trolls World Tour
92. Saint Maud
93. Burden
94. Infinite
95. The Call of the Wild
96. First Cow
97. Mulan
98. Fantasy Island
99. Bad Hair
100. A Rainy Day in New York
Stay tuned to see how 2020 goes for all of these titles!