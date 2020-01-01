Full Trailer Drops For “A Quiet Place Part II”



2020 is going to have some really interesting films. Of course, we’ll have to get through a tough early part of the year (more on that tomorrow), but that’s always the case. Today, for our first post of the new decade and new year, we’re going to look at a sequel that has some real potential. It’s A Quiet Place Part II, which just released a Trailer this morning. Following up the acclaimed horror smash, this looks like a potential blockbuster for the first third of 2020. You’ll be able to see the full Trailer at the bottom of the post after a bit of commentary, of course, so read on for more…

This is, of course, a sequel to A Quiet Place. The IMDb synopsis for the follow up goes like this: “Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.” In the first one, the family consisted of Lee Abbott (John Krasinski), Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt), Marcus Abbott (Noah Jupe), Regan Abbott (Millicent Simmonds), and a newborn baby. Now, after Lee’s sacrifice, the remaining members of the clan head out into new territory, fighting off monsters, but also seeing what has happened to what’s left of humanity. In all likelihood, they won’t like what they find. Krasinski, who co-wrote and helmed the first one, returns to direct and pen the screenplay himself this time. Cinematography is by Polly Morgan. Adding to the cast this time are the likes of Djimon Hounsou, Cillian Murphy, and more.

Judging by this Trailer, everything appears bigger here in the film. There’s a massive set piece at the start of it that shows how society crumbled, while we see way more, and way more of, the monsters. This is aiming for blockbuster status here, and it might just achieve its goals. John Krasinski put forward his best filmmaking to date in A Quiet Place, so if he continues to raise his game with A Quiet Place Part II, anything is possible. It’ll certainly be an interesting next step in his career behind the camera, that’s for sure.

A Quiet Place managed to generate some Oscar buzz, so while that seems less likely here (give or take below the line possibilities), the sequel does still seem to be something with the chance for real crossover success. Plus, this is an Emily Blunt vehicle, and we should all be excited for an action/horror epic that stars her, not to mention hopefully gives Noah Jupe a great start to 2020 after an excellent 2019. There’s reasons to be excited about this one. Even if it’s a notch or two below the first flick, it still seems like it should be a good time at the movies.

You can see the Full Trailer for A Quiet Place Part II next. This film is almost assuredly going to be a hit, so there’s no debate to be had here. The only question is if the movie can re-capture what made the first one so special. That remains to be seen, but it’s something to certainly look out for in a few months. It hits theaters on March 20th and will be one of the events of the first part of the year. Give it a look and sit tight for more on this sequel in a few months…

Here now, in all its glory, is the Full Trailer for A Quiet Place Part II:



