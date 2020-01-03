ASC Nominations Cite “1917,” “The Irishman,” And More



Moments ago, the American Society of Cinematographers announced their latest crop of nominations. They’re among the strongest predictors of what the five nominees at the Academy Awards will be in Best Cinematography, so pay attention to them. Also, we saw earlier this week the Casting Society of America chime in, so we can update our precursors today!

First up, the American Society of Cinematographers let loose with their 34th annual ASC nominations. Oscar doesn’t always correlate five for five here, but these contenders just got a real leg up in the race that’s for sure. So, take a look below and expect at least three (Roger Deakins for 1917, Rodrigo Prieto for The Irishman, and Robert Richardson for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and likely four (don’t sleep on Lawrence Sher for Joker), of these cinematographers to be among the next crop of DP nominees at the Academy Awards.

Here are the ASC nominees:

1917 – Roger Deakins

Ford v Ferrari – Phedon Papamichael

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Spotlight Award

Honey Boy – Natasha Braier

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Monos – Jasper Wolf

—

Also, this week saw the Casting Society of America release their 35th annual Artios Awards nominations.

Here are the CSA nominees:

Animation

Abominable – Christi Soper Hilt

Frozen 2 – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

The Lion King – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Christi Soper Hilt

Toy Story 4 – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

Big Budget – Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu

Hustlers – Gayle Keller

Knives Out – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)

Rocketman – Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton

Uncut Gems – Francine Maisler

Big Budget – Drama

1917 – Nina Gold

The Irishman – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Little Women – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

Studio or Independent – Comedy

Brittany Runs A Marathon – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

The Dead Don’t Die – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)

The Farewell – Leslie Woo

Jojo Rabbit – Des Hamilton

Late Night – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate)

Poms – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Studio or Independent – Drama

Harriet – Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)

Honey Boy – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera

Judy – Fiona Weir, Alice Searby

Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)

Waves – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

Clemency – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)

Diane – Jodi Angstreich

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)

Skin – Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox

Them That Follow – John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

Low Tide – Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin

Mickey and the Bear – Avy Kaufman

Skin in the Game – Matthew Lessall

The True Don Quixote – Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)

The Wind – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Zeitgeist Award

Avengers: EndGame – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)

It Chapter 2 – Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honor Casting Directors in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television and theatre. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of the Casting Society of America. Key dates are below and nominations and additional information will be announced in the coming months.



—

Stay tuned for more precursors in the coming days!