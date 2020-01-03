ASC Nominations Cite “1917,” “The Irishman,” And More
Moments ago, the American Society of Cinematographers announced their latest crop of nominations. They’re among the strongest predictors of what the five nominees at the Academy Awards will be in Best Cinematography, so pay attention to them. Also, we saw earlier this week the Casting Society of America chime in, so we can update our precursors today!
First up, the American Society of Cinematographers let loose with their 34th annual ASC nominations. Oscar doesn’t always correlate five for five here, but these contenders just got a real leg up in the race that’s for sure. So, take a look below and expect at least three (Roger Deakins for 1917, Rodrigo Prieto for The Irishman, and Robert Richardson for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and likely four (don’t sleep on Lawrence Sher for Joker), of these cinematographers to be among the next crop of DP nominees at the Academy Awards.
Here are the ASC nominees:
1917 – Roger Deakins
Ford v Ferrari – Phedon Papamichael
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Spotlight Award
Honey Boy – Natasha Braier
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Monos – Jasper Wolf
—
Also, this week saw the Casting Society of America release their 35th annual Artios Awards nominations.
Here are the CSA nominees:
Animation
Abominable – Christi Soper Hilt
Frozen 2 – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)
The Lion King – Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Christi Soper Hilt
Toy Story 4 – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
Big Budget – Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name – Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu
Hustlers – Gayle Keller
Knives Out – Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)
Rocketman – Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton
Uncut Gems – Francine Maisler
Big Budget – Drama
1917 – Nina Gold
The Irishman – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
Joker – Shayna Markowitz
Little Women – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
Studio or Independent – Comedy
Brittany Runs A Marathon – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
The Dead Don’t Die – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
The Farewell – Leslie Woo
Jojo Rabbit – Des Hamilton
Late Night – Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate)
Poms – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)
Studio or Independent – Drama
Harriet – Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)
Honey Boy – Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera
Judy – Fiona Weir, Alice Searby
Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)
Waves – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)
Low Budget – Comedy or Drama
Clemency – Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)
Diane – Jodi Angstreich
The Last Black Man in San Francisco – Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)
Skin – Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
Them That Follow – John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz
Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama
Low Tide – Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin
Mickey and the Bear – Avy Kaufman
Skin in the Game – Matthew Lessall
The True Don Quixote – Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)
The Wind – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
The Zeitgeist Award
Avengers: EndGame – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
It Chapter 2 – Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)
First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honor Casting Directors in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television and theatre. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members in good standing of the Casting Society of America. Key dates are below and nominations and additional information will be announced in the coming months.
—
Stay tuned for more precursors in the coming days!