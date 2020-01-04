Final Golden Globe Predictions



On Sunday, the Golden Globes will hold their 77th annual awards ceremony. Tomorrow night will see the Hollywood Foreign Press Association chime in right as Academy voters are selecting their Oscar nominees, lending a bit more weight to the proceedings than usual. The Hollywood Foreign Press might not overlap with the Academy, but in this instance, what they pick may well matter. Read on to see what I think the Globes will ultimately do this weekend…

I still see the HFPA going big for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, though I’ve considered some other possibilities. In all likelihood, it has Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy in the bag (give or take a Jojo Rabbit upset), so it’ll come down to how it fares in the combined categories. There, it will do battle with Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman up and down the line, which is the odds on favorite to take the Best Motion Picture – Drama category (unless the Globes pull a shocker, which is always possible). Perhaps they’ll do what I suggested last month and split, making it ultimately a good showing for them both? Either wya, it still pays to watch out for Bong Joon-Ho and his film Parasite to play spoiler in Best Director and Best Screenplay here, since the movie itself isn’t eligible in the Motion Picture categories, though it’ll easily take Best Foreign Language Feature. There are numerous possibilities to consider, that’s for sure. It all goes down this weekend…

Here are my updated and final Globe predictions:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1. The Irishman

2. Marriage Story

3. Joker

4. 1917

5. The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

1. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2. Jojo Rabbit

3. Rocketman

4. Knives Out

5. Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

1. Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

2. Adam Driver – Marriage Story

3. Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

4. Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

5. Johnathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

1. Renee Zellweger – Judy

2. Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

2. Charlize Theron – Bombshell

4. Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

5. Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

1. Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2. Taron Egerton – Rocketman

3. Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

4. Daniel Craig – Knives Out

5. Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

1. Awkwafina – The Farewell

2. Ana de Armas – Knives Out

3. Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

4. Emma Thompson – Late Night

5. Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

1. Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2. Joe Pesci – The Irishman

3. Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

4. Al Pacino – The Irishman

5. Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

1. Laura Dern – Marriage Story

2. Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

3. Margot Robbie – Bombshell

4. Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

5. Annette Bening – The Report

Best Director – Motion Picture

1. Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

2. Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

3. Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

4. Sam Mendes – 1917

5. Todd Phillips – Joker

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

1. Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2. Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

3. Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

4. Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han – Parasite

5. Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

1. Thomas Newman – 1917

2. Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

3. Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

4. Randy Newman – Marriage Story

5. Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

1. “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman — Elton John & Bernie Taupin

2. “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

3. “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats — Taylor Swift & Andrew Lloyd Webber

4. “Stand Up” from Harriet — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

5. “Spirit” from The Lion King — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh

Best Animated Feature Film

1. Toy Story 4

2. Frozen 2

3. The Lion King

4. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

5. Missing Link

Best Foreign-Language Film

1. Parasite

2. The Farewell

3. Pain and Glory

4. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

5. Les Miserables

Stay tuned to see who and what win Golden Globe Awards this Sunday night!