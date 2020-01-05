Box Office Report For January 3-5



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week (our first one of the year, as well as of the decade), our crop of new releases goes up against the third week of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Competing against that blockbuster? We have…The Grudge. Not much of a fair fight, it seems. How did they do? Read on to see how the weekend turned out…

This won’t surprise anyone, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains in the top spot this weekend. After somewhat of a soft opening, the conclusion to the Star Wars Saga continues to make plenty of money, though again, at a somewhat smaller clip than would have been expected. This time around, it was only a $33.7 million haul. $450 million and counting is nothing to sneeze at, but everyone involved had to be hoping for a slightly higher gross as 2020 gets underway. Still, every other studio would love to have this problem, that’s for sure.

The Grudge opened in fourth place, clearly feeling the effects if some atrocious word of mouth. $11.3 million for the first week of January is fair, but this reboot was clearly hoping for more. With an F CinemaScore, audiences just clearly weren’t feeling it…

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $33,739,000

2. Jumanji: The Next Level – $26,500,000

3. Little Women – $13,575,000

4. The Grudge – $11,300,000

5. Frozen II – $11,291,000

6. Spies in Disguise – $10,084,000

7. Knives Out – $9,025,000

8. Uncut Gems – $7,499,840

9. Bombshell – $4,075,000

10. Cats – $2,600,000

Beyond the top ten, here’s some further results at the box office:

11. Richard Jewell – $1,700,000

12. Ford v Ferrari – $1,680,000

13. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – $1,225,000

14. Queen & Slim – $1,210,000

15. Parasite – $888,122

16. 1917 – $590,000

17. Jojo Rabbit – $358,000

18. A Hidden Life – $264,000

19. Black Christmas – $203,000

20. Dark Waters – $193,000

21. Midway – $175,000

22. Playing with Fire – $150,000

23. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – $146,000

24. Harriet – $141,000

25. Just Mercy – $75,000

26. Ashfall – $32,395

27. Clemency – $32,011

28. Invisible Life – $25,461

29. N/A – N/A

30. N/A – N/A

Until next weekend!