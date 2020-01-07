DGA Nominees Include Bong Joon Ho And Taika Waititi
Hot on the heels of the Producers Guild announcing today (as well as BAFTA last night), the Directors Guild of America has followed. The DGA, along with the aforementioned PGA, combine to be reliable Oscar predictors, so this morning/afternoon is proving to be a vital one, especially as Academy Award voting closes tonight. So, you should be paying close attention to these Guilds. DGA is a strong indicator of Best Director, that goes without saying.
Highlighting the lineup for the DGA were the expected names in the main category, such as Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The final slot was the one everyone had their eye on, and the Guild went for a surprise. Instead of Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Greta Gerwig for Little Women, James Mangold for Ford v Ferrari, or Todd Phillips for Joker, DGA opted to cite Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit in that last spot. The full nominations are next, so take a gander and stand by for much more on the end of Phase One of the awards season…
Here are all of the DGA nominees:
The nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2019 are (in alphabetical order):
BONG JOON HO
Parasite
(Neon)
Mr. Bong’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Park Min Chul
First Assistant Director: Kim Seong Sik
SAM MENDES
1917
(Universal Pictures)
Mr. Mendes’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Callum McDougall, Hannah Godwin
First Assistant Director: Michael Lerman
Second Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin
MARTIN SCORSESE
The Irishman
(Netflix)
Mr. Scorsese’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: John A. Machione, Carla Raij
First Assistant Director: David Webb
Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks
Second Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares
Additional Second Assistant Director: Ryan Robert Howard
Location Manager: Kip Myers
QUENTIN TARANTINO
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
(Columbia Pictures)
Mr. Tarantino’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Georgia Kacandes, Nathan Kelly
First Assistant Director: William Paul Clark
Second Assistant Director: Christopher T. Sadler
Second Second Assistant Director: Brendan “Bear” Lee
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Debbie Chung, Katie Pruitt
TAIKA WAITITI
Jojo Rabbit
(Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Mr. Waititi’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Václav Mottl, Pavel Voráček
First Assistant Director: Mark Taylor
Second Assistant Director: Martina Götthansová
Second Second Assistant Director: Martina Frimelová
The nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2019 are (in alphabetical order):
MATI DIOP
Atlantics
(Netflix)
Ms. Diop’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Vincent Prades
ALMA HAR’EL
Honey Boy
(Amazon Studios)
Ms. Har’el’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Grace
First Assistant Director: Sean Vawter
Second Assistant Director: Colin Flaherty
Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Balboa
MELINA MATSOUKAS
Queen & Slim
(Universal Pictures)
Ms. Matsoukas’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Pamela Hirsch, Max Berryhill (Los Angeles Unit)
First Assistant Directors: HH Cooper, Joe Suarez (Los Angeles Unit)
Second Assistant Directors: James Roque, Johnny Recher (Los Angeles Unit)
Second Second Assistant Directors: Sumner Boissiere, Tami Kumin (Ohio Unit)
TYLER NILSON &MICHAEL SCHWARTZ
The Peanut Butter Falcon
(Roadside Attractions)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Manu Gargi
First Assistant Director: James Grayford
Second Assistant Director: Dee Jones
Second Second Assistant Director: Michael McKay
JOE TALBOT
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
(A24 Films)
Mr. Talbot’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Natalie Teter
First Assistant Director: Hilton J. Day
Second Assistant Director: Dominic Martin
Second Second Assistant Director: Jeremiah Kelleher
Additional Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Gilbert
Stay tuned to see if this lineup translates to the Oscar five next week!