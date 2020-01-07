DGA Nominees Include Bong Joon Ho And Taika Waititi



Hot on the heels of the Producers Guild announcing today (as well as BAFTA last night), the Directors Guild of America has followed. The DGA, along with the aforementioned PGA, combine to be reliable Oscar predictors, so this morning/afternoon is proving to be a vital one, especially as Academy Award voting closes tonight. So, you should be paying close attention to these Guilds. DGA is a strong indicator of Best Director, that goes without saying.

Highlighting the lineup for the DGA were the expected names in the main category, such as Bong Joon Ho for Parasite, Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The final slot was the one everyone had their eye on, and the Guild went for a surprise. Instead of Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Greta Gerwig for Little Women, James Mangold for Ford v Ferrari, or Todd Phillips for Joker, DGA opted to cite Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit in that last spot. The full nominations are next, so take a gander and stand by for much more on the end of Phase One of the awards season…

Here are all of the DGA nominees:

Stay tuned to see if this lineup translates to the Oscar five next week!