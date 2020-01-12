Box Office Report For January 10-12



As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week, our crop of new releases goes up against the expansion of recent Golden Globe winner 1917, along with the continued run of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Competing against those two? We have Like a Boss, Underwater, and the wide expansion of Just Mercy. How did they do? Read on to see how the weekend turned out…

Taking over the top spot was 1917, playing nearly like a blockbuster, to the tune of $36.5 million. With Oscar nominations coming tomorrow, look for this to really continue to do well, especially if it comes close to, or leads, nominee wise. Sam Mendes’ war epic is a hit across the board, that’s for sure. 2020 has its first true success story, even if it’s technically a 2019 release.

Like a Boss opened in fourth place, tied with another film in taking in $10 million. Not a bad opening haul for the flick, but nothing to go crazy over either. Pretty much a garden variety January comedy release, so make of that what you will…

Fifth place went to Just Mercy, basically tied with Like a Boss, as mentioned above. Yes, in its expansion, it also grossed $10 million. Go figure, right? If the Academy Awards give this one a boost, you might see it also do better next weekend. Stay tuned to see what happens.

Kristen Stewart couldn’t anchor a hit, as Underwater was only able to muster up a shade over $7 million, making for a debut in the seventh slot. This was either going to be a hit or a flop, and it seems like we’re veering more towards the latter. Alas.

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. 1917 â€“ $36,500,000

2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker â€“ $15,059,000

3. Jumanji: The Next Level â€“ $14,000,000

4. Like a Boss â€“ $10,000,000

5. Just Mercy â€“ $10,000,000

6. Little Women â€“ $7,650,000

7. Underwater â€“ $7,003,000

8. Frozen II â€“ $5,761,000

9. Knives Out â€“ $5,725,000

10. Spies in Disguise â€“ $5,108,000

Beyond the top ten, hereâ€™s some further results at the box office:

11. Uncut Gems â€“ $3,503,241

12. The Grudge â€“ $3,500,000

13. Bombshell â€“ $1,500,000

14. Parasite â€“ $966,000

15. Ford v Ferrari â€“ $769,000

16. Cats â€“ $520,000

17. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood â€“ $500,000

18. Queen & Slim â€“ $385,000

19. Chhapaak â€“ $302,000

20. Jojo Rabbit â€“ $209,000

21. The Song of Names â€“ $100,691

22. A Hidden Life â€“ $93,000

23. Midway â€“ $90,000

24. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil â€“ $80,000

25. Dark Waters â€“ $80,000

26. Harriet â€“ $71,000

27. 21 Bridges â€“ $70,000

28. Pain and Glory â€“ $52,095

29. Les MisÃ©rables â€“ $24,414

30. Invisible Life â€“ $18,218

Until next weekend!