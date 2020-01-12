Tonight We Celebrate The Critics Choice Awards!



Ladies and gentlemen, tonight the Critics Choice Awards will be airing on the CW. I’ll be in attendance as a first time voter and newfound member of the Critics Choice Association (formerly the Broadcast Film Critics Association), adding another level of excitement to the endeavor. Itâ€™ll be a pretty fun evening, as always, and one that could easily show off some future Oscar winners in the process! Coming right before the Academy Award nominations, it’s a perfect time to celebrate an even more diverse crop of titles. Don’t miss the ceremony…

Weâ€™ll have a post up a little later tonight with the winners, but for today, just enjoy the show!

As a quick refresher, here are the nominees:

BEST PICTURE

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas â€“ Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro â€“ The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

Adam Driver â€“ Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy â€“ Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix â€“ Joker

Adam Sandler â€“ Uncut Gems

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina â€“ The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo â€“ Harriet

Scarlett Johansson â€“ Marriage Story

Lupita Nyongâ€™o â€“ Us

Saoirse Ronan â€“ Little Women

Charlize Theron â€“ Bombshell

RenÃ©e Zellweger â€“ Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe â€“ The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks â€“ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins â€“ The Two Popes

Al Pacino â€“ The Irishman

Joe Pesci â€“ The Irishman

Brad Pitt â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern â€“ Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson â€“ Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez â€“ Hustlers

Florence Pugh â€“ Little Women

Margot Robbie â€“ Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen â€“ The Farewell

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Julia Butters â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis â€“ Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe â€“ Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie â€“ Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph â€“ Us

Archie Yates â€“ Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Bombshell

The Irishman

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Noah Baumbach â€“ Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig â€“ Little Women

Bong Joon Ho â€“ Parasite

Sam Mendes â€“ 1917

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie â€“ Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese â€“ The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach â€“ Marriage Story

Rian Johnson â€“ Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won â€“ Parasite

Quentin Tarantino â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

Lulu Wang â€“ The Farewell

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig â€“ Little Women

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue â€“ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten â€“ The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver â€“ Joker

Taika Waititi â€“ Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian â€“ The Irishman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke â€“ The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins â€“ 1917

Phedon Papamichael â€“ Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto â€“ The Irishman

Robert Richardson â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher â€“ Joker

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran â€“ Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales â€“ 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman â€“ Little Women

Lee Ha Jun â€“ Parasite

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves â€“ The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell â€“ Downton Abbey

BEST EDITING

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie â€“ Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker â€“ Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo â€“ Parasite

Fred Raskin â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker â€“ The Irishman

Lee Smith â€“ 1917

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter â€“ Dolemite Is My Name

Julian Day â€“ Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran â€“ Little Women

Arianne Phillips â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson â€“ The Irishman

Anna Robbins â€“ Downton Abbey

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Bombshell

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST ACTION MOVIE

1917

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 â€“ Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

BEST COMEDY

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Atlantics

Les MisÃ©rables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST SONG

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) â€“ Wild Rose

(Iâ€™m Gonna) Love Me Again â€“ Rocketman

Iâ€™m Standing With You â€“ Breakthrough

Into the Unknown â€“ Frozen II

Speechless â€“ Aladdin

Spirit â€“ The Lion King

Stand Up â€“ Harriet

BEST SCORE

Michael Abels â€“ Us

Alexandre Desplat â€“ Little Women

Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir â€“ Joker

Randy Newman â€“ Marriage Story

Thomas Newman â€“ 1917

Robbie Robertson â€“ The Irishman



Enjoy the Critics Choice Awards!