Tonight We Celebrate The Critics Choice Awards!
Ladies and gentlemen, tonight the Critics Choice Awards will be airing on the CW. I’ll be in attendance as a first time voter and newfound member of the Critics Choice Association (formerly the Broadcast Film Critics Association), adding another level of excitement to the endeavor. Itâ€™ll be a pretty fun evening, as always, and one that could easily show off some future Oscar winners in the process! Coming right before the Academy Award nominations, it’s a perfect time to celebrate an even more diverse crop of titles. Don’t miss the ceremony…
Weâ€™ll have a post up a little later tonight with the winners, but for today, just enjoy the show!
As a quick refresher, here are the nominees:
BEST PICTURE
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
Parasite
Uncut Gems
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas â€“ Pain and Glory
Robert De Niro â€“ The Irishman
Leonardo DiCaprio â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
Adam Driver â€“ Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy â€“ Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix â€“ Joker
Adam Sandler â€“ Uncut Gems
BEST ACTRESS
Awkwafina â€“ The Farewell
Cynthia Erivo â€“ Harriet
Scarlett Johansson â€“ Marriage Story
Lupita Nyongâ€™o â€“ Us
Saoirse Ronan â€“ Little Women
Charlize Theron â€“ Bombshell
RenÃ©e Zellweger â€“ Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe â€“ The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks â€“ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins â€“ The Two Popes
Al Pacino â€“ The Irishman
Joe Pesci â€“ The Irishman
Brad Pitt â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern â€“ Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson â€“ Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez â€“ Hustlers
Florence Pugh â€“ Little Women
Margot Robbie â€“ Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen â€“ The Farewell
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Julia Butters â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
Roman Griffin Davis â€“ Jojo Rabbit
Noah Jupe â€“ Honey Boy
Thomasin McKenzie â€“ Jojo Rabbit
Shahadi Wright Joseph â€“ Us
Archie Yates â€“ Jojo Rabbit
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Bombshell
The Irishman
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Noah Baumbach â€“ Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig â€“ Little Women
Bong Joon Ho â€“ Parasite
Sam Mendes â€“ 1917
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie â€“ Uncut Gems
Martin Scorsese â€“ The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach â€“ Marriage Story
Rian Johnson â€“ Knives Out
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won â€“ Parasite
Quentin Tarantino â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
Lulu Wang â€“ The Farewell
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Greta Gerwig â€“ Little Women
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue â€“ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony McCarten â€“ The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver â€“ Joker
Taika Waititi â€“ Jojo Rabbit
Steven Zaillian â€“ The Irishman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke â€“ The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins â€“ 1917
Phedon Papamichael â€“ Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto â€“ The Irishman
Robert Richardson â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher â€“ Joker
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran â€“ Joker
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales â€“ 1917
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman â€“ Little Women
Lee Ha Jun â€“ Parasite
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves â€“ The Irishman
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell â€“ Downton Abbey
BEST EDITING
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie â€“ Uncut Gems
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker â€“ Ford v Ferrari
Yang Jinmo â€“ Parasite
Fred Raskin â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
Thelma Schoonmaker â€“ The Irishman
Lee Smith â€“ 1917
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter â€“ Dolemite Is My Name
Julian Day â€“ Rocketman
Jacqueline Durran â€“ Little Women
Arianne Phillips â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson â€“ The Irishman
Anna Robbins â€“ Downton Abbey
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Bombshell
Dolemite Is My Name
The Irishman
Joker
Judy
Once Upon a Timeâ€¦ in Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
1917
Ad Astra
The Aeronauts
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
The Lion King
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST ACTION MOVIE
1917
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
John Wick: Chapter 3 â€“ Parabellum
Spider-Man: Far From Home
BEST COMEDY
Booksmart
Dolemite Is My Name
The Farewell
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Ad Astra
Avengers: Endgame
Midsommar
Us
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Atlantics
Les MisÃ©rables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
BEST SONG
Glasgow (No Place Like Home) â€“ Wild Rose
(Iâ€™m Gonna) Love Me Again â€“ Rocketman
Iâ€™m Standing With You â€“ Breakthrough
Into the Unknown â€“ Frozen II
Speechless â€“ Aladdin
Spirit â€“ The Lion King
Stand Up â€“ Harriet
BEST SCORE
Michael Abels â€“ Us
Alexandre Desplat â€“ Little Women
Hildur GuÃ°nadÃ³ttir â€“ Joker
Randy Newman â€“ Marriage Story
Thomas Newman â€“ 1917
Robbie Robertson â€“ The Irishman
Enjoy the Critics Choice Awards!