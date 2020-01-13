25th Annual Critics Choice Awards Led By “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”



Last night, the Critics Choice Association held their 25th awards ceremony. There, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood took Best Picture and led the evening with four wins, though the Critics Choice Awards spread the love quite a bit. With the Academy Award nominations early in the morning, we’ll make this short and sweet. Read on for the complete list of winners…

Here are the full Critics Choice Awards results:

MOVIES

BEST PICTURE

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker” (WINNER)

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Adam Sandler – “Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTRESS

Renée Zellweger – “Judy” (WINNER)

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

Willem Dafoe – “The Lighthouse”

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story” (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen – “The Farewell”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit” (WINNER)

Julia Butters – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Noah Jupe – “Honey Boy”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit”

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us”

Archie Yates – “Jojo Rabbit”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“The Irishman” (WINNER)

“Bombshell”

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes – “1917” (WINNER – TIE)

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite” (WINNER – TIE)

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Rian Johnson – “Knives Out”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Lulu Wang – “The Farewell”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women” (WINNER)

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – “Joker”

Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins – “1917” (WINNER)

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”

Phedon Papamichael – “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher – “Joker”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – “Joker”

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – “1917”

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – “Little Women”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite”

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – “The Irishman”

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – “Downton Abbey”

BEST EDITING

Lee Smith – “1917” (WINNER)

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – “Ford v Ferrari”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”

Fred Raskin – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite Is My Name” (WINNER)

Julian Day – “Rocketman”

Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”

Anna Robbins – “Downton Abbey”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Bombshell” (WINNER)

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Endgame” (WINNER)

“1917”

“Ad Astra”

“The Aeronauts”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Toy Story 4” (WINNER)

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Missing Link”

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“Avengers: Endgame” (WINNER)

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

BEST COMEDY

“Dolemite Is My Name” (WINNER)

“Booksmart”

“The Farewell”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

“Us” (WINNER)

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Midsommar”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Parasite” (WINNER)

“Atlantics”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

BEST SONG

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – “Wild Rose” (WINNER – TIE)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman” (WINNER – TIE)

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Speechless” – “Aladdin”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker” (WINNER)

Michael Abels – “Us”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”

Stay tuned in a few hours to see if Oscar reflects the Critics!