Updated Academy Award Predictions After The Nominations
Today, we’re moving on from analysis of the Oscar nomination announcement to an initial look at my new predictions. This is a perfect time to post too, as next week brings some of the Guild results into the fold, which will evolve the race once more. This morning, we’re just taking a gander at where things initially stand. The nominees have been announced, so we know what the Academy is debating between. The question is just, who and what will the end up honoring next month?
As you’ll see below, the frontrunners largely remain the same. There are, at best, six legitimate contenders for Best Picture, though Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit is somewhat of a longer shot. Mostly we have Sam Mendes’ 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood battling it out, with Bong Joon-Ho’s Parasite lurking as a potential up the middle spoiler (same in Best Director), while Todd Phillips’ Joker and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman are one level back. Then, there’s the Acting categories, which seem somewhat locked up for Joaquin Phoenix (for Joker), Renee Zellweger (for Judy), Brad Pitt (for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood), and Laura Dern (for Marriage Story). Perhaps a surprise looms, but for the moment, this does seem like a solid initial look at what Oscar might ultimately do…
Here now is my first crack at Academy Award predictions after the nomination announcement:
BEST PICTURE
1. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
2. 1917
3. Parasite
4. Joker
5. The Irishman
6. Jojo Rabbit
7. Marriage Story
8. Little Women
9. Ford v Ferrari
BEST DIRECTOR
1. Sam Mendes â€“ 1917
2. Bong Joon-Ho â€“ Parasite
3. Quentin Tarantino â€“ Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
4. Martin Scorsese â€“ The Irishman
5. Todd Phillips â€“ Joker
BEST ACTOR
1. Joaquin Phoenix â€“ Joker
2. Adam Driver â€“ Marriage Story
3. Leonardo DiCaprio â€“ Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
4. Jonathan Pryce â€“ The Two Popes
5. Antonio Banderas â€“ Pain and Glory
BEST ACTRESS
1. RenÃ©e Zellweger â€“ Judy
2. Scarlett Johansson â€“ Marriage Story
3. Charlize Theron â€“ Bombshell
4. Saoirse Ronan â€“ Little Women
5. Cynthia Erivo â€“ Harriet
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
1. Brad Pitt â€“ Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood
2. Joe Pesci â€“ The Irishman
3. Tom Hanks â€“ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
4. Al Pacino â€“ The Irishman
5. Anthony Hopkins â€“ The Two Popes
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
1. Laura Dern â€“ Marriage Story
2. Scarlett Johansson â€“ Jojo Rabbit
3. Margot Robbie â€“ Bombshell
4. Florence Pugh â€“ Little Women
5. Kathy Bates â€“ Richard Jewell
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
1. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
2. Marriage Story
3. Parasite
4. 1917
5. Knives Out
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
1. Jojo Rabbit
2. Little Women
3. The Two Popes
4. The Irishman
5. Joker
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
1. Toy Story 4
2. Missing Link
3. I Lost My Body
4. Klaus
5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
2. 1917
3. Parasite
4. The Irishman
5. Jojo Rabbit
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1. 1917
2. The Irishman
3. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
4. Joker
5. The Lighthouse
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
1. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood
2. Little Women
3. Jojo Rabbit
4. The Irishman
5. Joker
BEST FILM EDITING
1. The Irishman
2. Ford v Ferrari
3. Parasite
4. Joker
5. Jojo Rabbit
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
1. Bombshell
2. 1917
3. Joker
4. Judy
5. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
BEST SOUND MIXING
1. 1917
2. Ford v Ferrari
3. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
4. Joker
5. Ad Astra
BEST SOUND EDITING
1. 1917
2. Ford v Ferrari
3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
4. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
5. Joker
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
1. The Irishman
2. The Lion King
3. 1917
4. Avengers: Endgame
5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
1. Joker
2. 1917
3. Marriage Story
4. Little Women
5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
1. Rocketman (Iâ€™m Gonna Love Me Again)
2. Harriet (Stand Up)
3. Frozen 2 (Into the Unknown)
4. Breakthrough (Iâ€™m Standing With You)
5. Toy Story 4 (I Canâ€™t Let You Throw Yourself Away)
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
1. American Factory
2. Honeyland
3. For Sama
4. The Cave
5. The Edge of Democracy
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
1. Parasite
2. Pain and Glory
3. Les Miserables
4. Honeyland
5. Corpus Christi
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
1. Kitbull
2. Decera
3. Hair Love
4. Memorable
5. Sister
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
1. Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If Youâ€™re a Girl)
2. St. Louis Superman
3. In the Absence
4. Life Overtakes Me
5. Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
1. Hefta Football Club
2. Brotherhood
3. A Sister
4. The Neighbors’ Window
5. Saria
Stay tuned for an update to these predictions next week!