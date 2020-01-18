ACE Eddie Prizes Go To “Jojo Rabbit” And “Parasite”



A couple of small surprises went down last night at the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards. The editing Guild is a noteworthy one because of how Best Film Editing ties into Best Pictures at the Academy Awards, so plenty of eyes were on this one last night. Interestingly, neither of the presumed favorites at ACE Eddie emerged victorious, perhaps setting the stage for an Oscar update. Read on for more below, including the full list of winners.

While Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) initially seemed like a battle between Ford v Ferrari and The Irishman, especially considering how the later was done by the legendary Thelma Schoonmaker, the ACE Eddie prize went to Parasite, furthering its Oscar credentials. Then, in Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy), the Academy snubbed Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood seemed like the safe bet, but the Guild opted to reward Jojo Rabbit instead. Both just a bit of a leg up in the Academy Award race, that’s for sure, but there’s plenty more Guilds still to come, including two big ones this weekend…

Here is the press release announcing all of the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Award winners:

“Parasite” (edited by Jinmo Yang) and “Jojo Rabbit” (edited by Tom Eagles) won Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic) and Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy) respectively at the 70th Annual ACE Eddie Awards tonight where trophies were handed out recognizing the best editing of 2019 in 11 categories of film, television and documentaries. This marks the first time in ACE Eddie Awards history that a foreign language film won the top prize. The black-tie ceremony was held in the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel with over 1000 in attendance to celebrate. President of American Cinema Editors, Stephen Rivkin, ACE, presided over the evening’s festivities with actress D’Arcy Carden, star of NBC’s “The Good Place,” serving as the evening’s host.

“Toy Story 4” (edited by Axel Geddes, ACE) won Best Edited Animated Feature Film and “Apollo 11” (edited by Todd Douglas Miller) won Best Edited Documentary (Feature).

Television winners included “Better Things: Easter” (edited by Janet Weinberg, ACE) for Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television, “Fleabag: Episode 2.1″ (edited by Gary Dollner, ACE) for Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television and, for the second year in a row, an episode of “Killing Eve” won in Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television with “Killing Eve: Desperate Measures” (edited by Dan Crinnion, ACE) winning for AMC’s hit series. “Game of Thrones: The Long Night” (edited by Tim Porter, ACE) won Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television and “Chernobyl: Vichnaya Pamyat” (edited by Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith) won Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television while “VICE Investigates: Amazon on Fire”” (edited by Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami) won for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series and “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” (edited by Jake Pushinsky, ACE) won Best Edited Documentary (Non-Theatrical).

Actor Cary Elwes presented the Anne V. Coates Student Editing Award to Chase Johnson of California State University, Fullerton who beat out hundreds of competitors from film schools and universities around the country.

Prolific producer Lauren Shuler Donner received the organization’s prestigious ACE Golden Eddie honor, presented to her by Marvel’s Kevin Feige. Donner joins an impressive list of industry luminaries who have received ACE’s highest honor, including J.J. Abrams, Norman Jewison, Nancy Meyers, Francis Ford Coppola, Clint Eastwood, Robert Zemeckis, Alexander Payne, Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan and Frank Marshall, among others.

Alan Heim, ACE and Tina Hirsch, ACE received Career Achievement awards presented by filmmakers Nick Cassavetes and Ron Underwood respectively. Their work was highlighted with clip reels exhibiting their tremendous contributions to film and television throughout their careers.

National Executive Director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, Cathy Repola, was presented the ACE Heritage Award in recognition of her immeasurable contributions and commitment to advancing the image of the film editor, cultivating respect for the editing profession and dedication to ACE.

A full list of winners follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA):

Parasite

Jinmo Yang

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):

Jojo Rabbit

Tom Eagles

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

Toy Story 4

Axel Geddes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):

Apollo 11

Todd Douglas Miller

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):

What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali

Jake Pushinsky, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Better Things: “Easter”

Janet Weinberg, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Fleabag: “Episode 2.1”

Gary Dollner, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Killing Eve: “Desperate Times”

Dan Crinnion

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:

Game of Thrones: “The Long Night”

Tim Porter, ACE

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:

Chernobyl: “Vichnaya Pamyat”

Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

VICE Investigates: “Amazon on Fire”

Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Chase Johnson – California State University, Fullerton



Stay tuned to see if the Academy lines up with ACE Eddie this year!