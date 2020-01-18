Producers Guild Award Goes To “1917”



Moments ago, the Producers Guild of America finished up their annual awards show, highlighted by the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, their version of Best Picture. The PGA top prize is a reliable indicator of future Oscar success, since eight of the last ten winners here have gone on to take the Academy Award as well. Are we in line to see that happen again? Considering that the Producers Guild opted to reward Sam Mendes’ 1917, and the fact that that film is currently surging, we very well might be seeing just that. Read on for more, as well as the rest of the winners…

PGA not only went for 1917 in their top category, but they rebuffed the Academy with their Documentary prize, going with Apollo 11, despite it not being nominated in Best Documentary Feature. In the Animated field, they picked Toy Story 4, arguably keeping it the slight Oscar favorite in Best Animated Feature. Below are the rest of the Producers Guild picks, for your reading pleasure.

Here now are all of the Producers Guild winners:

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

WINNER: “1917”

Producers: Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne‐Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

“Ford v Ferrari”

Producers: Peter Chernin & Jenno Topping, James Mangold

“The Irishman”

Producers: Jane Rosenthal & Robert De Niro, Emma Tillinger Koskoff & Martin Scorsese

“Jojo Rabbit”

Producers: Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

“Joker”

Producers: Todd Phillips & Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Knives Out”

Producers: Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

“Little Women”

Producer: Amy Pascal

“Marriage Story”

Producers: Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Producers: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite”

Producers: Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Abominable”

Producer: Suzanne Buirgy

“Frozen II”

Producer: Peter Del Vecho

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

Producers: Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

“Missing Link”

Producers: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

WINNER: “Toy Story 4”

Producers: Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

“Advocate”

Producers: Philippe Bellaiche, Rachel Leah Jones

“American Factory”

Producers: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert

WINNER: “Apollo 11”

Producers: Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen

“The Cave”

Producers: Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjaer

“For Sama”

Producers: Waas al-Kateab

“Honeyland”

Producers: Atanas Georgiev, Ljubomir Stefanov

“One Child Nation”

Producers: Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Big Little Lies” (Season 2)

Producers: David E. Kelley, Jean‐Marc Vallée, Andrea Arnold, Reese Witherspoon, Bruna Papandrea, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross, David Auge, Lauren Neustadter, Liane Moriarty

“The Crown” (Season 3)

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O Beirn

“Game of Thrones” (Season 8)

Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, David Nutter, Miguel Sapochnik, Bryan Cogman, Chris Newman, Greg Spence, Lisa McAtackney, Duncan Muggoch

WINNER: “Succession” (Season 2)

Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Georgia Pritchett, Will Tracy, Jonathan Glatzer, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

“Watchmen” (Season 1)

Producers: Damon Lindelof, Tom Spezialy, Nicole Kassell, Stephen Williams, Joseph E. Iberti, Ron Schmidt, Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Karen Wacker, John Blair, Carly Wray

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Barry” (Season 2)

Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Liz Sarnoff, Emily Heller, Julie Camino, Jason Kim

WINNER: “Fleabag” (Season 2)

Producers: Phoebe Waller‐Bridge, Harry Bradbeer, Lydia Hampson, Harry Williams, Jack Williams, Joe Lewis, Sarah Hammond

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 3)

Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Gilbert, Daniel Goldfarb, Kate Fodor, Sono Patel, Matthew Shapiro

“Schitt’s Creek” (Season 5)

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Rupinder Gill, Colin Brunton

“Veep” (Season 7)

Producers: David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis‐Dreyfus, Lew Morton, Morgan Sackett, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Jennifer Crittenden, Gabrielle Allan, Billy Kimball, Rachel Axler, Ted Cohen, Ian Maxtone‐Graham, Dan O’Keefe, Steve Hely, David Hyman, Georgia Pritchett, Erik Kenward, Dan Mintz, Doug Smith

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

WINNER: “Chernobyl”

Producers: Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Jane Featherstone, Johan Renck, Chris Fry, Sanne Wohlenberg

“Fosse/Verdon”

Producers: Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin‐Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, George Stelzner, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams, Tracey Scott Wilson, Charlotte Stoudt, Nicole Fosse, Erica Kay, Kate Sullivan, Brad Carpenter

“True Detective”

Producers: Nic Pizzolatto, Scott Stephens, Daniel Sackheim, Peter Feldman, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros

“Unbelievable”

Producers: Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Lisa Cholodenko, Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon, Katie Couric, Jennifer Schuur, Becky Mode, John Vohlers, Kate DiMento, Chris Leanza

“When They See Us”

Producers: Jeff Skoll, Jonathan King, Jane Rosenthal, Robert De Niro, Berry Welsh, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, Amy Kaufman, Robin Swicord

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“American Son”

Producers: Kenny Leon, Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone, Kristin Bernstein

WINNER: “Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

Producers: Tom Jennings, David Tillman, Abe Scheuermann, Chris Morcom, Rob Kirk

“Black Mirror: Striking Vipers”

Producers: Annabel Jones, Charlie Brooker, Kate Glover

“Deadwood: The Movie”

Producers: David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Daniel Minahan, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Regina Corrado, Nichole Beattie, Mark Tobey

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

Producers: Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Vince Gilligan, Aaron Paul, Diane Mercer

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30” (Season 10)

Producers: Libby Geist, Connor Schell, John Dahl, Rob King, Erin Leyden, Gentry Kirby, Deidre Fenton, Marquis Daisy, Jenna Anthony, Adam Neuhaus

“60 Minutes” (Season 51, Season 52)

Producer: Bill Owens

WINNER: “Leaving Neverland”

Producer: Dan Reed

“Queer Eye” (Season 3, Season 4)

Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Rachelle Mendez, Mark Bracero

“Surviving R. Kelly” (Season 1)

Producers: Joel Karsberg, dream hampton, Jesse Daniels, Tamra Simmons, Brie Miranda Bryant, Jessica Everleth, Mary Bissell, Maria Pepin, Charlotte Glover, Allison Brandin, Laura Hoeppner

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 25)

Producers: Trevor Noah, Jennifer Flanz, Jill Katz, Justin Melkmann, Zhubin Parang, Jocelyn Conn, Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, Elise Terrell, Dave Blog, Adam Chodikoff, Jimmy Donn, Jeff Gussow, Kira Klang Hopf, Allison MacDonald, Ryan Middleton

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones”

Producers: Dave Chappelle, Stan Lathan, Rikki Hughes, Sina Sadighi

WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 6)

Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jeremy Tchaban, Christopher Werner, Laura L. Griffin, Kate Mullaney, Matt Passet, Marian Wang, Charles Wilson

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 5)

Producers: Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Barry Julien, Denise Rehrig, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Paul Dinello, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Emily Gertler, Michael Brumm, Bjoern Stejskal, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett, Aaron Cohen, Sara Vilkomerson, Adam Wager

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 45)

Producers: Lorne Michaels, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, Tom Broecker, Ken Aymong

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race” (Season 31)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

“The Masked Singer” (Season 1)

Producers: Craig Plestis, Izzie Pick Ibarra, Nikki Varhely-Gillingham, Rosie Seitchik, Stacey Thomas-Muir, Nick Cannon, Ashley Sylvester, Lindsay Tuggle, Pete Cooksley, Chelsea Candelaria, Anne Chanthavong, Zoë Ritchken, Deena Katz, Erin Brady, Jeff Kmiotek, Lexi Shoemaker

WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 11)

Producers: Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Mandy Salangsang, RuPaul Charles, Steven Corfe, Bruce McCoy, Michele Mills, Jacqueline Wilson, Thairin Smothers, John Polly, Michelle Visage, Jen Passovoy

“Top Chef” (Season 16)

Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Doneen Arquines, Casey Kriley, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Patrick Schmedeman, Wade Sheeler, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Brian Fowler, Caitlin Rademaekers, Steve Lichtenstein, Emily Van Bergen

“The Voice” (Season 16, Season 17)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Kyley Tucker, Carson Daly

Stay tuned to see if 1917 repeats with Oscar!