Box Office Report For January 17-19



As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to their buddy cop franchise with Bad Boys for Life, going up against Robert Downey Jr. and his Dolittle remake, as well as another week of surprise hit 1917. How did they all do? Read on to see how the weekend turned out…

Beating expectations, Bad Boys for Life nearly took in $60 million for this opening frame. $59.1 million is a massive haul, setting up an inevitable fourth installment of the buddy cop franchise that Martin Lawrence and Will Smith periodically return to. What’s more, it actually got good reviews, which was no sure thing, given the release date. The first 2020 release to really catch hold with audiences is here!

Despite terrible reviews, Dolittle still managed to grab $22.5 million this weekend, good for the second slot overall. Robert Downey Jr. and an A-list voice cast couldn’t save this one from savage buzz, however, so expect it to quickly fade into obscurity before too long.

1917 had another strong haul, making $22.1 million and nearly knocking off Dolittle from the number two spot. The war epic just won the top prize from the Producers Guild, so that PGA victory may have made it the Best Picture frontrunner at the Oscars. Look for audiences to continue seeking it out, especially if Academy Award glory seems to be inevitably in its future…

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Bad Boys for Life â€“ $59,175,000

2. Dolittle â€“ $22,530,000

3. 1917 â€“ $22,140,000

4. Jumanji: The Next Level â€“ $9,565,000

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker â€“ $8,374,000

6. Just Mercy â€“ $6,000,000

7. Little Women â€“ $5,910,000

8. Knives Out â€“ $4,300,000

9. Like a Boss â€“ $3,840,000

10. Frozen II â€“ $3,717,000

Beyond the top ten, hereâ€™s some further results at the box office:

11. Underwater â€“ $3,560,000

12. Spies in Disguise â€“ $2,588,000

13. Parasite â€“ $1,745,000

14. Weathering With You â€“ $1,731,372

15. Jojo Rabbit â€“ $1,401,000

16. Ford v Ferrari â€“ $1,096,000

17. The Grudge â€“ $860,000

18. Bombshell â€“ $630,000

19. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood â€“ $310,000

20. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood â€“ $287,000

21. Cats â€“ $134,000

22. Chhapaak â€“ $103,000

23. Pain and Glory â€“ $95,503

24. The Song of Names â€“ $90,522

25. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil â€“ $67,000

26. Harriet â€“ $67,000

27. Les MisÃ©rables â€“ $66,569

28. Queen & Slim â€“ $60,000

29. Midway â€“ $59,000

30. A Hidden Life â€“ $47,000

