Sam Mendes Wins The Directors Guild Award!

Well, the Directors Guild of America has had their say this evening. A few minutes ago, Sam Mendes was awarded the top prize from the DGA, wrapping up an Academy Award win in the process. Mark it down, folks. Mendes will win his second Oscar in Best Director for 1917, coming up the middle in the latter stages of the awards season. This Directors Guild win makes it all but a certainty. Read on for the rest of the results, which also included the Best First Time Feature prize going to Alma Har’el for Honey Boy. Congrats to all of the winners!

Here are all of the DGA results:

Theatrical Feature Film

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” (Neon)

Mr. Bong’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Park Min Chul

First Assistant Director: Kim Seong Sik

WINNER: Sam Mendes, “1917” (Universal Pictures)

Mr. Mendes’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Callum McDougall, Hannah Godwin

First Assistant Director: Michael Lerman

Second Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (Netflix)

Mr. Scorsese’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: John A. Machione, Carla Raij

First Assistant Director: David Webb

Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks

Second Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares

Additional Second Assistant Director: Ryan Robert Howard

Location Manager: Kip Myers

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” (Columbia Pictures)

Mr. Tarantino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Georgia Kacandes, Nathan Kelly

First Assistant Director: William Paul Clark

Second Assistant Director: Christopher T. Sadler

Second Second Assistant Director: Brendan “Bear” Lee

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Debbie Chung, Katie Pruitt

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. Waititi’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Václav Mottl, Pavel Voráček

First Assistant Director: Mark Taylor

Second Assistant Director: Martina Götthansová

Second Second Assistant Director: Martina Frimelová

First-Time Feature Film

Mati Diop, “Atlantics” (Netflix)

Ms. Diop’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Vincent Prades

WINNER: Alma Har’el, “Honey Boy” (Amazon Studios)

Ms. Har’el’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Grace

First Assistant Director: Sean Vawter

Second Assistant Director: Colin Flaherty

Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Balboa

Melina Matsoukas, “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Ms. Matsoukas’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Pamela Hirsch, Max Berryhill (Los Angeles Unit)

First Assistant Directors: H.H. Cooper, Joe Suarez (Los Angeles Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: James Roque, Johnny Recher (Los Angeles Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Sumner Boissiere, Tami Kumin (Ohio Unit)

Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (Roadside Attractions)

Mr. Nilson and Mr. Schwartz’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Manu Gargi

First Assistant Director: James Grayford

Second Assistant Director: Dee Jones

Second Second Assistant Director: Michael McKay

Joe Talbot, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (A24 Films)

Mr. Talbot’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Natalie Teter

First Assistant Director: Hilton J. Day

Second Assistant Director: Dominic Martin

Second Second Assistant Director: Jeremiah Kelleher

Additional Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Gilbert

Documentary Feature Films

WINNER: Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

“American Factory” (Netflix)

Feras Fayyad

“The Cave” (National Geographic Documentary Films

Alex Holmes

“Maiden” (Sony Picture Classics)

Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska

“Honeyland” (Neon)

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

“One Child Nation” (Amazon Studios)

Dramatic Series

WINNER: Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen” (HBO)

“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

Ms. Kassell’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt, Joseph E. Iberti

First Assistant Director: Keri Bruno

Second Assistant Directors: Lisa Zugschwerdt, Ben White

Second Second Assistant Director: Jessie Sasser White

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Not For Tears”

Mr. Mylod’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Tyson Bidner, Gabrielle Mahon

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas

Second Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

Location Manager: Damon Gordon

David Nutter, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Long Night”

Stephen Williams, “Watchmen” (HBO)

“This Extraordinary Being”

Mr. Williams’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt, Joseph E. Iberti

First Assistant Director: Kayse Goodell

Second Assistant Director: Ben White

Second Second Assistant Director: Lance Resch-Anger

Comedy Series

Dan Attias, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“It’s the Sixties, Man!”

Mr. Attias’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Nadia Paine (Oklahoma Unit)

First Assistant Directors: Jesse Nye, Steve Love (Oklahoma Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: Natasha Rivera, Jason Inman (Oklahoma Unit)

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major

Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason

WINNER: Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

“ronny/lily”

Mr. Hader’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Aida Rodgers

First Assistant Director: Gavin Kleintop

Second Assistant Director: Kevin Zelman

Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas

Additional Second Assistant Director: Mikaela Mathern

David Mandel, “Veep” (HBO)

“Veep”

Mr. Mandel’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Assistant Director: Emily Hogan

Second Second Assistant Directors: Ismael Jimenez, Chalis Romero

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Phil Banks, Zach Davenport, Alexis Dvorak, Phil Goodrich, Christina Lee, Emily Neumann

Daniel Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Marvelous Radio”

Mr. Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Dhana Rivera Gilbert

First Assistant Director: Jesse Nye

Second Assistant Director: Natasha Rivera

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major

Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Ms. Sherman-Palladino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Nadia Paine

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Director: Luca Waldman

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Meghan K. Wicker

Second Second Assistant Director: Lincoln Major

Location Managers: Amanda Burbank, Jose Guerrero, Nick Thomason

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials

WINNERS: James Burrows (“All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons” – Directed by) and Andy Fisher (“Live in Front of a Studio Audience” – Directed by)

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” (ABC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Martin Pasetta Jr., Sara Niimi

Stage Managers: John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Harvey Levine, Doug Tobin, Richard Silva, Jenny Nolan Bailey

Spike Jonze, “Aziz Ansari: Right Now” (Netflix)

Mr. Jonze’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Chad Richard Nicholson

Stage Manager: Tate Nova

Stan Lathan, “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

Mr. Lathan’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Myriam Leger

Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg

Linda Mendoza, “Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

Ms. Mendoza’s Directorial Team:

Stage Manager: Arthur Lewis

Glenn Weiss, “The 91st Annual Academy Awards” (ABC)

Mr. Weiss’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Eve Adair, Susan Kopensky, Lori Margules, Robin Mishkin Abrams, Sara Niimi, Michael Polito

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Rita Cossette, John Esposito, Valdez Flagg, Doug Fogel, Chris Hines, Alissa Levisohn Hoyo, Arthur Lewis, Roxanne Lozano, Ron Paul, Tammy Raab, Jason Seligman, Jackie Stathis, Cheryl Teetzel‑Moore, Debbie Williams, Ari Woog

Movies for Television and Limited Series

Ava DuVernay, “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Ms. DuVernay’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: John P. Fedynich, Amy Kaufman

First Assistant Director: H.H. Cooper

Second Assistant Director: Jamiyl Campbell

Second Second Assistant Director: Amrita Kundu

Additional Second Assistant Director: Kyler Griffin

Location Manager: Charlynne J. Hopson

Vince Gilligan, “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

Mr. Gilligan’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Robin Le Chanu, Charles Newirth

First Assistant Director: John Wildermuth

Second Assistant Director: Katy Galow

Second Second Assistant Director: Nathan E. Davis

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Bosco-Laude, Chad Goyette

Thomas Kail, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX Networks)

“Nowadays”

Mr. Kail’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Kip Davis Meyers

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

WINNER: Johan Renck, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Minkie Spiro, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX Networks)

“All I Care About Is Love”

Ms. Spiro’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Marcos González Palma

Second Assistant Director: Steven Lafferty

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Kip Davis Meyers

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Jessica Yu, “Fosse/Verdon” (FX Networks)

“Glory”

Ms. Yu’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Erica Kay

First Assistant Director: Deanna Leslie Kelly

Second Assistant Director: Brad Robinson

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Kip Davis Meyers

Second Second Assistant Directors: Billy Brennan, Findlay Zotter

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey, “Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“1730”

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Patrick Whitney, Brian Anderson

Nora S. Gerard, “CBS Sunday Morning” (CBS)

“40th Anniversary”

Ms. Gerard’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Jessica Frank, Kate D’Arcy Coleman, Patricia Long Finnegan, Jyll Phillips-Friedman, Catherine Liberatore Kay

Stage Managers: Mark Dicso, Brian McGuire

Jim Hoskinson, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“A. Ocasio-Cortez; Incubus”

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

WINNER: Don Roy King, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“E. Murphy; Lizzo”

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Mike Poole

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly

Paul Pennolino, Christopher Werner, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“SLAPP Suits”

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney, John Scott Wilson

Reality Programs

Hisham Abed, “Queer Eye” (Netflix)

“Black Girl Magic”

WINNER: Jason Cohen, “Encore!” (Disney Plus)

“Annie”

Mr. Cohen’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Daniel Shultz

Jon Favreau, “The Chef Show” (Netflix)

“Hog Island”

Mr. Favreau’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Annie Johnson

Ashley S. Gorman, “First Responders Live” (Fox)

“103”

Mr. Gorman’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Don Frillici, Dara DiGerolamo, Ryan Neary, Leslie Vincent

Stage Manager: Roy Friedland

Patric McManus, “American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“1116 Las Vegas National Finals Night 4”

Mr. McManus’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: David Massey, Sean Galvin

Stage Managers: Joseph R. Osborne, Wolfgang Delgado

Children’s Programs

Dean Israelite, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” (Nickelodeon)

“Part One: Submitted for Your Approval”

Mr. Israelite’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Pete Whyte

Jack Jameson, “Sesame Street’s 50th Anniversary Special” (HBO Documentary Films)

Mr. Jameson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yori Tondrowski, Ken Diego

Stage Managers: Frank Campagna, Phyllis Digilio-Kent, Shawn Havens, Theresa Anderson

Luke Matheny, “Ghostwriter” (Apple TV Plus)

“Ghost in Wonderland, Part 1”

WINNER: Amy Schatz, “Song of Parkland” (HBO Documentary Films)

Barry Sonnenfeld, “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Netflix)

“Penultimate Peril: Part 1”

Commercials

Fredrik Bond (MJZ)

“Lighter Than Air,” HP Elite Dragonfly – Media Monks

Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

“Take it Lightly,” Coca-Cola Light – Ingo

“Nap,” iPhone – Apple

Unit Production Manager: Line Postmyr

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Second Assistant Director: Heather Anderson

WINNER: Spike Jonze (MJZ)

“Dream It,” Squarespace – Squarespace

First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith

“The New Normal,” Medmen – Mekanism

First Assistant Director: Thomas Smith

Second Assistant Directors: David Marnell, Jeff Tavani

Mark Molloy (Smuggler)

“Underdogs,” Apple – Apple

Ridley Scott (RSA Films)

“The Seven Worlds,” Hennessy X.O. – DDB Paris

Dougal Wilson (Furlined)

“Train,” AT&T – BBDO NY

First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn

Second Assistant Director: Aaron Fitzgerald

