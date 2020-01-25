Today Is A Huge Precursor Day!
In case you thought it was going to be a quiet Saturday, think again. Tonight is one of the bigger precursor days of the season, with several awards being given out that could tangibly impact the Oscar race. Without question, Academy Award voters will be paying attention, as American Society of Cinematographers Awards, the Annie Awards, the Cinema Audio Society Awards, the USC Scripter Awards, and of course the Directors Guild of America Awards are being announced. Look for the results to be posted later today here on the site, but for the moment, just settle in and expect an evening that shapes the race in its final days…
As a reminder, here are the nominees at these precursors:
DIRECTORS GUILD OF AMERICA AWARDS
The nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2019 are (in alphabetical order):
BONG JOON HO
Parasite
(Neon)
Mr. Bong’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Park Min Chul
First Assistant Director: Kim Seong Sik
SAM MENDES
1917
(Universal Pictures)
Mr. Mendes’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Callum McDougall, Hannah Godwin
First Assistant Director: Michael Lerman
Second Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin
MARTIN SCORSESE
The Irishman
(Netflix)
Mr. Scorsese’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: John A. Machione, Carla Raij
First Assistant Director: David Webb
Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks
Second Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares
Additional Second Assistant Director: Ryan Robert Howard
Location Manager: Kip Myers
QUENTIN TARANTINO
Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood
(Columbia Pictures)
Mr. Tarantino’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Georgia Kacandes, Nathan Kelly
First Assistant Director: William Paul Clark
Second Assistant Director: Christopher T. Sadler
Second Second Assistant Director: Brendan “Bear” Lee
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Debbie Chung, Katie Pruitt
TAIKA WAITITI
Jojo Rabbit
(Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Mr. Waititi’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Václav Mottl, Pavel Voráček
First Assistant Director: Mark Taylor
Second Assistant Director: Martina Götthansová
Second Second Assistant Director: Martina Frimelová
The nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2019 are (in alphabetical order):
MATI DIOP
Atlantics
(Netflix)
Ms. Diop’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Vincent Prades
ALMA HAR’EL
Honey Boy
(Amazon Studios)
Ms. Har’el’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: David Grace
First Assistant Director: Sean Vawter
Second Assistant Director: Colin Flaherty
Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Balboa
MELINA MATSOUKAS
Queen & Slim
(Universal Pictures)
Ms. Matsoukas’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Pamela Hirsch, Max Berryhill (Los Angeles Unit)
First Assistant Directors: HH Cooper, Joe Suarez (Los Angeles Unit)
Second Assistant Directors: James Roque, Johnny Recher (Los Angeles Unit)
Second Second Assistant Directors: Sumner Boissiere, Tami Kumin (Ohio Unit)
TYLER NILSON &MICHAEL SCHWARTZ
The Peanut Butter Falcon
(Roadside Attractions)
Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Manu Gargi
First Assistant Director: James Grayford
Second Assistant Director: Dee Jones
Second Second Assistant Director: Michael McKay
JOE TALBOT
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
(A24 Films)
Mr. Talbot’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Natalie Teter
First Assistant Director: Hilton J. Day
Second Assistant Director: Dominic Martin
Second Second Assistant Director: Jeremiah Kelleher
Additional Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Gilbert
—
AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CINEMATOGRAPHERS AWARDS
THEATRICAL RELEASE
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC
1917
Universal
Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC
Ford v Ferrari
20th Century Fox
Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC
The Irishman
Netflix
Robert Richardson, ASC
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sony Pictures
Lawrence Sher, ASC
Joker
Warner Bros
SPOTLIGHT AWARD
Jarin Blaschke
The Lighthouse
A24
Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF
Honey Boy
Amazon
Jasper Wolf, NSC
Monos
Neon
—
ANNIE AWARDS
Best Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Best Indie Feature
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Okko’s Inn – Madhouse
Promare – TRIGGER, XFLAG
Weathering With You – Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Best Special Production
Guava Island, “Titles and Prologue” – Six Point Harness / Amazon
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation
Infinity Train, “The Perennial Child” – Cartoon Network Studios
SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” – Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.
Zog – Magic Light Pictures
Best Short Subject
Acid Rain – Animoon
DONT KNOW WHAT – Thomas Renoldner
Je sors acheter des cigarettes – Miyu Productions
Purpleboy – Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days – Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best VR
Bonfire – Baobab Studios
GLOOMY EYES – ATLAS V
Kaiju Confidential – ShadowMachine
Best Commercial
Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media”Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere
Fortnite Season 7 Launch SpotEpic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster – Nexus Studios
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Elena of Avalor – Disney Television Animation
Let’s Go Luna! – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Norman Picklestripes – Factory
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Best TV/Media – Children
Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Niko and the Sword of Light – Titmouse, Amazon Studios
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below – DreamWorks Animation
The Tom and Jerry Show – Warner Bros. Animation
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Big Mouth – Netflix
BoJack Horseman – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Harley Quinn – Warner Bros. Animation
Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Undone – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
Best Student Film
Con Fuerza – Savannah College of Art and Design
Gravedad – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH Animationsinstitut
The Fox & The Pigeon – Sheridan College
Un diable dans la poche – GOBELINS, l’école de l’image
Best FX for TV/Media
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Manuel Reyes Halaby, Cristiana Covone, Koya Masubuchi, Jean Claude Nouchy, Dustin Henning
Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos , Vladimir Zhovna
My Moon – Eusong Lee, Co-produced with Chromosphere
Nominees: Stéphane Coëdel, Natan Moura
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures – Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.
Nominees: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Chen Ling, Brandon Tyra
Best FX for Feature
Abominable –DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Amaury Aubel, James Jackson, Domin Lee, Michael Losure, Alex Timchenko
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong
Missing Link – Laura E Gross
Nominees: Eric Wachtman, David Horsley, Peter Stuart, Timu Khodzhaev, Joe Strasser
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Alexis Angelidis, Amit Ganapati Baadkar, Greg Gladstone, Kylie Wijsmuller, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong
Weathering With You – GKIDS
Nominees: Hidetsugu Ito, Yuko Nakajima, Jumi Lee, Ryosuke Tsuda
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Nominees: Chris O’Hara
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominees: Juliane Martin
His Dark Materials – BBC Studios
Nominees: Aulo Licinio
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Andrew Muir
Robot Chicken – Stoopid Buddy Stoodios
Nominees: Scott DaRos
Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Andrew Ford
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Dane Stogner
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Rani Naamani
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Martins
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Rachelle Lambden
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Alita: Battle Angel – Weta Digital
Nominees: Michael Cozens
Avengers: Endgame – Weta Digital
Nominees: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons – Image Engine
Nominees: Jason Snyman, Sheik Ghafoor, Maia Neubig, Michael Siegel, Cheri Fojtik
Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Framestore
Nominees: Dale Newton, Waiyin Mendoza, Rochelle Flynn, Leila Gaed, Paul Jones
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – Steven Argula
Nominees: Joakim Riedinger
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Gears 5 – Cinematic AnimationThe Coalition/ Microsoft
Nominees: Brian Whitmire
KINGDOM HEARTS III – SQUARE ENIX
Nominees: Munenori Shinagawa, Kayoko Yajima, Koji Hamada, Koji Inoue
Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief – Chromosphere / Within
Nominees: Tommy Rodricks, Natan Moura, Nelson Boles
Unruly Heroes – Magic Design Studios
Nominees: Sebastien Parodi, Nicolas Leger
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Nominees: Keiko Murayama
DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation
Nominees: Lauren Faust
T.O.T.S. – Titmouse / Disney Junior
Nominees: John Jagusak
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Chris Mitchell
Victor and Valentino – Cartoon Network Studios
Nominees: FABIEN MENSE
Best Character Design – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Nominees: Nico Marlet
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Bill Schwab
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Torsten Schrank
Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios
Nominees: José Manuel Fernández Oli
The Addams Family – MGM and BRON Creative
Nominees: Craig Kellman
Best Direction – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Nominees: Jeff Gill
DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation
Nominees: Natalie Wetzig
Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominees: Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Rilakkuma & Kaoru – Dwarf for Netflix
Nominees: Masahito Kobayashi
Ultraman – Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix
Nominees: Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki
Best Direction – Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Chris Butler
Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Nominees: Makoto Shinka
Best Music – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Nominees: Jared Lee Gosselin, Steve D’Angelo, Lorenzo Castelli
Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Rob Cairns
Seis Manos – VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios
Nominees: Carl Thiel
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Sunna Wehrmeijer
The Tom and Jerry Show – Warner Bros. Animation
Nominees: Vivek Maddala
Best Music – Feature
AWAY – Dream Well Studios
Nominees: Gints Zilbalodis
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Christophe Beck, Frode Fjellheim, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Dan Levy
Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios
Nominees: Mark Ronson, Theodore Shapiro
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Randy Newman
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Nominees: Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Linda Fong, Emily Paik
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominees: Alan Bodner, Brian Woods, Steven Nicodemus, Laura Price, Leonard Robledo
Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Alberto Mielgo
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart – Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.
Nominees: Khang Le, Chris Fisher, Gael Bertrand, Deodato Pangandoyon, Howard Chen
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Chris Mitchell, Chris Turnham, Tor Aunet, DanBob Thompson, Aaron Spurgeon
Best Production Design – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Max Boas, Paul Duncan, Christopher Brock, Cecline Da Hyeu Kim, Jane Li
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Pierre-Olivier Vincent, Kirsten Kawamura, Woonyoung Jung, Iuri Lioi
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Nelson Lowry, Santiago Montiel, Trevor Dalmer
The Addams Family – MGM and Bron Creative
Nominees: Patricia Atchison, Maisha Moore, Chris Souza, Jack Yu
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix
Nominees: Kenny Park
Carole & Tuesday – Bones for Netflix
Nominees: Shinichiro Watanabe
Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Owen Sullivan
Snoopy in Space – Apple
Nominees: Riccardo Durante
Zog – Magic Light Pictures
Nominees: Max Lang
Best Storyboarding – Feature
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Julien Bisaro
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Julián Nariño
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Oliver Thomas
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Big City Greens – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominees: Marieve Herington
Bob’s Burgers – 20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment
Nominees: H. Jon Benjamin
Steven Universe – Cartoon Network Studios
Nominees: Sarah Stiles
Tigtone – Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street
Nominees: Debi Derryberry
Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Nominees: Ali Wong
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio
Nominees: Tenzing Norgay Trainor
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Josh Gad
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Nominees: Richard Horvitz
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination
Nominees: Jenny Slate
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Tony Hale
Best Writing – TV/Media
Apple & Onion – Cartoon Network Studios
Nominees: George Gendi, Michael Gendi, Deepak Sethi, Eric Acosta, Sean Szeles
BoJack Horseman – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Nominees: Alison Tafel
Pinky Malinky – Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix
Nominees: Sheela Shrinivas, Aminder Dhaliwal, Rikke Asbjoern
Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Nominees: Shauna McGarry
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group
Nominees: Meghan Read
Best Writing – Feature
Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
Nominees: Jennifer Lee
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix
Nominees: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom
Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films
Nominees: Makoto Shinkai, Makoto Shinkai
Best Editorial – TV/Media
Big Hero 6: The Series – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominees: Dao Le, Joe Molinari, Charles T. Jones, David Vasquez
DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation
Nominees: Torien Blackwolf
Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Nominees: Tony Molina
Green Eggs and Ham – Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix
Nominees: Margaret Hou
Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix
Nominees: Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel
Best Editorial – Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation
Nominees: John K. Carr, Mark Hester, Mary Blee
Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Nominees: Pablo García Revert
Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC
Nominees: Stephen Perkins
The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination
Nominees: Tiffany Hillkurtz
Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios
Nominees: Axel Geddes, Torbin Xan Bullock, Greg Snyder
—
NOMINATIONS FOR THE 56th CAS AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING FOR 2019
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Ford v Ferrari
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Joker
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS
Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin
Rocketman
Production Mixer – John Hayes
Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge
ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby
Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard
The Irishman
Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Abominable
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga
Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage
Foley Mixer – David Jobe
Frozen II
Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS
Song Mixer – David Boucher
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis
Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
The Lion King
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
Toy Story 4
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
Apollo 11
Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano
Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer
Echo in the Canyon
Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Production Mixer – David J. Turner
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury
Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon CAS
Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything
Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer
iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match
Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3
Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post
Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3
—
32nd-Annual USC Libraries Scripter Award
FILM
Dark Waters
(Focus Features)
Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich
The Irishman
(Netflix)
Steven Zaillian, based on the nonfiction work I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt
Jojo Rabbit
(Fox Searchlight)
Taika Waititi, based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
Little Women
(Sony Pictures)
Author Louisa May Alcott and screenwriter Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes
(Netflix)
Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope
TELEVISION
Fleabag
(Amazon Prime)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for the first episode, based on her one-woman play of the same name
Fosse/Verdon
(FX)
Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, for the episode “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson
Killing Eve
(BBC America)
Emerald Fennell, for the episode “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings
Unbelieveable
(Netflix)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong
Watchmen
(HBO)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons
Stay tuned for the results!