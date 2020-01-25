Today Is A Huge Precursor Day!

In case you thought it was going to be a quiet Saturday, think again. Tonight is one of the bigger precursor days of the season, with several awards being given out that could tangibly impact the Oscar race. Without question, Academy Award voters will be paying attention, as American Society of Cinematographers Awards, the Annie Awards, the Cinema Audio Society Awards, the USC Scripter Awards, and of course the Directors Guild of America Awards are being announced. Look for the results to be posted later today here on the site, but for the moment, just settle in and expect an evening that shapes the race in its final days…

As a reminder, here are the nominees at these precursors:

DIRECTORS GUILD OF AMERICA AWARDS

The nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM FOR 2019 are (in alphabetical order):

BONG JOON HO

Parasite

(Neon)

Mr. Bong’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Park Min Chul

First Assistant Director: Kim Seong Sik

SAM MENDES

1917

(Universal Pictures)

Mr. Mendes’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Callum McDougall, Hannah Godwin

First Assistant Director: Michael Lerman

Second Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin

MARTIN SCORSESE

The Irishman

(Netflix)

Mr. Scorsese’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: John A. Machione, Carla Raij

First Assistant Director: David Webb

Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks

Second Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares

Additional Second Assistant Director: Ryan Robert Howard

Location Manager: Kip Myers

QUENTIN TARANTINO

Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood

(Columbia Pictures)

Mr. Tarantino’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Georgia Kacandes, Nathan Kelly

First Assistant Director: William Paul Clark

Second Assistant Director: Christopher T. Sadler

Second Second Assistant Director: Brendan “Bear” Lee

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Debbie Chung, Katie Pruitt

TAIKA WAITITI

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Mr. Waititi’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Václav Mottl, Pavel Voráček

First Assistant Director: Mark Taylor

Second Assistant Director: Martina Götthansová

Second Second Assistant Director: Martina Frimelová

The nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2019 are (in alphabetical order):

MATI DIOP

Atlantics

(Netflix)

Ms. Diop’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Vincent Prades

ALMA HAR’EL

Honey Boy

(Amazon Studios)

Ms. Har’el’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: David Grace

First Assistant Director: Sean Vawter

Second Assistant Director: Colin Flaherty

Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Balboa

MELINA MATSOUKAS

Queen & Slim

(Universal Pictures)

Ms. Matsoukas’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Pamela Hirsch, Max Berryhill (Los Angeles Unit)

First Assistant Directors: HH Cooper, Joe Suarez (Los Angeles Unit)

Second Assistant Directors: James Roque, Johnny Recher (Los Angeles Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Sumner Boissiere, Tami Kumin (Ohio Unit)

TYLER NILSON &MICHAEL SCHWARTZ

The Peanut Butter Falcon

(Roadside Attractions)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Manu Gargi

First Assistant Director: James Grayford

Second Assistant Director: Dee Jones

Second Second Assistant Director: Michael McKay

JOE TALBOT

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

(A24 Films)

Mr. Talbot’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Natalie Teter

First Assistant Director: Hilton J. Day

Second Assistant Director: Dominic Martin

Second Second Assistant Director: Jeremiah Kelleher

Additional Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Gilbert

—

AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CINEMATOGRAPHERS AWARDS

THEATRICAL RELEASE

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC

1917

Universal

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC

Ford v Ferrari

20th Century Fox

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC

The Irishman

Netflix

Robert Richardson, ASC

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures

Lawrence Sher, ASC

Joker

Warner Bros

SPOTLIGHT AWARD

Jarin Blaschke

The Lighthouse

A24

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF

Honey Boy

Amazon

Jasper Wolf, NSC

Monos

Neon

—

ANNIE AWARDS

Best Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Indie Feature

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles – Sygnatia, Glow, Submarine, Hampa Animation Studio

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Okko’s Inn – Madhouse

Promare – TRIGGER, XFLAG

Weathering With You – Toho Co., LTD. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Best Special Production

Guava Island, “Titles and Prologue” – Six Point Harness / Amazon

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation

Infinity Train, “The Perennial Child” – Cartoon Network Studios

SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” – Nickelodeon and Jonas & Co.

Zog – Magic Light Pictures

Best Short Subject

Acid Rain – Animoon

DONT KNOW WHAT – Thomas Renoldner

Je sors acheter des cigarettes – Miyu Productions

Purpleboy – Bando à Parte, Rainbox Productions, Ambiances… asbl, Luna Blue Film

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days – Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best VR

Bonfire – Baobab Studios

GLOOMY EYES – ATLAS V

Kaiju Confidential – ShadowMachine

Best Commercial

Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media”Cartoon Network / Dove / Chromosphere

Fortnite Season 7 Launch SpotEpic Games / Screen Novelties / iam8bit

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster – Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Elena of Avalor – Disney Television Animation

Let’s Go Luna! – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Norman Picklestripes – Factory

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Best TV/Media – Children

Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Niko and the Sword of Light – Titmouse, Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below – DreamWorks Animation

The Tom and Jerry Show – Warner Bros. Animation

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Big Mouth – Netflix

BoJack Horseman – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Harley Quinn – Warner Bros. Animation

Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Undone – Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

Best Student Film

Con Fuerza – Savannah College of Art and Design

Gravedad – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH Animationsinstitut

The Fox & The Pigeon – Sheridan College

Un diable dans la poche – GOBELINS, l’école de l’image

Best FX for TV/Media

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Manuel Reyes Halaby, Cristiana Covone, Koya Masubuchi, Jean Claude Nouchy, Dustin Henning

Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos , Vladimir Zhovna

My Moon – Eusong Lee, Co-produced with Chromosphere

Nominees: Stéphane Coëdel, Natan Moura

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures – Lucasfilm, Titmouse, Inc.

Nominees: Araiza Tokumasu Naoki

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Greg Lev, Igor Lodeiro, Chen Ling, Brandon Tyra

Best FX for Feature

Abominable –DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Amaury Aubel, James Jackson, Domin Lee, Michael Losure, Alex Timchenko

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong

Missing Link – Laura E Gross

Nominees: Eric Wachtman, David Horsley, Peter Stuart, Timu Khodzhaev, Joe Strasser

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Alexis Angelidis, Amit Ganapati Baadkar, Greg Gladstone, Kylie Wijsmuller, Matthew Kiyoshi Wong

Weathering With You – GKIDS

Nominees: Hidetsugu Ito, Yuko Nakajima, Jumi Lee, Ryosuke Tsuda

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Nominees: Chris O’Hara

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Juliane Martin

His Dark Materials – BBC Studios

Nominees: Aulo Licinio

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Andrew Muir

Robot Chicken – Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

Nominees: Scott DaRos

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Andrew Ford

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Dane Stogner

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Rani Naamani

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Martins

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Rachelle Lambden

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Alita: Battle Angel – Weta Digital

Nominees: Michael Cozens

Avengers: Endgame – Weta Digital

Nominees: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons – Image Engine

Nominees: Jason Snyman, Sheik Ghafoor, Maia Neubig, Michael Siegel, Cheri Fojtik

Pokémon Detective Pikachu – Framestore

Nominees: Dale Newton, Waiyin Mendoza, Rochelle Flynn, Leila Gaed, Paul Jones

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME – Steven Argula

Nominees: Joakim Riedinger

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Gears 5 – Cinematic AnimationThe Coalition/ Microsoft

Nominees: Brian Whitmire

KINGDOM HEARTS III – SQUARE ENIX

Nominees: Munenori Shinagawa, Kayoko Yajima, Koji Hamada, Koji Inoue

Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief – Chromosphere / Within

Nominees: Tommy Rodricks, Natan Moura, Nelson Boles

Unruly Heroes – Magic Design Studios

Nominees: Sebastien Parodi, Nicolas Leger

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Nominees: Keiko Murayama

DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Lauren Faust

T.O.T.S. – Titmouse / Disney Junior

Nominees: John Jagusak

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Chris Mitchell

Victor and Valentino – Cartoon Network Studios

Nominees: FABIEN MENSE

Best Character Design – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio

Nominees: Nico Marlet

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Bill Schwab

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Torsten Schrank

Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios

Nominees: José Manuel Fernández Oli

The Addams Family – MGM and BRON Creative

Nominees: Craig Kellman

Best Direction – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots – JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Nominees: Jeff Gill

DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Natalie Wetzig

Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Rilakkuma & Kaoru – Dwarf for Netflix

Nominees: Masahito Kobayashi

Ultraman – Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix

Nominees: Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki

Best Direction – Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Jennifer Lee, Chris Buck

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Chris Butler

Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Nominees: Makoto Shinka

Best Music – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Nominees: Jared Lee Gosselin, Steve D’Angelo, Lorenzo Castelli

Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Rob Cairns

Seis Manos – VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios

Nominees: Carl Thiel

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Sunna Wehrmeijer

The Tom and Jerry Show – Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Vivek Maddala

Best Music – Feature

AWAY – Dream Well Studios

Nominees: Gints Zilbalodis

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Christophe Beck, Frode Fjellheim, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Dan Levy

Spies in Disguise – Blue Sky Studios

Nominees: Mark Ronson, Theodore Shapiro

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Randy Newman

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Nominees: Eastwood Wong, Sylvia Liu, Elaine Lee, Linda Fong, Emily Paik

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Alan Bodner, Brian Woods, Steven Nicodemus, Laura Price, Leonard Robledo

Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Alberto Mielgo

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart – Cartoon Network, Titmouse, Inc.

Nominees: Khang Le, Chris Fisher, Gael Bertrand, Deodato Pangandoyon, Howard Chen

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Chris Mitchell, Chris Turnham, Tor Aunet, DanBob Thompson, Aaron Spurgeon

Best Production Design – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Max Boas, Paul Duncan, Christopher Brock, Cecline Da Hyeu Kim, Jane Li

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Pierre-Olivier Vincent, Kirsten Kawamura, Woonyoung Jung, Iuri Lioi

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Nelson Lowry, Santiago Montiel, Trevor Dalmer

The Addams Family – MGM and Bron Creative

Nominees: Patricia Atchison, Maisha Moore, Chris Souza, Jack Yu

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix

Nominees: Kenny Park

Carole & Tuesday – Bones for Netflix

Nominees: Shinichiro Watanabe

Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Owen Sullivan

Snoopy in Space – Apple

Nominees: Riccardo Durante

Zog – Magic Light Pictures

Nominees: Max Lang

Best Storyboarding – Feature

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Julien Bisaro

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Julián Nariño

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Oliver Thomas

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Big City Greens – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Marieve Herington

Bob’s Burgers – 20th Century FOX / Bento Box Entertainment

Nominees: H. Jon Benjamin

Steven Universe – Cartoon Network Studios

Nominees: Sarah Stiles

Tigtone – Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street

Nominees: Debi Derryberry

Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Nominees: Ali Wong

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Abominable – DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio

Nominees: Tenzing Norgay Trainor

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Josh Gad

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Nominees: Richard Horvitz

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination

Nominees: Jenny Slate

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Tony Hale

Best Writing – TV/Media

Apple & Onion – Cartoon Network Studios

Nominees: George Gendi, Michael Gendi, Deepak Sethi, Eric Acosta, Sean Szeles

BoJack Horseman – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Nominees: Alison Tafel

Pinky Malinky – Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix

Nominees: Sheela Shrinivas, Aminder Dhaliwal, Rikke Asbjoern

Tuca & Bertie – Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Nominees: Shauna McGarry

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group

Nominees: Meghan Read

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Nominees: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body – Xilam for Netflix

Nominees: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Andrew Stanton, Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You – Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films

Nominees: Makoto Shinkai, Makoto Shinkai

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Big Hero 6: The Series – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Dao Le, Joe Molinari, Charles T. Jones, David Vasquez

DC Super Hero Girls – Warner Bros. Animation

Nominees: Torien Blackwolf

Disney Mickey Mouse – Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Nominees: Tony Molina

Green Eggs and Ham – Warner Bros. Animation for Netflix

Nominees: Margaret Hou

Love, Death & Robots – Blur for Netflix

Nominees: Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland, Valerian Zamel

Best Editorial – Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – DreamWorks Animation

Nominees: John K. Carr, Mark Hester, Mary Blee

Klaus – Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Nominees: Pablo García Revert

Missing Link – LAIKA, LLC

Nominees: Stephen Perkins

The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Illumination

Nominees: Tiffany Hillkurtz

Toy Story 4 – Pixar Animation Studios

Nominees: Axel Geddes, Torbin Xan Bullock, Greg Snyder

—

NOMINATIONS FOR THE 56th CAS AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING FOR 2019

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Ford v Ferrari

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Joker

Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Dean A Zupancic

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Ozanich

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood

Production Mixer – Mark Ulano CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS

Foley Mixer – Kyle Rochlin

Rocketman

Production Mixer – John Hayes

Re-recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith

Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Collinge

ADR Mixer – Mark Appleby

Foley Mixer – Glen Gathard

The Irishman

Production Mixer – Tod Maitland CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Eugene Gearty

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Abominable

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-recording Mixer – Myron Nettinga

Scoring Mixer – Nick Wollage

Foley Mixer – David Jobe

Frozen II

Original Dialogue Mixer – Paul McGrath CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Gabriel Guy CAS

Song Mixer – David Boucher

Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes

ADR Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis

Re-recording Mixer – Shawn Murphy

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

The Lion King

Original Dialogue Mixer – Ronald Judkins CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Lora Hirschberg

Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

Toy Story 4

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher

ADR Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

Apollo 11

Re-recording Mixer – Eric Milano

Re-recording Mixer – Brian Eimer

Echo in the Canyon

Re-recording Mixer – Chris Jenkins

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Karpinski

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound

Production Mixer – David J. Turner

Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers

Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck

Foley Mixer – Frank Rinella

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

Production Mixer – Gautam Choudhury

Re-recording Mixer – Benny Mouthon CAS

Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything

Re-recording Mixer – Kevin Peters

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

FabFilter: Pro Q3 Equalizer

iZotope, Inc.: Dialogue Match

Leapwing Audio: DynOne 3

Sound Radix Ltd.: Auto-Align Post

Todd-AO: Absentia DX v2.2.3

—

32nd-Annual USC Libraries Scripter Award

FILM

Dark Waters

(Focus Features)

Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich

The Irishman

(Netflix)

Steven Zaillian, based on the nonfiction work I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight)

Taika Waititi, based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens

Little Women

(Sony Pictures)

Author Louisa May Alcott and screenwriter Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes

(Netflix)

Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope

TELEVISION

Fleabag

(Amazon Prime)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for the first episode, based on her one-woman play of the same name

Fosse/Verdon

(FX)

Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, for the episode “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson

Killing Eve

(BBC America)

Emerald Fennell, for the episode “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings

Unbelieveable

(Netflix)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong

Watchmen

(HBO)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons



Stay tuned for the results!