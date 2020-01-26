Box Office Report For January 24-26



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence continue to bring in fans with Bad Boys for Life, going up against new releases The Gentlemen, The Last Full Measure, and The Turning, plus another week of the hit that is 1917. How did they all do? Read on to see how the weekend turned outâ€¦

Continuing to upend expectations, Bad Boys for Life took in another $34 million to easily lead this frame. Up over $100 million domestically now, the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence franchise has new life, that’s for sure. Expect a fourth installment in a few years, with far less of a gap than the series has had previously. Bad Boys 4 Ever, maybe?

The Gentlemen opened in fourth place, unable to beat second place finisher 1917 or even Dolittle. Guy Ritchie’s latest crime flick only made a shade over $11 million, which isn’t bad, but disappointing considering the opening that the weekend presented for it. Reviews were solid, but it didn’t particularly play to the masses.

Sixth place went to The Turning, just the latest January horror movie to see poor reviews torpedo its box office. $7.3 million in its coffers doesn’t make for a flop, but look for this one to not have much in the way of legs in the weeks to come.

All the way down outside the top ten is The Last Full Measure. With a middle of the road theater count, the film took in just over $1 million, which means this will fade away almost immediately. Simply put, few seemed to care here. Alas…

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Bad Boys for Life â€“ $34,000,000

2. 1917 â€“ $15,800,000

3. Dolittle â€“ $12,500,000

4. The Gentlemen â€“ $11,030,000

5. Jumanji: The Next Level â€“ $7,900,000

6. The Turning â€“ $7,300,000

7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker â€“ $5,173,000

8. Little Women â€“ $4,700,000

9. Just Mercy â€“ $4,055,000

10. Knives Out â€“ $3,650,000

Beyond the top ten, hereâ€™s some further results at the box office:

11. Frozen II â€“ $2,549,000

12. Parasite â€“ $2,000,000

13. Spies in Disguise â€“ $1,790,000

14. Like a Boss â€“ $1,535,000

15. Jojo Rabbit â€“ $1,360,000

16. Underwater â€“ $1,195,000

17. The Last Full Measure â€“ $1,055,335

18. Ford v Ferrari â€“ $822,000

19. Uncut Gems â€“ $702,800

20. Weathering With You â€“ $693,231

21. Bombshell â€“ $565,000

22. The Grudge â€“ $310,000

23. Panga â€“ $281,000

24. Color Out of Space â€“ $217,800

25. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood â€“ $190,000

26. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood â€“ $115,000

27. Cats â€“ $112,000

28. The Song of Names â€“ $111,417

29. Clemency â€“ $86,500

30. Les MisÃ©rables â€“ $59,674

Until next weekend!