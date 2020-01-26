Greta Gerwig Wins Scripter Award, “Klaus” Dominates The Annies, And More Precursor Results From Last Night



Yesterday saw a deluge of precursor results hit the Oscar race, including one of the biggest Guilds chiming in. Obviously, we know already that last night the Directors Guild of America gave their top prize to Sam Mendes for 1917, but Saturday evening also saw the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, the Annie Awards, the Cinema Audio Society Awards, and the USC Scripter Awards, in addition to the Directors Guild of America Awards. Below, we’ll run down the results of the various shows, though obviously we already covered DGA in a previous post. Together, you can begin to piece together more of the awards season, as the races head into the home stretch…

First up, the ASC results:

Theatrical Release

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “1917” – WINNER

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson, ASC for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher, ASC for “Joker”

Spotlight Award

Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse” – WINNER

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for “Honey Boy”

Jasper Wolf, NSC for “Monos”

Documentary

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland – WINNER

Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

David Luther – Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)

M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)

Chris Seager, BSC – Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)

Brendan Steacy, CSC – Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)

Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu) – WINNER

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Dana Gonzales, ASC – Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)

C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC – Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History) – WINNER

Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC – Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)

Peter Robertson, ISC – Vikings, “Hell” (History)

David Stockton, ASC – Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

John Conroy, ISC – The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC) – WINNER

P.J. Dillon, ISC – The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)

Chris Manley, ASC – Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)

Martin Ruhe, ASC – Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)

Craig Wrobleski, CSC – The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)

—

Next we have the Annie results:

Best Feature

Klaus; Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Best Feature-Independent

I Lost My Body; Xilam for Netflix

Best Special Production

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming; DreamWorks Animation

Best Short Subject

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days; Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs

Best Virtual Reality Production

Bonfire; Baobab Studios

Best Animated TV/Media Commercial

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster; Nexus Studios

Best TV/Media Production for Preschool Children

Ask the Storybots, Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle?; JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Best TV/Media Production for Children

Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: Carried Away; Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Best General Audience TV/Media Production

BoJack Horseman, Episode: The Client; Tornante Productions for Netflix

Best Student Film

The Fox & The Pigeon; Michelle Chua

Animated Effects in an Animated TV/Media Production

Love, Death & Robots, Episode: The Secret War; Blur for Netflix; Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos, Vladimir Zhovna

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Frozen 2; Walt Disney Animation Studios; Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong;

Character Animation in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

His Dark Materials, Episode 7; BBC Studios; Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio; Character: Iroek

Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production

Klaus, Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins; Character: Alva

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Avengers: Endgame, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Character Animation in a Video Game

Unruly Heroes, Magic Design Studios; Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi (Characters: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC); Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger (Characters: Heroes Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk and Sanzang), all enemies except Underworld levels, and cinematics)

Character Design in an Animated TV/Media Production

Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Character Designer: Keiko Murayama (Characters: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux)

Character Design in an Animated Feature Production

Klaus; Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Character Designer: Torsten Schrank

Directing in an Animated TV/Media Production

Alonso Ramirez Ramos, Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls; Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Sergio Pablos, Klaus; Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Music in an Animated TV/Media Production

Rob Cairns, composer/lyricist; Love, Death & Robots, Episode: Sonnie’s Edge; Blur for Netflix

Music in an Animated Feature Production

Dan Levy, composer; I Lost My Body; Xilam for Netflix

Production Design in an Animated TV/Media Production

Love, Death & Robots, Episode: The Witness; Blur for Netflix; Production Design: Alberto Mielgo

Production Design in an Animated Feature Production

Klaus; Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Production Design: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski

Storyboarding in an Animated TV/Media Production

Carmen Sandiego, Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park

Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production

Klaus, Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos

Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Media Production

H. Jon Benjamin as Bob in Bob’s Burgers, Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday, 20th Century Fox/Bento Box Entertainment

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production

Josh Gad as Olaf in Frozen 2; Walt Disney Animation Studios

Writing in an Animated TV/Media Production

Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes; Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Writer: Shauna McGarry

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

I Lost My Body; Xilam for Netflix; Writers: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant

Editorial in an Animated TV/Media Production

Love, Death & Robots, Episode: Alternate Histories; Blur for Netflix; Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland and Valerian Zamel

Editorial In An Animated Feature Production

Klaus; Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Pablo García Revert

—

Now we have the CAS Awards:

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Ford v Ferrari

Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS

Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Toy Story 4

—

Finally, the USC Scripter:

FILM NOMINEES

Dark Waters

(Focus Features)

Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich

The Irishman

(Netflix)

Steven Zaillian, based on the nonfiction work I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt

Jojo Rabbit

(Fox Searchlight)

Taika Waititi, based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens

Little Women (WINNER)

(Sony Pictures)

Author Louisa May Alcott and screenwriter Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes

(Netflix)

Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Fleabag (WINNER)

(Amazon Prime)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for the first episode, based on her one-woman play of the same name

Fosse/Verdon

(FX)

Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, for the episode “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson

Killing Eve

(BBC America)

Emerald Fennell, for the episode “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings

Unbelieveable

(Netflix)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong

Watchmen

(HBO)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons

—

Stay tuned for more!