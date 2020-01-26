Greta Gerwig Wins Scripter Award, “Klaus” Dominates The Annies, And More Precursor Results From Last Night
Yesterday saw a deluge of precursor results hit the Oscar race, including one of the biggest Guilds chiming in. Obviously, we know already that last night the Directors Guild of America gave their top prize to Sam Mendes for 1917, but Saturday evening also saw the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, the Annie Awards, the Cinema Audio Society Awards, and the USC Scripter Awards, in addition to the Directors Guild of America Awards. Below, we’ll run down the results of the various shows, though obviously we already covered DGA in a previous post. Together, you can begin to piece together more of the awards season, as the races head into the home stretch…
First up, the ASC results:
Theatrical Release
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “1917” – WINNER
Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for “Ford v Ferrari”
Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Irishman”
Robert Richardson, ASC for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Lawrence Sher, ASC for “Joker”
Spotlight Award
Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse” – WINNER
Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for “Honey Boy”
Jasper Wolf, NSC for “Monos”
Documentary
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland – WINNER
Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco
Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
David Luther – Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)
M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)
Chris Seager, BSC – Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)
Brendan Steacy, CSC – Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)
Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu) – WINNER
Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Dana Gonzales, ASC – Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)
C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC – Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History) – WINNER
Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC – Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)
Peter Robertson, ISC – Vikings, “Hell” (History)
David Stockton, ASC – Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)
Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
John Conroy, ISC – The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC) – WINNER
P.J. Dillon, ISC – The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)
Chris Manley, ASC – Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)
Martin Ruhe, ASC – Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)
Craig Wrobleski, CSC – The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)
—
Next we have the Annie results:
Best Feature
Klaus; Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Best Feature-Independent
I Lost My Body; Xilam for Netflix
Best Special Production
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming; DreamWorks Animation
Best Short Subject
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days; Ciclope Filmes, National Film Board of Canada, Les Armateurs
Best Virtual Reality Production
Bonfire; Baobab Studios
Best Animated TV/Media Commercial
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster; Nexus Studios
Best TV/Media Production for Preschool Children
Ask the Storybots, Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle?; JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Best TV/Media Production for Children
Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: Carried Away; Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Best General Audience TV/Media Production
BoJack Horseman, Episode: The Client; Tornante Productions for Netflix
Best Student Film
The Fox & The Pigeon; Michelle Chua
Animated Effects in an Animated TV/Media Production
Love, Death & Robots, Episode: The Secret War; Blur for Netflix; Viktor Németh, Szabolcs Illés, Ádám Sipos, Vladimir Zhovna
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Frozen 2; Walt Disney Animation Studios; Benjamin Fiske, Alex Moaveni, Jesse Erickson, Dimitre Berberov, Kee Nam Suong;
Character Animation in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
His Dark Materials, Episode 7; BBC Studios; Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio; Character: Iroek
Character Animation in an Animated Feature Production
Klaus, Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins; Character: Alva
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Avengers: Endgame, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo-Kintombo
Character Animation in a Video Game
Unruly Heroes, Magic Design Studios; Character Animator: Sebastien Parodi (Characters: Heroes Kid version, Underworld NPC); Lead Animator: Nicolas Leger (Characters: Heroes Wukong, Kihong, Sandmonk and Sanzang), all enemies except Underworld levels, and cinematics)
Character Design in an Animated TV/Media Production
Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Character Designer: Keiko Murayama (Characters: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux)
Character Design in an Animated Feature Production
Klaus; Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Character Designer: Torsten Schrank
Directing in an Animated TV/Media Production
Alonso Ramirez Ramos, Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls; Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Directing in an Animated Feature Production
Sergio Pablos, Klaus; Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Music in an Animated TV/Media Production
Rob Cairns, composer/lyricist; Love, Death & Robots, Episode: Sonnie’s Edge; Blur for Netflix
Music in an Animated Feature Production
Dan Levy, composer; I Lost My Body; Xilam for Netflix
Production Design in an Animated TV/Media Production
Love, Death & Robots, Episode: The Witness; Blur for Netflix; Production Design: Alberto Mielgo
Production Design in an Animated Feature Production
Klaus; Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Production Design: Szymon Biernaki, Marcin Jakubowski
Storyboarding in an Animated TV/Media Production
Carmen Sandiego, Episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Storyboard Artist: Kenny Park
Storyboarding in an Animated Feature Production
Klaus, Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Storyboard Artist: Sergio Pablos
Voice Acting in an Animated TV/Media Production
H. Jon Benjamin as Bob in Bob’s Burgers, Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday, 20th Century Fox/Bento Box Entertainment
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production
Josh Gad as Olaf in Frozen 2; Walt Disney Animation Studios
Writing in an Animated TV/Media Production
Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes; Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Writer: Shauna McGarry
Writing in an Animated Feature Production
I Lost My Body; Xilam for Netflix; Writers: Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant
Editorial in an Animated TV/Media Production
Love, Death & Robots, Episode: Alternate Histories; Blur for Netflix; Bo Juhl, Stacy Auckland and Valerian Zamel
Editorial In An Animated Feature Production
Klaus; Netflix Presents a Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Pablo García Revert
—
Now we have the CAS Awards:
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Ford v Ferrari
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Toy Story 4
—
Finally, the USC Scripter:
FILM NOMINEES
Dark Waters
(Focus Features)
Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, based on the New York Times Magazine article “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich
The Irishman
(Netflix)
Steven Zaillian, based on the nonfiction work I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt
Jojo Rabbit
(Fox Searchlight)
Taika Waititi, based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
Little Women (WINNER)
(Sony Pictures)
Author Louisa May Alcott and screenwriter Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes
(Netflix)
Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Fleabag (WINNER)
(Amazon Prime)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, for the first episode, based on her one-woman play of the same name
Fosse/Verdon
(FX)
Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, for the episode “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson
Killing Eve
(BBC America)
Emerald Fennell, for the episode “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings
Unbelieveable
(Netflix)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong
Watchmen
(HBO)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons
—
Stay tuned for more!