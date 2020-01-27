Today, 75 years have passed since the liberation of the largest concentration and extermination camp of World War II erected by the Nazi regime. The date, which coincidentally coincides with the annual celebration of Holocaust Memorial Day, is marked by the ceremony in Auschwitz-Birkenau and the presence of 200 survivors, as well as heads of state and embassies from around the world, says the Expresso.

Never Again… 75th Anniversary of Liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau

