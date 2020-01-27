HollywoodNews.com > *NEWS > Never Again… 75th Anniversary of Liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau
Never Again… 75th Anniversary of Liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau

Today, 75 years have passed since the liberation of the largest concentration and extermination camp of World War II erected by the Nazi regime. The date, which coincidentally coincides with the annual celebration of Holocaust Memorial Day, is marked by the ceremony in Auschwitz-Birkenau and the presence of 200 survivors, as well as heads of state and embassies from around the world, says the Expresso.

Auschwitz: the place to enter but not to leave at the Expresso – READ MORE

Photo by Espresso ULLSTEIN BILD DTL.

