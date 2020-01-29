“Jojo Rabbit” And “Knives Out” Emerge Victorious From The Costume Designers Guild Awards



Last night, the Costume Designers Guild had their say in the Oscar race. The 22nd annual CDG Awards were held and with only two of the five Academy Award nominees in the running here, all eyes were on this group to see if that might tell us anything. Well, that might just have happened, but not necessarily in the way that we were expecting. Did the race zig instead of zag? Read on for more to find out…

The complete Costume Designers Guild Awards results are next, but the notable outcome (or at least the most notable outcome) was that in Excellence in Period Film, Jojo Rabbit and costumer designer Mayes C. Rubeo pulled an upset over presumed frontrunner Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood and costume designer Arianne Phillips. Could the Academy follow suit in February? Quite possibly. Knives Out and costume designer Jenny Eagan took home the Excellence in Contemporary Film prize, while Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film went to costume designer Ellen Mirojnick for her work on Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Not necessarily the results we expected, but fascinating ones, for sure.

The full CDG Awards results are below:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“Knives Out” – Jenny Eagan

Excellence in Period Film

“Jojo Rabbit” – Mayes C. Rubeo

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” – Ellen Mirojnick

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Schitt’s Creek” – The Dress – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – It’s Comedy or Cabbage – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Game of Thrones” -The Iron Throne – Michele Clapton

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“The Masked Singer” Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off – Marina Toybina

Excellence in Short Form Design

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker”, commercial – Christopher Lawrence



Stay tuned to see if this win for Jojo Rabbit translates at the Academy Awards next month!