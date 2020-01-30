Updated Academy Award Predictions As Voting Begins



As of today, ballots are officially being cast for the Academy Awards. Simply put, decisions are being made by voters. Some might cast their votes today and be done with it. Others might wait until the deadline next week. Either way, members of the Academy are deciding on who and what will win Oscars a week from Sunday. Exciting, right? A shortened and unique awards season is down to its final ten days. To that end, there’s only one or two updates left to my predictions, so if ever there was a time to figure this all out, it’s now. Next, you’ll get a sense of where my mind is out, before veering towards my predictions. It’s crunch time, folks.

Right now, we’re waiting on BAFTA to chime in and try to clear up a few things. Until then, we largely exist in a situation where not a ton of surprises seem to be awaiting us. The acting categories are locked in. WGA will help to solidify the screenplay categories, while below the line is sorting itself out. The big question is…can Parasite upset 1917 in Best Picture, now that it looks like Sam Mendes is going to hold off Bong Joon-Ho in Best Director? I won’t be deciding that one until next week, but at the current moment, statistics favor 1917, while gut feelings might lean one towards Parasite. I’ll settle on things a few days before the show, but below, you can see where I am right now…

Here are my latest Oscar predictions:

BEST PICTURE

1. 1917

2. Parasite

3. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

4. Jojo Rabbit

5. The Irishman

6. Joker

7. Marriage Story

8. Little Women

9. Ford v Ferrari

BEST DIRECTOR

1. Bong Joon-Ho â€“ Parasite

2. Sam Mendes â€“ 1917

3. Quentin Tarantino â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

4. Martin Scorsese â€“ The Irishman

5. Todd Phillips â€“ Joker

BEST ACTOR

1. Joaquin Phoenix â€“ Joker

2. Adam Driver â€“ Marriage Story

3. Leonardo DiCaprio â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

4. Antonio Banderas â€“ Pain and Glory

5. Jonathan Pryce â€“ The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

1. RenÃ©e Zellweger â€“ Judy

2. Scarlett Johansson â€“ Marriage Story

3. Charlize Theron â€“ Bombshell

4. Saoirse Ronan â€“ Little Women

5. Cynthia Erivo â€“ Harriet

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Brad Pitt â€“ Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

2. Joe Pesci â€“ The Irishman

3. Tom Hanks â€“ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

4. Al Pacino â€“ The Irishman

5. Anthony Hopkins â€“ The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Laura Dern â€“ Marriage Story

2. Scarlett Johansson â€“ Jojo Rabbit

3. Margot Robbie â€“ Bombshell

4. Florence Pugh â€“ Little Women

5. Kathy Bates â€“ Richard Jewell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

2. Marriage Story

3. Parasite

4. 1917

5. Knives Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Little Women

2. Jojo Rabbit

3. The Irishman

4. Joker

5. The Two Popes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Toy Story 4

2. Klaus

3. Missing Link

4. I Lost My Body

5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

2. 1917

3. Parasite

4. The Irishman

5. Jojo Rabbit

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. 1917

2. The Irishman

3. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

4. Joker

5. The Lighthouse

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Jojo Rabbit

2. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

3. Little Women

4. The Irishman

5. Joker

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Parasite

2. Jojo Rabbit

3. Ford v Ferrari

4. The Irishman

5. Joker

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. Bombshell

2. 1917

3. Joker

4. Judy

5. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. 1917

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

4. Joker

5. Ad Astra

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. 1917

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

4. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

5. Joker

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. The Lion King

2. The Irishman

3. 1917

4. Avengers: Endgame

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Joker

2. 1917

3. Marriage Story

4. Little Women

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. Rocketman (Iâ€™m Gonna Love Me Again)

2. Breakthrough (Iâ€™m Standing With You)

3. Harriet (Stand Up)

4. Frozen II (Into the Unknown)

5. Toy Story 4 (I Canâ€™t Let You Throw Yourself Away)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. American Factory

2. Honeyland

3. For Sama

4. The Cave

5. The Edge of Democracy

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Parasite

2. Pain and Glory

3. Les Miserables

4. Honeyland

5. Corpus Christi

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

1. Hair Love

2. Sister

3. Kitbull

4. Decera

5. Memorable

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

1. Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If Youâ€™re a Girl)

2. St. Louis Superman

3. In the Absence

4. Life Overtakes Me

5. Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

1. The Neighborsâ€™ Window

2. Saria

3. Brotherhood

4. Hefta Football Club

5. A Sister



Stay tuned for another update next week to these predictions!