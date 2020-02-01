WGA Awards Give Boost To “Parasite” And “Jojo Rabbit”



Moments ago, the 2020 Writers Guild Awards began. Interestingly, the show kicked off by announcing both of the big Film prizes, Original Screenplay and Adapted Screenplay. The former was seen as a race between Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story and Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for Parasite, with the winner the main competitor to Quentin Tarantino and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood at Oscar. The latter? A close race with four of the five Academy Award nominees competing has turned into a battle between Greta Gerwig’s Little Women script and Taika Waiti’s script for Jojo Rabbit. How did it turn out? Read on for the winners…

Original Screenplay went to Parasite, while Adapted Screenplay went to Jojo Rabbit. Parasite may well have some major momentum in Original going into Oscar night, while the Adapted race is officially too close to call. The Academy Awards are adding some last minute excitement in the final days, and that’s never a bad thing.

Here now are the results (to be updated when the show is over) of the WGA Awards:



FILM

Original Screenplay

“1917,” Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Universal Pictures)

“Booksmart,” Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins and Susanna Fogel and Katie Silberman (United Artists Releasing)

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson (Lionsgate)

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach (Netflix)

“Parasite,” Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Story by Bong Joon Ho (Neon) WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, Inspired by the Article “Can You Say…Hero?” by Tom Junod (TriStar Pictures)

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian, Based upon the Book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by Charles Brandt (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi, Based on the book “Caging Skies” by Christine Leunens (Fox Searchlight) WINNER

“Joker,” Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Based on Characters from DC Comics (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig, Based on the Novel by Louisa May Alcott (Sony Pictures)

Documentary screenplay

“Citizen K,” Alex Gibney (Greenwich Entertainment)

“Foster,” Mark Jonathan Harris (HBO Documentary Films)

“The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” Alex Gibney (HBO Documentary Films) WINNER

“Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People,” Robert Seidman & Oren Rudavsky (First Run Features)

“The Kingmaker,” Lauren Greenfield (Showtime Documentary Films)

TELEVISION

Drama series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Mindhunter” (Netflix)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Comedy series

“Barry,” written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade, Elizabeth Sarnoff (HBO) WINNER

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

New Series

“Dead To Me” (Netflix)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Long Form Original

“Chernobyl,” written by Craig Mazin (HBO) WINNER

“The Terror: Infamy” (AMC)

“Togo” (Disney+)

“True Detective” (HBO)

Long Form Adapted

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (AMC)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX) WINNER

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Short Form New Media

“After Forever” (Amazon Prime)

“Special,” written by Ryan O’Connell (Netflix) WINNER

Animation

“Bed, Bob & Beyond” (“Bob’s Burgers”) (FOX)

“The Gene Mile” (“Bob’s Burgers”) (FOX)

“Go Big or Go Homer” (“The Simpsons”) (FOX)

“A Horse Walks Into A Rehab” (“BoJack Horseman”) (Netflix)

“Livin’ La Pura Vida” (“The Simpsons”) (FOX)

“Thanksgiving of Horror” (“The Simpsons”) (FOX)

Episodic Drama

“407 Proxy Authentication Required” (“Mr. Robot”) (USA)

“A Good Man is Hard to Find” (“Ray Donovan”) (Showtime)

“Mirror Mirror” (“The OA”) (Netflix)

“Moondust” (“The Crown”) (Netflix)

“Our Little Island Girl” (“This Is Us”) (NBC)

“Tern Haven” (“Succession”), written by Will Tracy (HBO) WINNER

Episodic Comedy

“Here’s Where We Get Off” (“Orange Is the New Black”) (Netflix)

“It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (Amazon Prime)

“Nice Knowing You” (“Living With Yourself”) (Netflix)

“Pilot” (“Dead to Me”) (Netflix)

“The Stinker Thinker” (“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”) (Showtime)

“Veep” (“Veep”) (HBO)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“Conan” (TBS)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“Desi Lydic: Abroad” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Part 2” (TBS)

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019” (CBS)

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (HBO)

Comedy/Variety Specials

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” (truTV)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Daytime

“The Young and the Restless,” written by Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, LynnMartin, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman (CBS) WINNER

Documentary Script — Other than Current Events

“Right to Fail” (Frontline), written by Tom Jennings (PBS) WINNER

Documentary Script — Current Events

“Trump’s Trade War” (Frontline), written by Rick Young (PBS) WINNER

News Script — Analysis, Feature or Commentary

“Fly Like An Eagle” (60 Minutes), written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young (CBS) WINNER

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

“Terror in America: The Massacres in El Paso and Dayton” (Special Edition of the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell), written by Jerry Cipriano, Joe Clines, Bob Meyer (CBS) WINNER

Quiz and Audience Participation

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?,” head writer Bret Calvert, writers Seth Harrington, Rosemarie DiSalvo (Nickelodeon) WINNER

Children’s Episodic, Longform and Specials

“Remember Black Elvis?” (Family Reunion), written by Howard Jordan, Jr. (Netflix) WINNER

Stay tuned to see if Jojo Rabbit and Parasite also win at the Oscars!