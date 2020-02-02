Box Office Report For January 31-February 2



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report, on a Super Bowl Sunday today! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week, we once again have Will Smith and Martin Lawrence doing big business with Bad Boys for Life, going up against a couple of long shot contenders to dethrone them. The new releases are Gretel and Hansel, as well as The Rhythm Section. How did they all do? Read on to see how the weekend turned outâ€¦

Once again, Bad Boys for Life was the clear cut number one. Easily grabbing the title with $17.6 million, it did about as well as can be expected on a weekend where studios mostly try to avoid the big game. Without too much in the way of competition, it was an easy sell for those headed to multiplexes.

Coming in fourth place, but best among the new releases, was Gretel and Hansel. Only a little over $6 million worth of business came its way, furthering the issue that Super Bowl Sunday and even Super Bowl weekend present. With Sunday expected to be a disaster at cinemas, studios avoid putting out anything they have overtly high hopes for during this frame. So, maybe this was even a win for the revisionist horror tale?

The Rhythm Section, however, struggled mightily. Just making the top ten, at literally the ten spot, it was merely able to bring in $2.8 million. Despite the delays, Paramount had to be hoping for more from this one, especially since int could have been a franchise in the making. Alas…

Opening in limited release, the 2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films were able to bring in a shade over $1.1 million from a sort of in between release on 460 screens, while The Assistant grabbed about 84K on just four screens.

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Bad Boys for Life â€“ $17,675,000

2. 1917 â€“ $9,660,000

3. Dolittle â€“ $7,700,000

4. Gretel and Hansel â€“ $6,050,830

5. The Gentlemen â€“ $6,010,000

6. Jumanji: The Next Level â€“ $6,000,000

7. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker â€“ $3,193,000

8. The Turning â€“ $3,050,000

9. Little Women â€“ $3,015,000

10. The Rhythm Section â€“ $2,800,000

Beyond the top ten, hereâ€™s some further results at the box office:

11. Knives Out â€“ $2,750,000

12. Just Mercy â€“ $2,355,000

13. Frozen II â€“ $1,721,000

14. Parasite â€“ $1,627,500

15. Jojo Rabbit â€“ $1,352,000

16. Spies in Disguise â€“ $1,167,000

17. 2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films â€“ $1,110,000

18. Ford v Ferrari â€“ $683,000

19. The Last Full Measure â€“ $519,110

20. Like a Boss â€“ $500,000

21. Uncut Gems â€“ $473,056

22. Weathering With You â€“ $405,845

23. Underwater â€“ $362,000

24. Bombshell â€“ $325,000

25. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood â€“ $185,000

26. Panga â€“ $126,000

27. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood â€“ $120,000

28. Color Out of Space â€“ $114,452

29. The Assistant â€“ $84,702

30. The Song of Names â€“ $75,349

