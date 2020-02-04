Penultimate Academy Award Predictions After BAFTA And WGA



We’re less than a week out from the Oscars, folks. I was actually planning on making today my final predictions, but one thing is stopping me. What might it be? Well, I can’t quite settle on what film is going to win Best Picture! Kind of a big deal. We’ve narrowed it down to two movies in 1917 and Parasite. Statistics favor Sam Mendes’ war flick, while gut feeling favors Bong Joon-Ho’s genre buster. So, I’m going to hold off on finalizing my picks and will do that at the end of the week. However, I am still going to run down how I see the Academy choosing, since in light of BAFTA and WGA over the weekend, a fair amount does feel settled.

Here now are my penultimate Oscar predictions:

BEST PICTURE

1. 1917

2. Parasite

3. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

4. Jojo Rabbit

5. Joker

6. The Irishman

7. Little Women

8. Marriage Story

9. Ford v Ferrari

BEST DIRECTOR

1. Sam Mendes â€“ 1917

2. Bong Joon-Ho â€“ Parasite

3. Quentin Tarantino â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

4. Martin Scorsese â€“ The Irishman

5. Todd Phillips â€“ Joker

BEST ACTOR

1. Joaquin Phoenix â€“ Joker

2. Adam Driver â€“ Marriage Story

3. Antonio Banderas â€“ Pain and Glory

4. Leonardo DiCaprio â€“ Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

5. Jonathan Pryce â€“ The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

1. RenÃ©e Zellweger â€“ Judy

2. Scarlett Johansson â€“ Marriage Story

3. Charlize Theron â€“ Bombshell

4. Saoirse Ronan â€“ Little Women

5. Cynthia Erivo â€“ Harriet

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Brad Pitt â€“ Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

2. Joe Pesci â€“ The Irishman

3. Tom Hanks â€“ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

4. Al Pacino â€“ The Irishman

5. Anthony Hopkins â€“ The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Laura Dern â€“ Marriage Story

2. Scarlett Johansson â€“ Jojo Rabbit

3. Margot Robbie â€“ Bombshell

4. Florence Pugh â€“ Little Women

5. Kathy Bates â€“ Richard Jewell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. Parasite

2. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

3. Marriage Story

4. 1917

5. Knives Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Jojo Rabbit

2. Little Women

3. The Irishman

4. Joker

5. The Two Popes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Toy Story 4

2. Klaus

3. Missing Link

4. I Lost My Body

5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

2. 1917

3. Parasite

4. Jojo Rabbit

5. The Irishman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. 1917

2. Joker

3. The Irishman

4. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

5. The Lighthouse

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Jojo Rabbit

2. Once Upon a Time inâ€¦Hollywood

3. Little Women

4. Joker

5. The Irishman

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Parasite

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. The Irishman

4. Jojo Rabbit

5. Joker

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. Bombshell

2. Judy

3. Joker

4. 1917

5. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. 1917

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

4. Joker

5. Ad Astra

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. 1917

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. Once Upon a Timeâ€¦in Hollywood

4. Joker

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. 1917

2. The Lion King

3. Avengers: Endgame

4. The Irishman

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Joker

2. 1917

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

4. Little Women

5. Marriage Story

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. Rocketman (Iâ€™m Gonna Love Me Again)

2. Breakthrough (Iâ€™m Standing With You)

3. Harriet (Stand Up)

4. Toy Story 4 (I Canâ€™t Let You Throw Yourself Away)

5. Frozen II (Into the Unknown)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. American Factory

2. Honeyland

3. For Sama

4. The Cave

5. The Edge of Democracy

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Parasite

2. Pain and Glory

3. Les Miserables

4. Honeyland

5. Corpus Christi

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

1. Hair Love

2. Sister

3. Kitbull

4. Decera

5. Memorable

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

1. Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If Youâ€™re a Girl)

2. In the Absence

3. Walk Run Cha-Cha

4. St. Louis Superman

5. Life Overtakes Me

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

1. The Neighborsâ€™ Window

2. Saria

3. Brotherhood

4. Hefta Football Club

5. A Sister

Stay tuned for a final update later on in the week to these predictions before the show on Sunday night!