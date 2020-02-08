Independent Spirit Awards Results



As you’re reading this, the 35th Independent Spirit Awards are being held. Oscar will have their say tomorrow evening, but today, it’s the indie films getting their turn! Will this awards show honor the likes of The Farewell, The Lighthouse, Marriage Story, or Uncut Gems? Maybe some combination of them all? We’ll know in a few hours, that’s for sure. What this space for the Spirit Award results once the show is over. A number of deserving movies and performances are about to have one last moment in the sun, before the Academy Awards suck up the last bit of awards season oxygen. If nothing else, it’s a fun, more casual moment, before the pomp and circumstance of the Oscars…

Here are all of the Spirit Award winners:

Best Feature

A HIDDEN LIFE

CLEMENCY

THE FAREWELL

MARRIAGE STORY

UNCUT GEMS

Best Director

Robert Eggers – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Alma Har’el – HONEY BOY

Julius Onah – LUCE

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Lorene Scafaria – HUSTLERS

Best First Feature

BOOKSMART (WINNER)

THE CLIMB

DIANE

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

THE MUSTANG

SEE YOU YESTERDAY

Best Female Lead

Karen Allen – COLEWELL

Hong Chau – DRIVEWAYS

Elisabeth Moss – HER SMELL

Mary Kay Place – DIANE

Alfre Woodard – CLEMENCY

Renée Zellweger – JUDY

Best Male Lead

Chris Galust – GIVE ME LIBERTY

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – LUCE

Robert Pattinson – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS

Matthias Schoenaerts – THE MUSTANG

Best Supporting Female

Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS

Taylor Russell – WAVES

Zhao Shuzhen – THE FAREWELL (WINNER)

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer – GIVE ME LIBERTY

Octavia Spencer – LUCE

Best Supporting Male

Willem Dafoe – THE LIGHTHOUSE (WINNER)

Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY

Shia LaBeouf – HONEY BOY

Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Wendell Pierce – BURNING CANE

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – MARRIAGE STORY (WINNER)

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder – TO DUST

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie – UNCUT GEMS

Chinonye Chukwu – CLEMENCY

Tarell Alvin Mccraney – HIGH FLYING BIRD

Best First Screenplay

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol – SEE YOU YESTERDAY (WINNER)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen – DRIVEWAYS

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy – BLOW THE MAN DOWN

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe – GREENER GRASS

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger – THE VAST OF NIGHT

Best Cinematography

Todd Banhazl – HUSTLERS

Jarin Blaschke – THE LIGHTHOUSE (WINNER)

Natasha Braier – HONEY BOY

Chananun Chotrungroj – THE THIRD WIFE

Pawel Pogorzelski – MIDSOMMAR

Best Editing

Julie Béziau – THE THIRD WIFE

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – UNCUT GEMS (WINNER)

Tyler L. Cook – SWORD OF TRUST

Louise Ford – THE LIGHTHOUSE

Kirill Mikhanovsky – GIVE ME LIBERTY

John Cassavetes Award

BURNING CANE

COLEWELL

GIVE ME LIBERTY (WINNER)

PREMATURE

WILD NIGHTS WITH EMILY

Robert Altman Award

“Marriage Story”

Best Documentary

AMERICAN FACTORY (WINNER)

APOLLO 11

FOR SAMA

HONEYLAND

ISLAND OF THE HUNGRY GHOSTS

Best International Film

INVISIBLE LIFE, Brazil

LES MISERABLES, France

PARASITE, South Korea (WINNER)

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE, France

RETABLO, Peru

THE SOUVENIR, United Kingdom

Piaget Producers Award

Mollye Asher (WINNER)

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

Someone to Watch Award

Rashaad Ernesto Green – PREMATURE (WINNER)

Ash Mayfair – THE THIRD WIFE

Joe Talbot – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Truer Than Fiction Award

Khalik Allah – BLACK MOTHER

Davy Rothbart – 17 BLOCKS

Nadia Shihab – JADDOLAND (WINNER)

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside – AMÉRICA

Annual Bonnie Award

Marielle Heller

Lulu Wang

Kelly Reichardt (WINNER)

Congrats to all of the winners!