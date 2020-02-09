Box Office Report For February 7-9
Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report, on Oscar Sunday today! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week, we only have one new release opening wide and it’s the would be blockbuster Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), or just Birds of Prey for short, if you’d prefer. How did it do? Read on to see how the weekend turned out…
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was hoping to blow away the competition this weekend, and while it was easily number one, the cume was a major disappointment. Anticipating closer to $50 million for the weekend, and buoyed by strong reviews, instead this Harley Quinn centric spinoff wound up with about $33.2 million. Birds of Prey already had a sequel in the works, and that still may be the case, but this Margot Robbie vehicle was clearly hoping for a lot more, that’s for sure.
With the Academy Awards tonight, nothing else opened wide, so all of the other holdover titles just moved down a peg. That being said, they largely didn’t experience much in the way of drops, so those flicks were hardly complaining…
Opening in limited release, The Lodge took in a little over $78K from six screens, which could foretell a better haul as it expands. On the other hand, Come to Daddy opened on 29 screens, but could only muster a shade more than $61K. Both horror titles should be entering more markets in the weeks to come.
Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:
1. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – $33,250,000
2. Bad Boys for Life – $12,005,000
3. 1917 – $9,000,000
4. Dolittle – $6,660,000
5. Jumanji: The Next Level – $5,530,000
6. The Gentlemen – $4,180,000
7. Gretel and Hansel – $3,510,659
8. Knives Out – $2,350,000
9. Little Women – $2,325,000
10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $2,226,000
Beyond the top ten, here’s some further results at the box office:
11. The Turning – $1,540,000
12. Just Mercy – $1,540,000
13. Jojo Rabbit – $1,534,000
14. Parasite – $1,500,000
15. Frozen II – $1,322,000
16. The Rhythm Section – $1,005,000
17. Spies in Disguise – $963,000
18. 2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films – $825,000
19. Ford v Ferrari – $680,000
20. Uncut Gems – $658,936
21. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood – $280,000
22. Bombshell – $237,000
23. Like a Boss – $200,000
24. The Last Full Measure – $189,400
25. Weathering With You – $141,932
26. Underwater – $124,000
27. The Assistant – $122,585
28. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – $95,000
29. The Lodge – $78,104
30. Come to Daddy – $61,381
