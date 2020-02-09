Box Office Report For February 7-9



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report, on Oscar Sunday today! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week, we only have one new release opening wide and it’s the would be blockbuster Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), or just Birds of Prey for short, if you’d prefer. How did it do? Read on to see how the weekend turned out…

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) was hoping to blow away the competition this weekend, and while it was easily number one, the cume was a major disappointment. Anticipating closer to $50 million for the weekend, and buoyed by strong reviews, instead this Harley Quinn centric spinoff wound up with about $33.2 million. Birds of Prey already had a sequel in the works, and that still may be the case, but this Margot Robbie vehicle was clearly hoping for a lot more, that’s for sure.

With the Academy Awards tonight, nothing else opened wide, so all of the other holdover titles just moved down a peg. That being said, they largely didn’t experience much in the way of drops, so those flicks were hardly complaining…

Opening in limited release, The Lodge took in a little over $78K from six screens, which could foretell a better haul as it expands. On the other hand, Come to Daddy opened on 29 screens, but could only muster a shade more than $61K. Both horror titles should be entering more markets in the weeks to come.

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – $33,250,000

2. Bad Boys for Life – $12,005,000

3. 1917 – $9,000,000

4. Dolittle – $6,660,000

5. Jumanji: The Next Level – $5,530,000

6. The Gentlemen – $4,180,000

7. Gretel and Hansel – $3,510,659

8. Knives Out – $2,350,000

9. Little Women – $2,325,000

10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $2,226,000

Beyond the top ten, here’s some further results at the box office:

11. The Turning – $1,540,000

12. Just Mercy – $1,540,000

13. Jojo Rabbit – $1,534,000

14. Parasite – $1,500,000

15. Frozen II – $1,322,000

16. The Rhythm Section – $1,005,000

17. Spies in Disguise – $963,000

18. 2020 Oscar-Nominated Short Films – $825,000

19. Ford v Ferrari – $680,000

20. Uncut Gems – $658,936

21. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood – $280,000

22. Bombshell – $237,000

23. Like a Boss – $200,000

24. The Last Full Measure – $189,400

25. Weathering With You – $141,932

26. Underwater – $124,000

27. The Assistant – $122,585

28. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – $95,000

29. The Lodge – $78,104

30. Come to Daddy – $61,381

