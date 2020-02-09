The Oscars Are Tonight!



In just a few short hours, the biggest night in Hollywood will commence. Yes, my friends, it’s Oscar day! The 92nd Academy Awards are being held today, bringing an end to one of the most unique award seasons in memory. Be sure to tune in and see what takes home the coveted Best Picture prize, as well as all of the other winners. It’s going to be a memorable evening, one way or another, that’s for sure…

Once again, my predictions:

BEST PICTURE

1. Parasite

2. 1917

3. Jojo Rabbit

4. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

5. Joker

6. The Irishman

7. Little Women

8. Marriage Story

9. Ford v Ferrari

BEST DIRECTOR

1. Sam Mendes – 1917

2. Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

3. Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

4. Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

5. Todd Phillips – Joker

BEST ACTOR

1. Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

2. Adam Driver – Marriage Story

3. Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

4. Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

5. Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

1. Renée Zellweger – Judy

2. Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

3. Charlize Theron – Bombshell

4. Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

5. Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

1. Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood

2. Joe Pesci – The Irishman

3. Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

4. Al Pacino – The Irishman

5. Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

1. Laura Dern – Marriage Story

2. Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

3. Margot Robbie – Bombshell

4. Florence Pugh – Little Women

5. Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. Parasite

2. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

3. Marriage Story

4. 1917

5. Knives Out

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

1. Jojo Rabbit

2. Little Women

3. The Irishman

4. Joker

5. The Two Popes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

1. Toy Story 4

2. Klaus

3. Missing Link

4. I Lost My Body

5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

2. 1917

3. Parasite

4. Jojo Rabbit

5. The Irishman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. 1917

2. Joker

3. The Irishman

4. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

5. The Lighthouse

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

1. Jojo Rabbit

2. Little Women

3. Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood

4. Joker

5. The Irishman

BEST FILM EDITING

1. Parasite

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. The Irishman

4. Jojo Rabbit

5. Joker

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

1. Bombshell

2. Judy

3. Joker

4. 1917

5. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

BEST SOUND MIXING

1. 1917

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

4. Joker

5. Ad Astra

BEST SOUND EDITING

1. 1917

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

4. Joker

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1. 1917

2. The Lion King

3. Avengers: Endgame

4. The Irishman

5. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1. Joker

2. 1917

3. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

4. Little Women

5. Marriage Story

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

1. Rocketman (I’m Gonna Love Me Again)

2. Breakthrough (I’m Standing With You)

3. Toy Story 4 (I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away)

4. Harriet (Stand Up)

5. Frozen II (Into the Unknown)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

1. American Factory

2. Honeyland

3. For Sama

4. The Cave

5. The Edge of Democracy

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

1. Parasite

2. Pain and Glory

3. Les Miserables

4. Honeyland

5. Corpus Christi

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

1. Hair Love

2. Sister

3. Kitbull

4. Decera

5. Memorable

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

1. Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

2. In the Absence

3. Walk Run Cha-Cha

4. St. Louis Superman

5. Life Overtakes Me

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

1. The Neighbors’ Window

2. Saria

3. Brotherhood

4. Hefta Football Club

5. A Sister

Enjoy the show!