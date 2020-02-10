92nd Academy Awards Make History With “Parasite” Winning Best Picture!



Wow! Seconds ago, the Oscar for Best Picture was handed out, and with that, history was made, as the 92nd Academy Awards came to a close in spectacular fashion! For the first time, the Academy gave a foreign language film their top honor, as Parasite took Picture in an historic upset (one that yours truly predicted). Moments before that, Bong Joon Ho pulled off a Best Director shocker, too, making it quite the evening for Parasite. There weren’t a whole lot of surprises throughout the night, though there were some very good speeches, but the Oscars saved some of their most exciting moments for the final section, culminating in a first for AMPAS that will long be remembered.

Aside from Parasite winning Best Picture and Best Director, it also took home Best Original Screenplay (giving Bong Joon Ho quite the golden haul) and Best International Feature, while the four acting winners went according to plan. Overall, Parasite led the way with four Academy Awards, while 1917, despite losing the top two categories, was next in line with three. Everything else took home two or less, spreading the Oscar love. At the same time, The Irishman wound up being shut out, going zero for ten. Overall, I went 20 for 24, one of my best showings, only missing the Director upset, as well as Best Costume Design (picked Jojo Rabbit instead of Little Women), Best Film Editing (chose Parasite over Ford v Ferrari), and Best Sound Editing (went 1917 instead of Ford v Ferrari). The full list of winners is next, and sit tight for more analysis to come after I rest up…

Here now are all of the 92nd Academy Award results:

Best Picture:

“Ford v Ferrari” — Walt Disney

“The Irishman” — Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit” — Fox Searchlight

“Joker” — Warner Bros.

“Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing

“Marriage Story” — Netflix

“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

“Parasite” — Neon (WINNER)

Lead Actress:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” — Focus Features

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” — Netflix

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” — Lionsgate

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” — LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions (WINNER)

Lead Actor:

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” — Sony Pictures Classics

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” — Netflix

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — Warner Bros. (WINNER)

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” — Netflix

Director:

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” — Netflix

Todd Phillips, “Joker” — Warner Bros.

Sam Mendes, “1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” — Neon (WINNER)

Original Song:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4” — Walt Disney

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” — Paramount (WINNER)

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough” — Walt Disney

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2” — Walt Disney

“Stand Up,” “Harriet” — Focus Features

Original Score:

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir — Warner Bros. (WINNER)

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat — Sony Pictures Releasing

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman — Netflix

“1917,” Thomas Newman — Universal/Amblin Partners

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams — Walt Disney

Best International Feature Film:

“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa — An Aurum Film Production

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov — A Pharmachem/Apolo Media/Trice Films Production

“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly — An SRAB Films Production

“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodóvar — An El Primer Deseo/El Deseo Production

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho — Neon (WINNER)

Makeup and Hair:

“Bombshell” — Lionsgate (WINNER)

“Joker” — Warner Bros.

“Judy” — LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Walt Disney

“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners

Visual Effects:

“Avengers: Endgame” — Walt Disney

“The Irishman” — Netflix

“The Lion King” — Walt Disney

“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners (WINNER)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Walt Disney

Film Editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland — Walt Disney (WINNER)

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker — Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles — Fox Searchlight

“Joker,” Jeff Groth — Warner Bros.

“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang — Neon

Cinematography:

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto — Netflix

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher — Warner Bros.

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke — A24

“1917,” Roger Deakins — Universal/Amblin Partners (WINNER)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson — Sony Pictures Releasing

Sound Mixing:

“Ad Astra” — Walt Disney

“Ford v Ferrari” — Walt Disney

“Joker” — Warner Bros.

“1917” — Universal/Amblin Partners (WINNER)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Sound Editing:

“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester — Walt Disney (WINNER)

“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray — Warner Bros.

“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate — Universal/Amblin Partners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman — Sony Pictures Releasing

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord — Walt Disney

Supporting Actress:

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” — Warner Bros.

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — Netflix (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” — Fox Searchlight

Florence Pugh, “Little Women” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” — Lionsgate

Best Documentary Short Subject:

“In the Absence,” Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam — A Field of Vision Production

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger — A+E Networks (WINNER)

“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas — Netflix

“St. Louis Superman,” Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan — MTV Documentary Films/AJE Witness

“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix — The New York Times Op-Docs

Best Documentary Feature:

“American Factory,” Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar — Netflix (WINNER)

“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad — National Geographic

“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa — Netflix

“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts — PBS Distribution/Channel 4/Frontline

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov — Neon

Costume Design:

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson — Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo — Fox Searchlight

“Joker,” Mark Bridges — Warner Bros.

“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips — Sony Pictures Releasing

Production Design:

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves — Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova — Fox Searchlight

“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales — Universal/Amblin Partners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee — Neon

Best Live Action Short Film:

“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur — Travelling, les films qui voyagent

“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat — A Les Valseurs Production

“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry — A Marshall Curry Production (WINNER)

“Saria,” Bryan Buckley — A Hungry Man Inc. Production

“A Sister,” Delphine Girard — A Versus Production

Adapted Screenplay:

“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian — Netflix

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi — Fox Searchlight (WINNER)

“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver — Warner Bros.

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig — Sony Pictures Releasing

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten — Netflix

Original Screenplay:

“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson — Lionsgate

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach — Netflix

“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns — Universal/Amblin Partners

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino — Sony Pictures Releasing

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, Jin Won Han — Neon (WINNER)

Animated Short:

“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva — Miyu Distribution

“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan — Walt Disney

“Memorable,” Bruno Collet — A Vivement Lundi ! Production

“Sister,” Siqi Song — A California Institute of the Arts Production

Animated Feature:

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” Dean DeBlois — Universal

“I Lost My Body,” Jeremy Clapin — Netflix

“Klaus,” Sergio Pablos — Netflix

“Missing Link,” Chris Butler — United Artists Releasing

“Toy Story 4,” Josh Cooley — Walt Disney (WINNER)

Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Sony Pictures Releasing

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” — Netflix

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” — Netflix

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” — Netflix

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Sony Pictures Releasing (WINNER)

Congrats to the newest crop of Oscar winners!