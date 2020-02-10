Congrats. Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern and PARASITE director Bong Joon Ho

Congrats to all 2020 OSCAR WINNERS.

Special congrats to our friends Renée Zellweger, “JUDY”, Laura Dern, “MARRIAGE STORY,” and “PARASITE” director Bong Joon Ho.

“Wow! Seconds ago, the Oscar for Best Picture was handed out, and with that, history was made, as the 92nd Academy Awards came to a close in spectacular fashion! For the first time, the Academy gave a foreign language film their top honor, as Parasite took Picture in an historic upset (one that yours truly predicted). Moments before that, Bong Joon Ho pulled off a Best Director shocker, too, making it quite the evening for Parasite. There weren’t a whole lot of surprises throughout the night, though there were some very good speeches, but the Oscars saved some of their most exciting moments for the final section, culminating in a first for AMPAS that will long be remembered.

Aside from Parasite winning Best Picture and Best Director, it also took home Best Original Screenplay (giving Bong Joon Ho quite the golden haul) and Best International Feature, while the four acting winners went according to plan. Overall, Parasite led the way with four Academy Awards, while 1917, despite losing the top two categories, was next in line with three. Everything else took home two or less, spreading the Oscar love. At the same time, The Irishman wound up being shut out, going zero for ten. Overall, I went 20 for 24, one of my best showings, only missing the Director upset, as well as Best Costume Design (picked Jojo Rabbit instead of Little Women), Best Film Editing (chose Parasite over Ford v Ferrari), and Best Sound Editing (went 1917 instead of Ford v Ferrari). The full list of winners is next, and sit tight for more analysis to come after I rest up…” BY JOEY MAGIDSON

Here now are all of the 92nd Academy Award results: