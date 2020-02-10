The Best And Worst Of The 92nd Academy Awards



No, ladies and gentlemen, it wasn’t a dream. The Oscar results are actually real. We’re living in a world where Parasite is the Best Picture. the 92nd Academy Awards made history, doing so in rather spectacular fashion. So, before we turn our attention forward to the rest of 2020 (including, believe it or not, Year in Advance predictions coming at the end of the week), we’re officially concluding 2019 here in mid February by wrapping up the Oscars. Below you’ll see what I feel were the best and worst of the telecast, with much more of a focus on the good than the bad, since it was a pretty strong show.

Here now are my six picks for the best and worst of the Academy Awards:

Best

Parasite makes history – Believe it! After only being one of the select few films not in the English language ever to be nominated for Best Picture, Parasite just became the first one ever to take the top prize. The movie is not simply one of the boldest and coolest Oscar winners ever, it’s also an important one. The Academy has potentially entered a whole new era, and honoring this title is a perfect way to do that.

Brad Pitt’s speech – All season long, Brad Pitt has been giving the best winner speeches. Last night, during an Academy Award ceremony where everyone gave great speeches, he gave the best. Veering from humorous to touching, with a bit of politics thrown in for good measure, Pitt cemented his run as an all time great acceptance speech giver. Our hats are off to him. He was so touched and emotional at the end, and you know what? So were we all!

Bong Joon Ho’s speeches – Especially when he won Best Director, Bong Joon Ho made his acceptance speech almost entirely about how honored he was to be among his fellow nominees. Reserving special attention for Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, whom he idolizes, you could tell how special this was to him. Humility has always been a hallmark of the man throughout the season, and it was in even more crystal clear evidence on Sunday evening.

Steve Martin and Chris Rock’s mini monologue – I’d love to see this continue. We don’t necessarily need a host again, but having former hosts get to set the stage just a bit? That was comfortable, enjoyable, and familiar, exactly what a master of ceremonies needs to be. They aced it, plain and simple.

—

Worst

Eminem’s performance – No moment was more random than Eminem performing Lose Yourself, but that alone wasn’t an issue. It was just a bad performance, lip synched and more interesting for seeing the crowd sing along and enjoy than anything he was actually doing. The show largely was free of any overt misfires, but this moment did miss the mark, for me at least.

Presenters introducing presenters – We’re not missing an Oscar host, but this really did seem like a shameless bit of stacking the lineup of presenters with as many stars as humanly possible. We ended up with really good speeches, and even some comedy bits (like with Cats), but it quickly became overkill. It wasn’t a huge issue, but a little bit went a long way here…



Congrats again to all of the winners!