Emily V. Gordon And Kumail Nanjiani Talk “Little America” With Us!



We have something special for you all today! Last week, I was lucky enough to sit down for a brief conversation with Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani. Not only are the two incredibly talented writers, Oscar nominated in Best Original Screenplay for The Big Sick (not to mention spouses and former podcasters), they’re currently out promoting their new show Little America, which they produced. Of course, Nanjiani is also a huge comedian and actor, on the cusp of even bigger stardom with the impending Marvel epic The Eternals, but they’re truly an equal partnership. Together, Gordon and Nanjiani are an absolute delight. So, it was a real pleasure to speak with them.

For those not in the know, Little America is an anthology show on Apple TV+, currently getting reviews that hail it as one of the best new programs out there. The IMDb synopsis sets the show up like so: “Inspired by the true stories featured by Epic Magazine, “Little America” will go beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and surprising stories of immigrants in America, when they’re more relevant now than ever.” Gordon and Nanjiani wrote two of the episodes, as well as served as producers for all eight. In our conversation, we discussed what attracted them to this/why they said yes to the project, why these are important stories to tell, and how the success of The Big Sick directly led to Little America coming to fruition. It’s a free flowing interview that even allows for some brief video game chatter, seeing as how they used to host a podcast about games together called The Indoor Kids. It’s a really fun chat, if I do say so myself.

Below, you can hear my interview with Gordon and Nanjiani, only mildly edited for clarity. Enjoy:

Be sure to check out Little America, streaming on Apple TV+ right now!