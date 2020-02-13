“No Time To Die” Theme Song By Billie Eilish Drops!



Earlier tonight, the title track from the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die was released into the world. Sung by Billie Eilish, “No Time To Die” represents the latest Bond song hoping to become a pop culture phenomenon. A cross between the music that Eilish is known for and the 007 tunes of the past, it’s a really apt choice to start off Daniel Craig’s final turn as the legendary spy. The flick hits theaters this spring, but this is just the next stage in the promotional train for No Time To Die. You can hear it next, and obviously look for further coverage of the film in the months to come…

Take a listen to No Time To Die:

Stay tuned for much more on No Time To Die, between now and its May release date!