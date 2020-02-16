Box Office Report For February 14-16



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week, we only have a handful of new releases opening wide in Downhill, Fantasy Island, The Photograph, and Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as the second weekend for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), or just Birds of Prey, if you’d prefer. How did they all do? Read on to see how the weekend turned out…

Easily taking the top spot was Sonic the Hedgehog, overcoming that horrid first wave of buzz when its initial trailer came out. Managing solid reviews after its rejiggered visuals, Sonic raced to a hearty $57 million opening. Suffice it to say, a new franchise is born. Considering its video game roots, this could be considered one of the more successful adaptations in some time. If nothing else, it’s a win for Paramount after the disastrous start to the marketing blitz.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) fell to number two, continuing its disappointing box office run. Falling almost 50%, it took in just a little more than $17.1 million, seriously putting into jeopardy its sequel hopes. We could still see one, but for whatever reason, this just did not break as big as was hoped…

Third place was a close contest between Fantasy Island and The Photograph, with the latter headed towards fourth by a very slim margin. Fantasy Island (sporting some terrible reviews) is currently looking at $12.4 million, while The Photograph (representing the romantic options for Valentine’s Day) is sitting right now on almost $12.3 million. Both are solid but unspectacular results, so I’m sure Sony and Universal, respectively, are somewhat satisfied with how the movies did.

Parasite jumped into the top ten, following its historic victory at the Oscars. A shade over $5.5 million represents a number of new viewers discovering the Best Picture winner for the first time, as well as some folks revisiting it after the Academy Award success!

Only managing the tenth slot was Downhill, which was dinged at the Sundance Film Festival by middling reviews. That kept it from being anything close to a hit for Searchlight, as the final haul for the weekend is looking like only about $4.6 million. Alas.

Opening in limited release, First Lady made about 60K on 68 screens, The Times of Bill Cunningham took in around 44K on just a pair of screens, and Ordinary Love grabbed almost 25K from a trio of screens…

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Sonic the Hedgehog – $57,000,000

2. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – $17,115,000

3. Fantasy Island – $12,400,000

4. The Photograph – $12,270,000

5. Bad Boys for Life – $11,305,000

6. 1917 – $8,090,000

7. Jumanji: The Next Level – $5,700,000

8. Parasite – $5,500,500

9. Dolittle – $5,050,000

10. Downhill – $4,671,000

Beyond the top ten, here’s some further results at the box office:

11. The Gentlemen – $2,730,000

12. Knives Out – $2,127,000

13. Little Women – $1,525,000

14. Gretel and Hansel – $1,493,261

15. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker – $1,267,000

16. Jojo Rabbit – $924,000

17. Frozen II – $865,000

18. Just Mercy – $765,000

19. The Turning – $550,000

20. Spies in Disguise – $497,000

21. Portrait of a Lady on Fire – $440,907

22. Ford v Ferrari – $375,000

23. The Assistant – $212,352

24. Uncut Gems – $172,094

25. The Lodge – $126,000

26. Bombshell – $125,000

27. The Last Full Measure – $89,490

28. Like a Boss – $75,000

29. Weathering with You – $68,331

30. First Lady – $60,517

Until next weekend!