The Best Oscar Winners Of The Decade



With not just the 92nd Academy Awards in the rearview mirror, but a whole decade’s worth of cinema, I wanted to do something fun today. As we move on to a whole new year/decade, why not rank the decade’s Oscar winners? We’ll be starting back up soon with the series looking at the best winners all time in each category, so consider this a bit of a preview! Look at today’s post as a sort of snapshot of what the Academy’s decade was like, as we move forward to a whole new one…

First up, the various below the line categories:

Best Animated Feature

1. Toy Story 3

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

3. Inside Out

4. Coco

5. Frozen

6. Toy Story 4

7. Zootopia

8. Big Hero 6

9. Rango

10. Brave

Best Production Design

1. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

2. Mad Max: Fury Road

3. Black Panther

4. La La Land

5. The Grand Budapest Hotel

6. Lincoln

7. The Great Gatsby

8. The Shape of Water

9. Hugo

10. Alice in Wonderland

Best Cinematography

1. 1917

2. Gravity

3. La La Land

4. Inception

5. Blade Runner 2049

6. Roma

7. Birdman

8. Life of Pi

9. The Revenant

10. Hugo

Best Costume Design

1. Black Panther

2. Phantom Thread

3. Mad Max: Fury Road

4. The Grand Budapest Hotel

5. Anna Karenina

6. The Great Gatsby

7. Little Women

8. The Artist

9. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

10. Alice in Wonderland

Best Film Editing

1. Whiplash

2. The Social Network

3. Dunkirk

4. Mad Max: Fury Road

5. Argo

6. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

7. Ford v Ferrari

8. Gravity

9. Hacksaw Ridge

10. Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

1. Vice

2. Bombshell

3. Mad Max: Fury Road

4. Darkest Hour

5. The Wolfman

6. The Grand Budapest Hotel

7. Dallas Buyers Club

8. Les Miserables

9. The Iron Lady

10. Suicide Squad

Best Sound Editing (there was a tie)

1. Dunkirk

2. Inception

3. Zero Dark Thirty

4. Gravity

5. Ford v Ferrari

6. Skyfall

7. Arrival

8. Mad Max: Fury Road

9. American Sniper

10. Hugo

11. Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Sound Mixing

1. Whiplash

2. Dunkirk

3. 1917

4. Inception

5. Gravity

6. Mad Max: Fury Road

7. Hacksaw Ridge

8. Les Miserables

9. Hugo

10. Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Original Score

1. The Social Network

2. La La Land

3. The Hateful Eight

4. Gravity

5. The Artist

6. Black Panther

7. Joker

8. The Grand Budapest Hotel

9. Life of Pi

10. The Shape of Water

Best Original Song

1. Shallow (A Star Is Born)

2. Skyfall (Skyfall)

3. Let It Go (Frozen)

4. Remember Me (Coco)

5. City of Stars (La La Land)

6. Man or Muppet (The Muppets)

7. Writing’s on the Wall (Spectre)

8. Glory (Selma)

9. I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)

10. We Belong Together (Toy Story 3)

Best Visual Effects

1. Interstellar

2. First Man

3. Gravity

4. Ex Machina

5. The Jungle Book

6. Blade Runner 2049

7. Inception

8. Life of Pi

9. 1917

10. Hugo

Best Documentary Feature

1. O.J.: Made in America

2. Citizenfour

3. Free Solo

4. Amy

5. Searching for Sugar Man

6. 20 Feet from Stardom

7. American Factory

8. Icarus

9. Inside Job

10. Undefeated

Best International Feature

1. Parasite

2. A Separation

3. Son of Saul

4. Amour

5. The Great Beauty

6. Roma

7. In a Better World

8. Ida

9. A Fantastic Woman

10. The Salesman

And now, the big eight…

Best Adapted Screenplay

1. The Social Network

2. Argo

3. BlacKkKlansman

4. Moonlight

5. The Big Short

6. 12 Years a Slave

7. Jojo Rabbit

8. The Descendants

9. Call Me By Your Name

10. The Imitation Game

Best Original Screenplay

1. her

2. Manchester by the Sea

3. Parasite

4. Spotlight

5. Midnight in Paris

6. Get Out

7. Django Unchained

8. Birdman

9. The King’s Speech

10. Green Book

Best Supporting Actor

1. J.K. Simmons – Whiplash

2. Christian Bale – The Fighter

3. Christoph Waltz – Inglourious Basterds

4. Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

5. Jared Leto – Dallas Buyers Club

6. Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

7. Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

8. Christopher Plummer – Beginners

9. Mark Rylance – Bridge of Spies

10. Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

1. Allison Janney – I, Tonya

2. Laura Dern – Marriage Story

3. Viola Davis – Fences

4. Patricia Arquette – Boyhood

5. Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

6. Melissa Leo – The Fighter

7. Anne Hathaway – Les Miserables

8. Lupita Nyong’o – 12 Years a Slave

9. Alicia Vikander – The Danish Girl

10. Octavia Spencer – The Help

Best Actor

1. Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

2. Daniel Day-Lewis – Lincoln

3. Eddie Redmayne – The Theory of Everything

4. Colin Firth – The King’s Speech

5. Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

6. Matthew McConaughey – Dallas Buyers Club

7. Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

8. Leonardo DiCaprio – The Revenant

9. Jean Dujardin – The Artist

10. Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Actress

1. Natalie Portman – Black Swan

2. Jennifer Lawrence – Silver Linings Playbook

3. Cate Blanchett – Blue Jasmine

4. Olivia Colman – The Favourite

5. Emma Stone – La La Land

6. Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

7. Brie Larson – Room

8. RenÃ©e Zellweger – Judy

9. Julianne Moore – Still Alice

10. Mery Streep – The Iron Lady

Best Director

1. Damien Chazelle – La La Land

2. Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

3. Alfonso CuarÃ³n – Gravity

4. Alejandro G. IÃ±Ã¡rritu – Birdman

5. Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

6. Alfonso CuarÃ³n – Roma

7. Alejandro G. IÃ±Ã¡rritu – The Revenant

8. Michel Hazanavicius – The Artist

9. Ang Lee – Life of Pi

10. Tom Hooper – The King’s Speech

Best Picture

1. Parasite

2. Argo

3. Spotlight

4. 12 Years a Slave

5. Moonlight

6. The King’s Speech

7. Birdman

8. The Shape of Water

9. The Artist

10. Green Book

Here’s to another decade of great Oscar winners!