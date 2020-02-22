LISTEN TO ALL OUR HOLLYWOOD NEWS PODCASTS

Happy Saturday! We’re just taking an opportunity to give another of our friendly reminders about the podcast here at Hollywood News. Easy to enjoy in short bursts, as the episodes are only about ten minutes long, we have plenty of Academy Award coverage, and now that Oscar season is over, we’ll be moving over into more reviews and interviews, as seen a few weeks ago with our Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani chat. Today, we looked at our Year in Advance predictions. Be sure to give it a look and share on social media so others can enjoy as well.

Once again, here is an easy link to the SoundCloud page for Hollywood News and all of the Hollywood News Podcast episodes so far (with more to come), including the Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani special guest episode:

We hope you enjoy the podcast and stay tuned for more episodes coming very soon, including another interview in the very near future. In fact, it’s the next episode, coming in a few days!

