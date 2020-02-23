Box Office Report For February 21-23



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week, we have a small group of of new releases opening, including Brahms: The Boy II, The Call of the Wild, and Impractical Jokers: The Movie, each battling it out with the second weekend of surprise hit Sonic the Hedgehog. How did they all do? Read on to see how the weekend turned outâ€¦

Top honors this week went to Sonic the Hedgehog, retaining the crown with a $26.3 million haul. As said last time around, this is a real big hit for Paramount, already beyond $100 million domestically, so look for a sequel in a few years. Without question, we have a new franchise on our hands.

Number two was The Call of the Wild, making $24.8 million and just missing top honors. This was a better than expected start for the former Twentieth Century Fox release, which is subsequently being put out by Disney as Twentieth Century Pictures. Families had multiple options this weekend, so the fact that they split like this between the top two titles is pretty interesting…

Brahms: The Boy II managed a fourth place finish, taking in $5.9 million. A sequel that I’m not sure anyone was particularly asking for, the middling box office cume suggests that audiences more or less felt the same way.

Surprising many, Impractical Jokers: The Movie nearly cracked the top ten this weekend. Eleventh place meant over $2.6 million from 357 screens. Look for the theater count to jump over the next few weeks, as the comedy hopes to continue to surprise.

Opening in limited release, Emma. (the latest adaptation of the classic story) took in $230K from five screens, while Seberg translated a little more than $60K on a trio of screens…

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. Sonic the Hedgehog â€“ $26,300,000

2. The Call of the Wild â€“ $24,820,000

3. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) â€“ $7,005,000

4. Brahms: The Boy II â€“ $5,900,000

5. Bad Boys for Life â€“ $5,860,000

6. 1917 â€“ $4,400,000

7. Fantasy Island â€“ $4,185,000

8. Parasite â€“ $3,121,000

9. Jumanji: The Next Level â€“ $3,000,000

10. The Photograph â€“ $2,800,000

Beyond the top ten, hereâ€™s some further results at the box office:

11. Impractical Jokers: The Movie â€“ $2,609,015

12. Dolittle â€“ $1,850,000

13. Downhill â€“ $1,432,000

14. Las Pildoras De Mi Novio â€“ $1,425,000

15. The Gentlemen â€“ $1,240,000

16. Knives Out â€“ $1,130,000

17. Portrait of a Lady on Fire â€“ $715,000

18. Little Women â€“ $705,000

19. The Lodge â€“ $625,000

20. Star Wars: Episode IX â€“ The Rise of Skywalker â€“ $531,000

21. Frozen II â€“ $511,000

22. Jojo Rabbit â€“ $506,000

23. Just Mercy â€“ $270,000

24. Emma. â€“ $230,000

25. Spies in Disguise â€“ $222,000

26. The Assistant â€“ $221,515

27. CatVideoFest 2020 â€“ $220,150

28. Ford v Ferrari â€“ $180,000

29. The Turning â€“ $136,000

30. Uncut Gems â€“ $73,304

Until next weekend!