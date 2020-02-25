Lesli Linka Glatter Discusses “Homeland” And Her Career Behind The Camera



Yesterday, I was lucky enough to spend about a half hour chatting with filmmaker Lesli Linka Glatter. Over the years, Glatter has managed to do almost everything behind the camera, establishing herself as a force, both on the big screen as well as, in particular, the small screen. Currently the Executive Producer of Homeland on Showtime, she’s shepherding the show through its final season, while having directed over two dozen episodes of the series. Getting to interview her was a distinct pleasure, as you’ll here shortly. She’s charming, easygoing, and incredibly knowledgable about the business. It’s not an exaggeration to say that this conversation was an extremely good time. Not only will she probably open your eyes to some behind the scenes elements of the business, she’s simply a joy to listen to.

Glatter has done it all, over the years. As mentioned, she’s now the EP on Homeland, but prior to that, she was behind the camera for the movie Now and Then, as well as almost a dozen episodes of Aaron Sorkin created television (eight episodes of The West Wing, two episodes of The Newsroom, and one episode of Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip). Even before that, she got her start learning from Steven Spielberg on Amazing Stories, as well as from David Lynch on Twin Peaks. Other shows she’s leant her directorial talents to over the years include ER, Freaks and Geeks, Mad Men, NYPD Blue, Ray Donovan, and True Blood, just to name a few. For her efforts, she’s been nominated for seven Emmy Awards, as well as being a seven time nominee from the Directors Guild of America, taking home a pair of DGA awards in the process. Glatter is even an Academy Award nominee, Oscar nominated in 1985 for Best Live Action Short.

Below, you can hear my interview with Lesli Linka Glatter, only mildly edited for clarity. Enjoy:

