First Trailer Drops For Jordan Peele’s Take On “Candyman”



Earlier today, a Trailer was releases for a new Candyman, making this property the latest in a long line to get sequels long after the prior installment. Normally, this would only get passing notice and seem like a shameless money grab. However, there’s a mitigating factor here, which is that Jordan Peele is shepherding it to the screen. He’s not directing, but has a writing credit and lends a big seal of approval to the project. Now, it’s one of the year’s most anticipated fright flicks. You can see the First Trailer at the end of this post, as per the usual.

The film is a new effort in the Candyman franchise. IMDb lists the plot simply as this: “A “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror film ‘Candyman’ that returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the legend began.” Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris are the leads here, with Tony Todd again reprising his role as the villain. Nia DaCosta directs, while the aforementioned Peele co-wrote the script with Win Rosenfeld. Cinematography here is by John Guleserian. Supporting players include Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams, and more.

From the looks of this Trailer, this is going to be an intense experience. Nix DaCosta is an exciting young filmmaker, so seeing how she mixes with Jordan Peele’s social horror messaging will be quite intriguing. This may well be more of a genre effort than what Peele helms himself, but it still gives this project more than just a surface level quality. The Trailer largely keeps Candyman hidden, though showcases his potential for carnage. As a sample for what audiences will be in for later on this year, it’s undeniably effective.

You can see the Candyman Trailer next. It hits theaters on June 12th, so we’re less than four months away from finding out how Jordan Peele sees the title character. If it’s a success, the series could have a whole new life. Either way, it’s one to watch out for. Take a look at the Trailer and sit tight for a review come June…

Here now is the Trailer for Candyman:



–

Stay tuned for more on Candyman between now and its summer release date!