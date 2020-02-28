Teaser For “The Eddy” Brings Damien Chazelle To Netflix



Hot on the heels of the first two episodes of the show playing at the Berlin International Film Festival, Netflix has dropped a Teaser Trailer for The Eddy, Damien Chazelle’s upcoming limited series. Starring André Holland, Chazelle is bringing his love of jazz to the small screen, easily representing one of the streaming giant’s highest profile 2020 releases. The show hits in May, which already was a bit wait away, though the strong buzz out of the Berlinale will only make the wait even harder. You can see the Teaser below, after a bit of a preview. Suffice it to say, though, this is one to look forward to…

Via IndieWire, these are the plot details we have so far: ““The Eddy” will tell the story of Elliot Udo, a celebrated jazz pianist from New York City who now resides in Paris and owns a failing jazz club. Holland is starring as Elliot, who is described as “emotionally stunted” and “hiding from everyone.” Elliot is having an on-and-off-again relationship with the lead singer of his club’s house band. The story kicks in when Elliot’s 15-year-old daughter shows up to the club suddenly, forcing the pianist to overcome his weaknesses and learn to grow up.” Chazelle is at the helm for part of the series (Alan Poul is among the other directors lending a hand), while the writing comes from Jack Thorne. Joining Holland in the cast are Joanna Kulig and Amandla Stenberg in central roles, while Melissa George, Tahar Rahim, and more provide support. Glen Ballard provides the music.

This limited series looks like something special, even with just a slightly longer than a minute preview. Chazelle’s love of jazz music is on full display, getting larger and larger the closer the camera gets to the club that gives the series its name, but so are his ample filmmaking talents. Plus, anything that gives Holland a leading man platform is something to pay attention to. Early May seems like a long way off, and it is, considering how good this show appears, but if it does indeed have the goods, it’ll be more than worth the wait. For now, we just have this excellent Teaser Trailer to tide us over. The Teaser sure makes you want to see more, so Netflix has clearly done their job here.

Here now is the Teaser Trailer for The Eddy:

Be on the lookout for The Eddy when it drops on Netflix on May 8th!

—



(Photos courtesy of Netflix)