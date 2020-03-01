Box Office Report For February 28-March 1



Welcome back one and all to the weekly box office report! As is always the case, each and every Sunday you can expect a look at what made the most money in theaters, as well as just how all of the new releases fared. This week, we have a rather small batch of of new releases opening, including The Invisible Man and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. They went up against the continued success of Sonic the Hedgehog. How did they all do? Read on to see how the weekend turned out…

Taking the top honors this week was The Invisible Man, riding exceedingly strong reviews to an estimated $29 million start. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse found a clever and effective way to make the classic horror movie character into a modern terror, with Elisabeth Moss doing award worthy work as the woman being stalked. Audiences trusted critics and were rewarded this weekend, that’s for sure.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising opened at number five, taking advantage of only having The Invisible Man as wide new release competition. The hit anime franchise made a little over $5 million, which had to be pleasing, considering the low expectations. Look for the series to continue to put forth big screen efforts in the years to come…

Continuing to impress and surprise, Impractical Jokers: The Movie cracked the top ten. Expanding into more theaters, it made a little over $3.5 million. At this rate, going wider next weekend wouldn’t be a shock, with another solid gross to come. Fans are turning and out making this a surprise hit, considering the small budget and lack of marketing.

Opening in limited release, Wendy took in an estimated $30K from four screens, while Greed made a little over $28K, also on a quartet of screens. On five screens, Burden managed just a shade over $20K. None were able to break through in the manner hoped for. Alas…

Here now is what the (estimated) top ten looked like at the box office for this weekend:

1. The Invisible Man – $29,000,000

2. Sonic the Hedgehog – $16,000,000

3. The Call of the Wild – $13,205,000

4. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising – $5,109,247

5. Bad Boys for Life – $4,300,000

6. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – $4,100,000

7. Impractical Jokers: The Movie – $3,545,000

8. 1917 – $2,670,000

9. Brahms: The Boy II – $2,622,381

10. Fantasy Island – $2,330,000

Beyond the top ten, here’s some further results at the box office:

11. Jumanji: The Next Level – $2,105,000

12. Parasite – $1,506,000

13. Emma. – $1,170,000

14. The Gentlemen – $1,070,000

15. The Photograph – $1,060,000

16. Dolittle – $1,000,000

17. Portrait of a Lady on Fire – $730,000

18. Knives Out – $630,000

19. Las Pildoras De Mi Novio – $615,000

20. Little Women – $380,000

21. Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker – $333,000

22. Frozen II – $313,000

23. The Lodge – $256,000

24. Jojo Rabbit – $255,000

25. Spies in Disguise – $231,000

26. Seberg – $207,534

27. Downhill – $175,000

28. Just Mercy – $171,000

29. CatVideoFest 2020 – $157,000

30. The Assistant – $105,090

Until next weekend!