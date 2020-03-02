“Mulan” And “A Quiet Place Part II”: Films To See In March



Welcome to the third month of the year, ladies and gentlemen. Yes, we’ve somehow already made it to March! As I’ve said in the past, this is a month where we sometimes can get a preview of the summer movie season. We’ve actually got an intriguing mix of items here. Awards type fare is still a few months off, however, so blockbusters are on the horizon here (with one or two potential exceptions). Sometimes that means a big downturn in quality, but I can actually vouch for some of these March releases are really solid. It’s a pretty interesting slate, overall…

Here now are the ten best bets for March viewing:

10. Resistance – Jessie Eisenberg in a World War II drama that’s also somewhat of a Marcel Marceau biopic? That’s pretty hard to resist. He plays a young version of the future famous mime, offering up a very different sort of a part for the actor. I have a link and will be watching it soon, but I’m actually very eager to check it out!

9. First Cow – The latest Kelly Reichardt movie made a splash last fall on the festival circuit. One of her funniest efforts to date, John Magaro and Orion Lee star in this period two hander. It hits on Friday, so look for more in a couple of days, along with a podcast interview with Magaro. Sit tight for both.

8. Vivarium – Another Eisenberg flick, this one played last year at the Cannes Film Festival. Pairing him with Imogen Poohs once again, after The Art of Self-Defense, for a science fiction thriller is really compelling stuff. I’ll be seeing it very soon, so I’m very curious about this one. Could March be the month of Jesse Eisenberg? It’s decidedly possible…

7. Never Rarely Sometimes Always – I see this drama in a few days, hot off of a strong debut at the Sundance Film Festival. Gritty character studies like this often fall through the cracks, but Sundance was very kind to this flick, giving it a fighting chance of breaking through to a larger audience.

6. The Hunt – After a delay, this action movie finally hits screens. How controversial it ultimately is remains to be seen, but one suspects that while the premise is perhaps triggering, the final product will be able to stand on its own. Or, maybe we’re in for the next must see picture that enrages the masses? Time will tell.

5. Bacurau – I saw this foreign film last fall and really enjoyed how odd it is. It defies easy description, but starts out as one thing before decidedly becoming something else midway through, and then a horse of a different color by the climax. It’s truly one of a kind, that goes without saying. Adventurous viewers should definitely seek it out…

4. Mulan – Disney’s next big live action remake is a major step up in scope. Mulan doesn’t have quite the same iconic status of some of the other animated fare they’ve adapted, so this will be an interesting test for the Mouse House. It’s hard not to anticipate a hit, but it’s not necessarily the sure thing others have been. Still, how can you resist it?

3. The Way Back – Ben Affleck in a grounded sports drama? Yes, please. Affleck deserves more of these sorts of roles, so seeing him get to find redemption through coaching basketball could be a great showcase for his talents. Paired again with Gavin O’Connor (who mined this territory so well with Miracle and Warrior), it opens this weekend, so sit tight for more before the end of the week.

2. Onward – I saw Pixar’s latest effort early last week and absolutely loved it. Look for a fully review in a day or two, but this is really emotional stuff, doing what the studio does best. Anyone who loves who Pixar tells stories for all ages will fall hard for this one. Stay tuned for my full take shortly, but just know, this is one of the year’s best so far…

1. A Quiet Place Part II – The sequel to two years ago’s surprise horror smash is easily the most anticipated title of March. John Krasinski again directs, with his wife Emily Blunt returning to a central role. It’s hard not to be excited for this one, even if it only exists because the first one did so well. Regardless, count me in for it!

Honorable Mentions: Banana Split, Big Time Adolescence, Bloodshot, Dosed, Hope Gap, Lost Transmissions, My Spy, Run this Town, Swallow, Tuscaloosa,

Be sure to check out all of these movies throughout the month of March!